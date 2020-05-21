 Skip to content
(National Post)   Sweden braces for deep economic crisis as it turns out viruses don't give a damn about right-wing libertarian masturbatory fantasies   (nationalpost.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Economics, Europe, Economy, Stockholm, World Health Organization  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
go on
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's almost like capitalism requires living and healthy consumers around in order to work. Who knew?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
PainSorrowLoss
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

koder: It's almost like capitalism requires living and healthy consumers around in order to work. Who knew?


And people who actually make stuff or provide services.

And doesn't actually need middle-management and stupid old, white, rich guys.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It's nice to know that a Scandinavian country can fark up so royally. We get tired of the non-stop stream of "look how awesome we are at everything". It's a shame it had to be something like "thousands and thousands of dead people because right wing jerk-sock fantasies" though.
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's almost as if ignoring reality and plugging your ears is the worst way to handle a crisis.

/i'm both shocked and angered that my ancestors screwed the pooch on this one
//maybe getting us out of that gene pool was the right idea
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

PainSorrowLoss: koder: It's almost like capitalism requires living and healthy consumers around in order to work. Who knew?

And people who actually make stuff or provide services.


Ahem...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I read the headline as "librarian masturbation fantasies" and was expecting this
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

But I didn't find that at all ( ._.)
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Well, they've done something to fark with selecting text and I can't be arsed to figure out what because FARK YOU but there's a one sentence paragraph that blows the economic argument out of the water. "The trade-reliant economy has been unable to withstand the global shock triggered by widespread lockdowns elsewhere."

IOW, it really didn't matter, economically, what Sweden did to fight COVID-19, their economy was farked because their trading partners were locked down hard. Half of Sweden's GDP comes from exports, and nobody's buying.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Two kinds of well-argued positions sorely missing in the article.

1. WTF has Sweden to do with "right-wing libertarian masturbatory fantasies"
2. That whatever economic crisis it is experiencing has anything to do with covid-19 deaths per capita.

Otherwise, a fine headline.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
We'll be right there with them when we reopen in June.  My stupid governor even moved the reopen date up by 3 days.


We can print all the money in the universe when it looks like a hedge fund might go bankrupt, but it's time to tighten the belt when people die of a disease.

We deserve everything we're getting.
 
orbister [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

neongoats: It's nice to know that a Scandinavian country can fark up so royally.


They haven't farked up royally at all. They have shown, it seems, that it isn't necessary close everything down in order to keep within the capabilities of a good health service and their economy isn't damaged as much as many others. It certainly looks as if the UK would have done much better to adopt the Swedish model: as it is we have empty hospitals and a farked economy.
 
AddictedToFoobies
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

pup.socket: Two kinds of well-argued positions sorely missing in the article.

1. WTF has Sweden to do with "right-wing libertarian masturbatory fantasies"
2. That whatever economic crisis it is experiencing has anything to do with covid-19 deaths per capita.

Otherwise, a fine headline.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
rewind2846
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Turns out "open everything and let's see what happens" without proper safeguards and assurances in place first isn't really a very good idea. People don't immediately flock back to their old habits or their old spending - at least the smart ones don't - in the middle of a pandemic, right wing jack fantasies notwithstanding.

Who knew?
 
Felgraf
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

neongoats: It's nice to know that a Scandinavian country can fark up so royally. We get tired of the non-stop stream of "look how awesome we are at everything". It's a shame it had to be something like "thousands and thousands of dead people because right wing jerk-sock fantasies" though.


I mean. The other Nordics have been weathering this well. Denmark, which has half the population of Sweden but over FIVE TIMES the population density (~130 people per km2 to Sweden's 25/km2), has a factor of 10 fewer deaths (300 in Denmark, 3000 in Sweden).

As someone living in Finland (moved herein 2018), I've sort of been looking over at Sweden going "THE fark ARE YOU DOING!?)
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

pup.socket: Two kinds of well-argued positions sorely missing in the article.

