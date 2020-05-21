 Skip to content
(The New Yorker)   "Tiny hippie enclave" of Bolinas, north of San Francisco, mounted one of the most advanced COVID-19-testing efforts in America by testing itself. Here's what was learned   (newyorker.com) divider line
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My brother-in-law used to give me a New Yorker subscription every Christmas and I gave him an Economist subscription, but I told him this year to cancel the New Yorker.  I just don't read it.  This article reminds me why.  9,000 words to get to the point.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: My brother-in-law used to give me a New Yorker subscription every Christmas and I gave him an Economist subscription, but I told him this year to cancel the New Yorker.  I just don't read it.  This article reminds me why.  9,000 words to get to the point.


I couldn't make it. What was the point.

You see I started to read the article, but it reminded me of when I was a kid reading articles. It was the fashion at the time. So my point is that back then we wore onions on our belts.....
 
jmsvrsn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have to side with the above posts. TL;DR. That reads like a Trump off the cuff speech with punctuation.
 
m3h [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, you'll all be thrilled to know that I skimmed far enough down to get to the point! Everyone was tested and no one had it!
 
maudibjr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
tiny is key word
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Rapmaster2000: My brother-in-law used to give me a New Yorker subscription every Christmas and I gave him an Economist subscription, but I told him this year to cancel the New Yorker.  I just don't read it.  This article reminds me why.  9,000 words to get to the point.

I couldn't make it. What was the point.

You see I started to read the article, but it reminded me of when I was a kid reading articles. It was the fashion at the time. So my point is that back then we wore onions on our belts.....


The point was apparently that a tiny, backwater, intentionally reclusive, hippie settlement filled with white people had no cases of COVID-19, but the Mission District in downtown San Fransisco had 1.4% test positive.
 
nanim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they letting the fishermen in to town again?
 
MrScruffles
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...how you know someone got paid by the wordcount.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrScruffles: ...how you know someone got paid by the wordcount.


Possibly also paid by the local tourism bureau.
 
knbwhite [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One day I will sit down and enjoy reading a nice long article such as this. Today is not that day.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They once took the exit sign down off the main road and hid it to keep outsiders out.

No one noticed for ages.

I really, really miss SF Bay. Would like to sail under the Gate one more time. Bucket list now :(
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to play in an adult soccer league against a team from Bolinas. They were jerks.
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
After snoozing thru a couple paragraphs I hit the bail button. "Subscribe for more wordsmithy mastery" they threaten me. "Don't hijack the back button you knobs" I sneer allegorically
 
flart blooger
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

m3h: Everyone was tested and no one had it!


gee, i wonder what the testing would have told us one week later, or two or three. or......

that's one of the problems with trying to make a 1500 word filler soup mean anything.....

by the time they finished writing it, it meant nothing.

by the time i finished reading it. it meant less.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

wademh: I used to play in an adult soccer league against a team from Bolinas. They were jerks.



Fark user imageView Full Size


/Sick burn from an aging hippie.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
there's currently a sign outside town that they are closed to visitors.  can't say I blame them.  stinson beach a little ways up the road is crowded - you wouldn't have any idea there was a quarantine
 
knobmaker
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Bolinas is actually a pretty nice place.  Lloyd Kahn lives there.

Hippies are the best people.

And I wonder how many of the folks edgelording this article have ever sold a word to a slick.
 
tinyarena
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
What a piercing concise tightly written screed that was!
btw wut did they lern?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Thank You Black Jesus!: there's currently a sign outside town that they are closed to visitors.  can't say I blame them.  stinson beach a little ways up the road is crowded - you wouldn't have any idea there was a quarantine


Stinson beach is awesome.

I like the pub there too.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Note that these rich assholes are part of the reason real estate cost so farking much in the Bay Area.  They have basically banned new development since 19farking71, so all that supply is off the table.  If supply is low and demand is high, prices are high.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Note that these rich assholes are part of the reason real estate cost so farking much in the Bay Area.  They have basically banned new development since 19farking71, so all that supply is off the table.  If supply is low and demand is high, prices are high.


There's plenty of places to build in this country. You don't need to live in California. It's a desirable place because it isn't completely covered in suburbs.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: They once took the exit sign down off the main road and hid it to keep outsiders out.

No one noticed for ages.


Once? The way I've heard it, they so routinely take down signs that the county has stopped bothering to replace them.
 
Percise1
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: My brother-in-law used to give me a New Yorker subscription every Christmas and I gave him an Economist subscription, but I told him this year to cancel the New Yorker.  I just don't read it.  This article reminds me why.  9,000 words to get to the point.


Exactly this. Holy crapitude... Ok, maybe that was a nice writing style for an opinion piece, but I'm here for the hard covid data. I really don't need to know what shirt everyone was wearing, but apparently you had to justify your vacation?

Short of the long, some smart , rich and isolated Californians north of SF tested the whole town (call it 2k people) including homeless, shut-ins, etc, over 1 long weekend, and they had no identified illnesses, so they told tourists to fark off. Not really necessary though, because you aren't going to find it unless you know where it is or you get lost.

Yes, I've been there, lived in the area my whole life, but not really a fan of hippie enclaves. *shrug*
 
zepillin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I used to live in Inverness it's pretty cool area

If America had gone hippie it would be a much better place to live for everyone
 
knbwhite [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

wademh: I used to play in an adult soccer league against a team from Bolinas. They were jerks.


When I read the first paragraph or two, I started thinking about how it cool it is that we have places like that, then your comment popped that balloon. Care to elaborate a little?  Were they smug?  Grass diving whiners? Cheaters?  Or did a joke go whizzing over my head?
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Been a couple decades since i went fishing at olema's five brooks millpond then went over to bolinas and knocked back a couple at smiley's schooner saloon, even had a couple places i worked on. They werent tolerant of obvious tourists, as one who was there fairly often i managed to get by without any trouble...
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Note that these rich assholes are part of the reason real estate cost so farking much in the Bay Area.  They have basically banned new development since 19farking71, so all that supply is off the table.  If supply is low and demand is high, prices are high.


Bolinas was absolutely there first before the boom. It's the east coast and Midwest transplants that jacked the prices up. With one notable immigrant from Austria contributing well beyond his weight in suck. Sure as hell wasn't the locals or the ag workers that caused what you're talking about.

Are there rich yuppie farks that spend and consume irresponsibly and fark it up for everyone in CA? Absolutely, no argument. Some are native born Californians even.

Is it all bolinas/ Marin county? Maybe paint with a thinner brush there Bob Ross
 
zepillin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Geotpf: Note that these rich assholes are part of the reason real estate cost so farking much in the Bay Area.  They have basically banned new development since 19farking71, so all that supply is off the table.  If supply is low and demand is high, prices are high.


the effect of Bolinas on the real estate cost in the Bay Area is .000001 percent if that
 
