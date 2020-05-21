 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Even something as simple as paint can coax middle age white men to fight like toddlers
89
    More: Florida, bizarre footage, older men, Florida, Home Depot, men spill paint, Tampa  
•       •       •

1832 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 May 2020 at 7:30 AM



89 Comments
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
They didn't seem to get much on their extra shiny,big-ass, trucks though...

As a middle aged, not fat,non-goateed or bearded white guy...I'm wondering WTF is up
with them??? Why are these dudes so short tempered, angry and aggressive? jeeze
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Four guys one can?
 
Superjoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: They didn't seem to get much on their extra shiny,big-ass, trucks though...

As a middle aged, not fat,non-goateed or bearded white guy...I'm wondering WTF is up
with them??? Why are these dudes so short tempered, angry and aggressive? jeeze


I'm pretty sure Fox News et al. have trained older white men to get angry about any stupid thing.
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Superjoe: Mr. Shabooboo: They didn't seem to get much on their extra shiny,big-ass, trucks though...

As a middle aged, not fat,non-goateed or bearded white guy...I'm wondering WTF is up
with them??? Why are these dudes so short tempered, angry and aggressive? jeeze

I'm pretty sure Fox News et al. have trained older white men to get angry about any stupid thing.


You are absolutely right.   Just mention the name Obama to one of these fox newz loving junkies and watch the blood pressure boil.

There must be some kind of hypnosis going on with that
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh. My Jamie Lee Curtis fight in the parking lot of a Petco was better.
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone is on edge these days. Be very careful who you decide to engage
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: They didn't seem to get much on their extra shiny,big-ass, trucks though...

As a middle aged, not fat,non-goateed or bearded white guy...I'm wondering WTF is up
with them??? Why are these dudes so short tempered, angry and aggressive? jeeze


It does seem to be part of the stereotype. Thankfully, like a skunk, they are usually easy to identify and give a wide berth.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This isn't a very woke headline or thread.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: They didn't seem to get much on their extra shiny,big-ass, trucks though...

As a middle aged, not fat,non-goateed or bearded white guy...I'm wondering WTF is up
with them??? Why are these dudes so short tempered, angry and aggressive? jeeze


Based on my experience with these douchebags here in Florida I'm going to say:
1. They have zero sense of humor, not even a little, so that a random smile is seen as a hostile teeth-baring gesture;
2. They have zero internal impulse control; so that in the absence of external controls (jobs, cops, alpha males, wives) they go from zero to air strike in a nanosecond;
3. Because they themselves are not alpha males, when an alpha is not present, they immediately fight amongst themselves for dominance;

That's my take, but others may add to it.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
stress levels have been going up since mid april.  This is just the tip of the iceberg.  Even the cops are stressed out.  This kid had the balls to speed past a state cop while flipping him off.  The cop didn't like that.

State trooper threatens to throw me off of a bridge while in handcuffs #LIKE #SHARE #SUBSCRIBE
Youtube nM8i31pBKWI
 
Pextor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So for women we have "Karen" what's the male equivalent? "Angry Andy?" "Frustrated Fred?" "Huffy Harry?"
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trik: This isn't a very woke headline or thread.


That's nice, dear.
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It always seems abstract, doesn't it? Irrelevant problems exploded into unnecessary scuffles?

Part of me wishes humans would stop disappointing me. The other part of me rolls its eyes since it's too accustomed to the cause.

/maybe we need less humans
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: Trik: This isn't a very woke headline or thread.

That's nice, dear.


Seriously you can have this topic and thread but post a pic of a black guy looting Heineken during a hurricane and it gets deleted for racism.
 
Weird Hal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
casual disregard:

maybe we need less humans

<COVID-19 has entered the chat>
 
tommyl66
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pextor: So for women we have "Karen" what's the male equivalent? "Angry Andy?" "Frustrated Fred?" "Huffy Harry?"


Kyle? No, wait, that's the guy they're seeking, never mind.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pextor: So for women we have "Karen" what's the male equivalent? "Angry Andy?" "Frustrated Fred?" "Huffy Harry?"


"Asshole" works for me. Or, simply, MAGAt.
 
Weird Hal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tommyl66: Pextor: So for women we have "Karen" what's the male equivalent? "Angry Andy?" "Frustrated Fred?" "Huffy Harry?"

