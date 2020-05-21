 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Abc.net.au)   Django unfined   (abc.net.au) divider line
8
    More: Followup, Gold Coast, Queensland, Fisheries Queensland inspectors, Fine, Queensland, crowdfunding campaign, Mammal, Fisheries Queensland spokesperson, Queensland Fisheries Minister Mark Furner  
•       •       •

1044 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 May 2020 at 9:03 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Bureaucrats are so predictable. The diver who spotted the whale trapped in the shark net did not fill out a form 3413.7-53B before freeing the whale from a municipal shark net. This offends their sense of authority.

Some might imagine that it's actually about discouraging untrained people from risking their lives in situations that require professionals. Except there's this evidence. A "non-professional" diver succeeded. Anyway, it's about the bureaucrats sense of self-importance.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
the actions we saw earlier this week were reckless and completely unnecessary

I wish they'd have reported on why they said that. It appears that the whale would have died without intervention, are they saying that's not the case?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"It is important that people allow the professionals to do their jobs in circumstances like this," Mr Furner said.

Does the fire department have a special whale rescue squad or something?
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crikey!!
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And when they aliens arrive, he's going to get a pass.
 
MindStalker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Barfmaker: the actions we saw earlier this week were reckless and completely unnecessary

I wish they'd have reported on why they said that. It appears that the whale would have died without intervention, are they saying that's not the case?


I think they are saying that he should have called the authorities. I'm not sure though if the whale was in immediate danger or not. Probably was.
 
To The Escape Zeppelin!
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MindStalker: Barfmaker: the actions we saw earlier this week were reckless and completely unnecessary

I wish they'd have reported on why they said that. It appears that the whale would have died without intervention, are they saying that's not the case?

I think they are saying that he should have called the authorities. I'm not sure though if the whale was in immediate danger or not. Probably was.


In an earlier article he did call the authorities first and then waited several hours but they didn't show up. Only then did he free the whale.
 
Invincible [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MindStalker: Barfmaker: the actions we saw earlier this week were reckless and completely unnecessary

I wish they'd have reported on why they said that. It appears that the whale would have died without intervention, are they saying that's not the case?

I think they are saying that he should have called the authorities. I'm not sure though if the whale was in immediate danger or not. Probably was.


To the fisheries department, civilian safety overrides whale safety. Hard to argue wth that. However, feel-good stories are few and far between and this one has the best possible outcome.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.