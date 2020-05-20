 Skip to content
(ABC 15)   Arizona has officially reopened: multiple people shot, suspect in custody   (abc15.com) divider line
lincoln65 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
These are the moments that make me really wonder if we are the "resilient", "tough" people that our politicians claim.

We're certainly practiced at taking abuse.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Bang!

Ow! My corpuscles!
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
undernova
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Ahh, normalcy. You've been missed.
 
farkyorefeelings [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gratch
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The MAGAs are all carrying their big guns everywhere so they can shoot the virus.  That's just science.

Carry on.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Something tells me that it's going to be one long, hot, scary summer in some parts of the US.

I sincerely hope it will only be the 'freedom' protesters involved.

/mask up folks, it's going to be a long year
 
desertgeek
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
For those who don't know, Westgate is the shopping complex right next to the stadiums for the Arizona Cardinals and the Arizona Coyotes. So I'm thinking "what if there wasn't a pandemic and there was an event at either place tonight?"
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
One bet's in, hurry up everyone else, place your bets.
 
6nome
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
When I think Arizona, I think Ice T

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Old Fark: I need to know the race of all of the individuals involved to discern the motive.
New Fark: Somebody got told they had to put on a mask, didn't they?
 
Mokmo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
An AZ state senator witnessed the shooting: https://twitter.com/SenQuez​ada29/statu​s/1263298028389036032
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"No Way To Prevent This" says only nation where this regularly happens.
 
DesertCoyote [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Mokmo: An AZ state senator witnessed the shooting: https://twitter.com/SenQueza​da29/status/1263298028389036032


Yup. It's most likely a freedumb fighter targeting mask wearers.
 
thehellisthis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

BigNumber12: One bet's in, hurry up everyone else, place your bets.


The shooter shared a video of it.  Betting's closed.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Suspect is wearing a mask and hatless. I repeat, hatless.
 