Kyle? No, wait, that's the guy they're seeking, never mind.


Kyloren?
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why everyone should carry a gun. . . so Farkers tell me.
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weird Hal: casual disregard:

maybe we need less humans

<COVID-19 has entered the chat>


That's not the right joke at all.

It was supposed to be "fewer."
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weird Hal: tommyl66: Pextor: So for women we have "Karen" what's the male equivalent? "Angry Andy?" "Frustrated Fred?" "Huffy Harry?"

Kyle? No, wait, that's the guy they're seeking, never mind.

Kyloren?


"white man"  it's right there in the headline.   And yea, if you're the kind of person who gets offended 'white' is a pejorative, you're probably the kind of motherfarker who would fight over a paint can.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eggshell!!
Taupe!!

EGGSHELL!!
TAUPE!!!!!
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trik: This isn't a very woke headline or thread.


It's OK.  We middle aged white men can take solace in the fact that we still have all the money and power.
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now that's friendship! There's an adage that "A friend will bail you out of jail. A best friend will be in the jail with you." It takes a special friend to defend you in an idiotic public paint fight.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarnoKonrad: Weird Hal: tommyl66: Pextor: So for women we have "Karen" what's the male equivalent? "Angry Andy?" "Frustrated Fred?" "Huffy Harry?"

Kyle? No, wait, that's the guy they're seeking, never mind.

Kyloren?

"white man"  it's right there in the headline.   And yea, if you're the kind of person who gets offended 'white' is a pejorative, you're probably the kind of motherfarker who would fight over a paint can.


Just so I know the rule book, what kind of person gets offended when "black" is used as a pejorative?
 
wood0366
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, I was sheltering in place well before Covid-19 because of Terry's like this.
 
brap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty sure I already saw this sploogetastic scene on the Best of LemonParty.org. compilation.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DippityDoo: Eggshell!!
Taupe!!

EGGSHELL!!
TAUPE!!!!!


Ecru.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

darkhorse23: [Fark user image 420x294]


Mediocre white women (Karens) seem to have plenty too.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trik: Gyrfalcon: Trik: This isn't a very woke headline or thread.

That's nice, dear.

Seriously you can have this topic and thread but post a pic of a black guy looting Heineken during a hurricane and it gets deleted for racism.


Run along, now, the adults are talking.
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: Mr. Shabooboo: They didn't seem to get much on their extra shiny,big-ass, trucks though...

As a middle aged, not fat,non-goateed or bearded white guy...I'm wondering WTF is up
with them??? Why are these dudes so short tempered, angry and aggressive? jeeze

Based on my experience with these douchebags here in Florida I'm going to say:
1. They have zero sense of humor, not even a little, so that a random smile is seen as a hostile teeth-baring gesture;
2. They have zero internal impulse control; so that in the absence of external controls (jobs, cops, alpha males, wives) they go from zero to air strike in a nanosecond;
3. Because they themselves are not alpha males, when an alpha is not present, they immediately fight amongst themselves for dominance;

That's my take, but others may add to it.


That's my take as well.  But I do have to give them honor points for not farking up the truck.  You can beat the shiat out of a guy over the most trivial dumbass reason that doesn't even qualify as a an actual legal, rational 'reason', but lord help you if you mess with the truck.

/truck, not car
//if it were a Prius, expect a Street Fighter bonus round
 
SteadyDietOfCheese
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm a older (58) white guy and live in Florida. Not fat, no goatee, no wrap around shades, don't drive a penis extender, and have never gotten in a tussle over paint. Am I doing something wrong?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trik: Gyrfalcon: Trik: This isn't a very woke headline or thread.

That's nice, dear.

Seriously you can have this topic and thread but post a pic of a black guy looting Heineken during a hurricane and it gets deleted for racism.


<sure jan.gif>
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SteadyDietOfCheese: I'm a older (58) white guy and live in Florida. Not fat, no goatee, no wrap around shades, don't drive a penis extender, and have never gotten in a tussle over paint. Am I doing something wrong?


Depends, how many guns do you have?
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarnoKonrad: Weird Hal: tommyl66: Pextor: So for women we have "Karen" what's the male equivalent? "Angry Andy?" "Frustrated Fred?" "Huffy Harry?"

Kyle? No, wait, that's the guy they're seeking, never mind.

Kyloren?