1. WTF has Sweden to do with "right-wing libertarian masturbatory fantasies"
2. That whatever economic crisis it is experiencing has anything to do with covid-19 deaths per capita.

Otherwise, a fine headline.


From reading Fark, one would be lead to believe that COVID did two unbelievable things

1) It turned Sweden from a model of social democracy to a libertarian country
2) It turned large amounts of African Americans from democrats to republicans.  About 3,000 AA republicans    threw a party in Florida this week that was broken up by the liberal government.
 
nanim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
collectoroid.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
js34603
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Wait wait so we're gloating about Sweden's handling of the virus because it's causing economic issues?

Lucky that isn't happening in the US!
 
pup.socket
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

MythDragon: I read the headline as "librarian masturbation fantasies" and was expecting this
[i.pinimg.com image 563x807]
But I didn't find that at all ( ._.)


Arthur Conan Doyle in Russian?

I expected "Atlas Squrited".
 
js34603
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

PainSorrowLoss: koder: It's almost like capitalism requires living and healthy consumers around in order to work. Who knew?

And people who actually make stuff or provide services.

And doesn't actually need middle-management and stupid old, white, rich guys.


Yes half of those old rich guys should be black women!
 
lectos
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Stockholm virus to go with their famous syndromes?
 
KIA [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: pup.socket: Two kinds of well-argued positions sorely missing in the article.

1. WTF has Sweden to do with "right-wing libertarian masturbatory fantasies"
2. That whatever economic crisis it is experiencing has anything to do with covid-19 deaths per capita.

Otherwise, a fine headline.

From reading Fark, one would be lead to believe that COVID did two unbelievable things

1) It turned Sweden from a model of social democracy to a libertarian country
2) It turned large amounts of African Americans from democrats to republicans.  About 3,000 AA republicans    threw a party in Florida this week that was broken up by the liberal government.


The article also glosses over the fact that they have a lower death rate than the first-world nations nearby and if their economy is only down 7% they're going to be a huge winner over everyone else who will go down 10% or more.  Possibly much, much more.
 
Felgraf
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

orbister: neongoats: It's nice to know that a Scandinavian country can fark up so royally.

They haven't farked up royally at all. They have shown, it seems, that it isn't necessary close everything down in order to keep within the capabilities of a good health service and their economy isn't damaged as much as many others. It certainly looks as if the UK would have done much better to adopt the Swedish model: as it is we have empty hospitals and a farked economy.


... Have you compared the deaths in Sweden to the deaths in it's neighboring countries?

Including Denmark, which has five times the population density, and thus should have been hit WAY farking harder?
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

koder: It's almost like capitalism requires living and healthy consumers around in order to work. Who knew?


Good thing they're socialists.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

neongoats: It's nice to know that a Scandinavian country can fark up so royally. We get tired of the non-stop stream of "look how awesome we are at everything". It's a shame it had to be something like "thousands and thousands of dead people because right wing jerk-sock fantasies" though.


Saab put the ignition key in a silly place.

/it's actually for safety
 
meanmutton
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

orbister: neongoats: It's nice to know that a Scandinavian country can fark up so royally.

They haven't farked up royally at all. They have shown, it seems, that it isn't necessary close everything down in order to keep within the capabilities of a good health service and their economy isn't damaged as much as many others. It certainly looks as if the UK would have done much better to adopt the Swedish model: as it is we have empty hospitals and a farked economy.


Maybe you missed the part of the article where they pointed out that Sweden has a royally farked economy? And comparing it to the UK which is a silly comparison since the UK farked up about as badly as any country possibly could with this whole thing with their whole "herd immunity" bullshiat.
 
Felgraf
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

KIA: Eightballjacket: pup.socket: Two kinds of well-argued positions sorely missing in the article.

1. WTF has Sweden to do with "right-wing libertarian masturbatory fantasies"
2. That whatever economic crisis it is experiencing has anything to do with covid-19 deaths per capita.

Otherwise, a fine headline.

