(Tech Times)   Drew's time travel tale was picked up by Tech Times, and while they do say he was joking, they also sort of seem to think, "You know, this guy just might be legit"   (techtimes.com) divider line
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is a non zero chance that Drew Curtis is your father.

There is a non zero chance that he's every farker's father.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course he's legit. Where do you think all that Fark income has gone? A website is cheap. People pay to belong and supply the content for free. A few slave laborers put the stories up and take the comments down. And then Fark pulls in billions upon billions in user contributions. All of that has been channeled into time travel advancements. Study it out.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Drew is lots of things.

"Legit" isn't even near the top of the list.
 
JTitor
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I wish he'd stop horning in on my gig.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: There is a non zero chance that Drew Curtis is your father.

There is a non zero chance that he's every farker's father.


On Earth-3275, we are all descendents of the one known as Drew Prime.
 
toetag [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
For "Tech Times", their website layout is abysmal.
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
the man behind the viral Twitter Thread, Drew Curtis, has also did a Ted Talk

*eye twitch
 
siyuntz [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: There is a non zero chance that Drew Curtis is your father.

There is a non zero chance that he's every farker's father.


No, that's fb-
 
JammerJim [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

TheManofPA: born_yesterday: There is a non zero chance that Drew Curtis is your father.

There is a non zero chance that he's every farker's father.

On Earth-3275, we are all descendents of the one known as Drew Prime.


The Endless Space PC game has a whole race based on this idea.
 
Dumski [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"I'm a time traveller from 2024. Look out...there's an asteroi....d................arg..!"
<signal lost>
 
jso2897
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Hey, I never said he was a bastard.
 
MythDragon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: There is a non zero chance that Drew Curtis is your father.

There is a non zero chance that he's every farker's father.


Where's my child support for all those years then, Drew?
I'll take it in the form of a lifetime TF account. Or we can settle in court.
 
Geotpf
‘’ less than a minute ago  
2016 certainly was a better year than every year since, IMHO.
 