"white man"  it's right there in the headline.   And yea, if you're the kind of person who gets offended 'white' is a pejorative, you're probably the kind of motherfarker who would fight over a paint can.


Ok Lootie
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yep, Florida, Paint, Home Depot.   Take away any one and you can't have a fight.   Sort of like the fire quadrangle.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

casual disregard: It always seems abstract, doesn't it? Irrelevant problems exploded into unnecessary scuffles?

Part of me wishes humans would stop disappointing me. The other part of me rolls its eyes since it's too accustomed to the cause.

/maybe we need less humans


The Covid virus is trying to help, but not doing a very good job.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: Trik: Gyrfalcon: Trik: This isn't a very woke headline or thread.

That's nice, dear.

Seriously you can have this topic and thread but post a pic of a black guy looting Heineken during a hurricane and it gets deleted for racism.

Run along, now, the adults racists are talking.


ftfy
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Watching videos like this amazes me. How do men grow to adult hood, without any idea how to throw a proper punch.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkaDark: DarnoKonrad: Weird Hal: tommyl66: Pextor: So for women we have "Karen" what's the male equivalent? "Angry Andy?" "Frustrated Fred?" "Huffy Harry?"

Kyle? No, wait, that's the guy they're seeking, never mind.

Kyloren?

"white man"  it's right there in the headline.   And yea, if you're the kind of person who gets offended 'white' is a pejorative, you're probably the kind of motherfarker who would fight over a paint can.

Ok Lootie


Complain to the manager Karen.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dork Gently: DarnoKonrad: Weird Hal: tommyl66: Pextor: So for women we have "Karen" what's the male equivalent? "Angry Andy?" "Frustrated Fred?" "Huffy Harry?"

Kyle? No, wait, that's the guy they're seeking, never mind.

Kyloren?

"white man"  it's right there in the headline.   And yea, if you're the kind of person who gets offended 'white' is a pejorative, you're probably the kind of motherfarker who would fight over a paint can.

Just so I know the rule book, what kind of person gets offended when "black" is used as a pejorative?


Black black black
Is the color of my true love's
Heart

-Walt Kelly
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dork Gently: DarnoKonrad: Weird Hal: tommyl66: Pextor: So for women we have "Karen" what's the male equivalent? "Angry Andy?" "Frustrated Fred?" "Huffy Harry?"

Kyle? No, wait, that's the guy they're seeking, never mind.

Kyloren?

"white man"  it's right there in the headline.   And yea, if you're the kind of person who gets offended 'white' is a pejorative, you're probably the kind of motherfarker who would fight over a paint can.

Just so I know the rule book, what kind of person gets offended when "black" is used as a pejorative?


Chickmate
Youtube P--eRFxOt5E
 
Graffito [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trik: Gyrfalcon: Trik: This isn't a very woke headline or thread.

That's nice, dear.

Seriously you can have this topic and thread but post a pic of a black guy looting Heineken during a hurricane and it gets deleted for racism.


And why can't I say n*gg* like all the rappers do?
//All Lives Matter - except for cashiers during a pandemic.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

darkhorse23: [Fark user image image 420x294]


My sister got put in the dogbox for a werk on FB for posting something similar.
 
Trail of BABYMETAL DEATH
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

SteadyDietOfCheese: I'm a older (58) white guy and live in Florida. Not fat, no goatee, no wrap around shades, don't drive a penis extender, and have never gotten in a tussle over paint. Am I doing something wrong?


Do you carry guns in public? Would you pay to see Billie Joel?  Do you wear Crocks?  Is Tom Hanks your favorite actor? Do you hate rap?

😃
 
snoproblem
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Mr. Shabooboo: They didn't seem to get much on their extra shiny,big-ass, trucks though...

As a middle aged, not fat,non-goateed or bearded white guy...I'm wondering WTF is up
with them??? Why are these dudes so short tempered, angry and aggressive? jeeze

It does seem to be part of the stereotype. Thankfully, like a skunk, they are usually easy to identify and give a wide berth.


Except the skunks smell better.
 
VictoryCabal
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/now I'm the real racist
 
kevljo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
White man, not men.  The other three are Hispanic, but please carry on with your agenda folks.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Paint!
Shaken!
No Stirred!
Shaken not stirred!
Stirred not shaken!
Take this you heathen!
 