From reading Fark, one would be lead to believe that COVID did two unbelievable things

1) It turned Sweden from a model of social democracy to a libertarian country
2) It turned large amounts of African Americans from democrats to republicans.  About 3,000 AA republicans    threw a party in Florida this week that was broken up by the liberal government.

The article also glosses over the fact that they have a lower death rate than the first-world nations nearby and if their economy is only down 7% they're going to be a huge winner over everyone else who will go down 10% or more.  Possibly much, much more.


What the fark are you talking about? Sweden's deaths per capita is about 5 times greater than Denmark's, despite having a smaller population density. They've actually had, in the past week, the most deaths per capita compared to ANY OTHER EUROPEAN COUNTRY.

https://www.businessinsider.com/swede​n​-most-coronavirus-deaths-europe-per-ca​pita-report-2020-5?r=US&IR=T

Where the fark are you getting your info from?
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Well, they've done something to fark with selecting text and I can't be arsed to figure out what because FARK YOU but there's a one sentence paragraph that blows the economic argument out of the water. "The trade-reliant economy has been unable to withstand the global shock triggered by widespread lockdowns elsewhere."

IOW, it really didn't matter, economically, what Sweden did to fight COVID-19, their economy was farked because their trading partners were locked down hard. Half of Sweden's GDP comes from exports, and nobody's buying.


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

js34603: Wait wait so we're gloating about Sweden's handling of the virus because it's causing economic issues?

Lucky that isn't happening in the US!


It's not gloating. It's pointing out to American conservatives who cited Sweden as an "example" of how to get through the virus while not damaging the economy that they were mistaken and that Sweden is every bit as farked as the rest of us.

The virus doesn't give a crap about your economy. Opening to 'save' the economy is a stupid plan put forth by people who are either exceptionally greedy and willing to sacrifice others, or stupid people who don't know jack-squat about how this virus works.
 
12349876
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

pup.socket: Two kinds of well-argued positions sorely missing in the article.

1. WTF has Sweden to do with "right-wing libertarian masturbatory fantasies"
2. That whatever economic crisis it is experiencing has anything to do with covid-19 deaths per capita.

Otherwise, a fine headline.


1. There are plenty of classical liberals in Europe (very different from republicans and democrats).  Go to google if you don't know what that means.

2. Sweden was avoiding full lockdown to try to help the economy.  Now it looks like they're doing just as bad at that with extra deaths. Woo hoo!
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

KIA: The article also glosses over the fact that they have a lower death rate than the first-world nations nearby


Uh, no, because this isn't true at all. It's the opposite of true.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
But it gets worse.  Anders "believes" 20% of Stockholmers have antibodies. A month ago he said 50% would have antibodies by May 1st.  The actual number is 7.3%.  https://medicalxpress.com/news​/2020-05​-stockholm-virus-antibodies-sweden.htm​l NYC is way farther along than that.

The road to herd immunity is very long.   It's good to be optimistic.  Humanity will prevail, but accept that it will be long and difficult.  Many people will die.  There are good odds that you will become sick.  A lot of people have not accepted what we are up against.
 
Maynard G. Muskievote
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

pup.socket: Two kinds of well-argued positions sorely missing in the article.

1. WTF has Sweden to do with "right-wing libertarian masturbatory fantasies"
2. That whatever economic crisis it is experiencing has anything to do with covid-19 deaths per capita.

Otherwise, a fine headline.


I'm pretty sure the connection to libertarian and right-wing masturbators is that many of them in THIS country kept yammering (and masturbating) about how Sweden's approach was better because herd immunity and freedoms and haircuts and such as.

Turns out maybe not.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I honestly don't know what to make of the Swedish situation anymore. It seems to get more confusing by the day, and there's always something in the results for everyone to point to as support for their opinions and a refutation of others, no matter what those opinions are.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Felgraf: KIA: Eightballjacket: pup.socket: Two kinds of well-argued positions sorely missing in the article.

1. WTF has Sweden to do with "right-wing libertarian masturbatory fantasies"
2. That whatever economic crisis it is experiencing has anything to do with covid-19 deaths per capita.

