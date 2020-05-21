 Skip to content
Some coronavirus survivors are now feeling shunned by relatives and friends and feel like outcasts.
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They Beat the Virus. Now They Feel Like Outcasts.

red230 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Look, it's simple. Practice social distancing and wash your hands. It's something so easy that even King Leopold of Belgium can do it.
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Paul Thorn "I Don't Like Half the Folks I Love"
Youtube 1dhWD_r5-LY
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
the sick teenager whose solace during his long illness was the thought of fishing with friends, only to have them ghost him when he recovered.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's like that weird uncle that comes by for Christmas. Sits in the corner, says nothing to no one.

It's him isn't'? He's got the covid-19?
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I once saw Andre 3000 at a restaurant.  He was wearing khakis and a plaid button down shirt that was tucked in.  The woman he was with just looked like a regular girl.  He basically looked nothing like what I thought a rapper out on the town would look like.  The waitress told me he went there all the time.  I didn't bother him.
 
AlHarris31
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Well considering they probably have scarred lung tissue and will die of some secondary infection sooner than normal why get too close? See ya at the funeral, cousin.
 
flart blooger
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
BURN THEM! BURN THEM AT THE STAKE!

KEEP THEM LOCKED AWAY!

COVER THEIR ASHES WITH CONCRETE!

how dare put others at risk for existing.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
flart blooger:

how dare put others at risk for existing.

I understand those words, but not in that order.
 