Otherwise, a fine headline.

From reading Fark, one would be lead to believe that COVID did two unbelievable things

1) It turned Sweden from a model of social democracy to a libertarian country
2) It turned large amounts of African Americans from democrats to republicans.  About 3,000 AA republicans    threw a party in Florida this week that was broken up by the liberal government.

The article also glosses over the fact that they have a lower death rate than the first-world nations nearby and if their economy is only down 7% they're going to be a huge winner over everyone else who will go down 10% or more.  Possibly much, much more.

What the fark are you talking about? Sweden's deaths per capita is about 5 times greater than Denmark's, despite having a smaller population density. They've actually had, in the past week, the most deaths per capita compared to ANY OTHER EUROPEAN COUNTRY.

https://www.businessinsider.com/sweden​-most-coronavirus-deaths-europe-per-ca​pita-report-2020-5?r=US&IR=T

Where the fark are you getting your info from?


Deaths per capita doesn't have anything to do with density, and everything to do with which people are getting the virus.
 
Maynard G. Muskievote
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

KIA: Eightballjacket: pup.socket: Two kinds of well-argued positions sorely missing in the article.

1. WTF has Sweden to do with "right-wing libertarian masturbatory fantasies"
2. That whatever economic crisis it is experiencing has anything to do with covid-19 deaths per capita.

Otherwise, a fine headline.

From reading Fark, one would be lead to believe that COVID did two unbelievable things

1) It turned Sweden from a model of social democracy to a libertarian country
2) It turned large amounts of African Americans from democrats to republicans.  About 3,000 AA republicans    threw a party in Florida this week that was broken up by the liberal government.

The article also glosses over the fact that they have a lower death rate than the first-world nations nearby and if their economy is only down 7% they're going to be a huge winner over everyone else who will go down 10% or more.  Possibly much, much more.


Ah, there they go. Still masturbating.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

KIA: Eightballjacket: pup.socket: Two kinds of well-argued positions sorely missing in the article.

1. WTF has Sweden to do with "right-wing libertarian masturbatory fantasies"
2. That whatever economic crisis it is experiencing has anything to do with covid-19 deaths per capita.

Otherwise, a fine headline.

From reading Fark, one would be lead to believe that COVID did two unbelievable things

1) It turned Sweden from a model of social democracy to a libertarian country
2) It turned large amounts of African Americans from democrats to republicans.  About 3,000 AA republicans    threw a party in Florida this week that was broken up by the liberal government.

The article also glosses over the fact that they have a lower death rate than the first-world nations nearby and if their economy is only down 7% they're going to be a huge winner over everyone else who will go down 10% or more.  Possibly much, much more.


What the fark are you on about? The "first-world nations nearby" all went on lockdown and have dramatically fewer deaths: https://www.worldometers.info​/coronavi​rus/?utm_campaign=homeAdUOA?Si

Sweden has 384 deaths per million while Demark is at 97, Finland is at 55, and Norway is at 43.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: I honestly don't know what to make of the Swedish situation anymore. It seems to get more confusing by the day, and there's always something in the results for everyone to point to as support for their opinions and a refutation of others, no matter what those opinions are.


Fundamentally, everyone is looking at Sweden for justification for whatever action they're taking because they're obviously taking different action than anyone else. Well, and stating so. Russia and Brazil are too, they're just lying.
 
Nero Kalem
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Well, they've done something to fark with selecting text and I can't be arsed to figure out what because FARK YOU but there's a one sentence paragraph that blows the economic argument out of the water. "The trade-reliant economy has been unable to withstand the global shock triggered by widespread lockdowns elsewhere."

IOW, it really didn't matter, economically, what Sweden did to fight COVID-19, their economy was farked because their trading partners were locked down hard. Half of Sweden's GDP comes from exports, and nobody's buying.


Perhaps the Viking methods would offer a solution.
 
WegianWarrior [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Felgraf: KIA: Eightballjacket: pup.socket: Two kinds of well-argued positions sorely missing in the article.

1. WTF has Sweden to do with "right-wing libertarian masturbatory fantasies"
2. That whatever economic crisis it is experiencing has anything to do with covid-19 deaths per capita.

Otherwise, a fine headline.

From reading Fark, one would be lead to believe that COVID did two unbelievable things

1) It turned Sweden from a model of social democracy to a libertarian country
2) It turned large amounts of African Americans from democrats to republicans.  About 3,000 AA republicans    threw a party in Florida this week that was broken up by the liberal government.

The article also glosses over the fact that they have a lower death rate than the first-world nations nearby and if their economy is only down 7% they're going to be a huge winner over everyone else who will go down 10% or more.  Possibly much, much more.

What the fark are you talking about? Sweden's deaths per capita is about 5 times greater than Denmark's, despite having a smaller population density. They've actually had, in the past week, the most deaths per capita compared to ANY OTHER EUROPEAN COUNTRY.

https://www.businessinsider.com/sweden​-most-coronavirus-deaths-europe-per-ca​pita-report-2020-5?r=US&IR=T

Where the fark are you getting your info from?


"...you know, when you say "per capita," there's many per capitas. It's, like, per capita relative to what? But you can look at just about any category, and we're really at the top, meaning positive on a per capita basis, too."

Clearly you - and every other sane person out there - is looking at the wrong per capita.
 
Lars The Canadian Viking [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I made those a few days ago, numbers are actually lower now:
FOHM Covid-19
Those numbers are directly from "Sweden's CDC," the Folkhälsomyndigheten. Click Intensivvårdade fall/dag and Avlidna/dag to see them, I cut out the last few days since it takes a while for them to get reported.

The one for ICU admissions gives a better indication of what is happening now vs. the past, since there is a lag between admissions and deaths.

Here is a good explanation as to how herd immunity was achieved with such low infection rates, it has topped out world wide at 20-25% for a reason:
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.11​0​1/2020.04.27.20081893v2.full.pdf?fbcli​d=IwAR2HqVRG9T53GvtfOIhqOMivB5B0dT_pHn​KGB1GTWaDPflPmx5n8mtVL6VI

Could it be that, instead of herd immunity, Swedes just self-locked down regardless of what the gov't said? Yes, and the numbers will  bear that out soon as things reopen. Keep in mind that "super spreaders" account of about 80% of transmissions, so it does not take many out and about to spread it. I suspect Sweden's downward trends will continue as the virus continues spreading outside population dense areas.No country's economy has been left unscathed. They are set to be able to fully reopen much quicker then any other, and suffered less than others in the interm. IIRC, the US economy shrank 3x that, and is still does not have herd immunity other than in maybe New York.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The article says Sweden so far has less per capita deaths than "U.K., Spain, Italy, Belgium and France, which have all opted for lock downs" and that its economy "will be constrained by the recovery in the rest of the continent given its dependence on external demand" since it's a trade-reliant economy. It's such a failed plan that WHO says, "Sweden represents a future model."

This seems to go counter to subby's belief that strict lock downs are the only sensible way to deal with this crisis and that the Swedish response is some sort of colossal failure.

Maybe I need to re-read the article. I'm sure subby read it and has made a valid point.
 
Felgraf
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

gar1013: Deaths per capita doesn't have anything to do with density, and everything to do with which people are getting the virus.


... Yes. Which also has to do with how many people get the virus.

Do you think a higher population density makes it HARDER for a virus to spread?
 
Dafatone
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I would imagine that the relative lack of dissent and country-wide buy-in from Sweden would give them "better" results from a soft lock down (whatever that is) than some places.

I bet more people there are voluntarily staying home and/or distancing than would in America.

That's not to say they're taking the right approach. They aren't. Countries like America, where a good chunk of people won't listen to reason because of dumb anger or can't listen to reason because they gotta work, should recognize that following Sweden's approach will turn out worse for them than Sweden.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Sweden?  "right wing libertarian"?

Subby, I think you might have had a stroke or something.  Go seek immediate medical help.
 
