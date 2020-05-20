 Skip to content
(Columbia Daily Tribune)   'Cause Oscar Mayer has a way with C-O-V-I-D-19   (columbiatribune.com) divider line
11
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Bologna trifecta is in play
 
RainDawg [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There will be some good things that come out of this plague.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Bologna trifecta is in play


I'm telling you, someone knew about this, maybe even PLANNED it.
1) Get the Kraft plant to close down
2) smuggle in the other source bologna
3) Profit!!
 
The Soupman Cumeth
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Serious question-do viruses die from cooking as do bacteria?
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
nathan's dogs are better

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tommyl66
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Sounds like a bunch of malarkey, hogwash, nonsense and bunk...
 
tuxq
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
My bologna has a first name, it's C-O-V-I-D. My bologna has a second name, it's V-I-R-U-S. Oh I love to spread it everyday and if you ask my why I'll say, 'cause Oscar Meyer has a way with C-O-R-O-N-A.
 
MegaLib
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

tuxq: My bologna has a first name, it's C-O-V-I-D. My bologna has a second name, it's V-I-R-U-S. Oh I love to spread it everyday and if you ask my why I'll say, 'cause Oscar Meyer has a way with C-O-R-O-N-A.


I actually enjoyed Demolition Man
 
tuxq
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

MegaLib: tuxq: My bologna has a first name, it's C-O-V-I-D. My bologna has a second name, it's V-I-R-U-S. Oh I love to spread it everyday and if you ask my why I'll say, 'cause Oscar Meyer has a way with C-O-R-O-N-A.

I actually enjoyed Demolition Man


Definitely in my top 3 favorite movies.
 
jimjays
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

The Soupman Cumeth: Serious question-do viruses die from cooking as do bacteria?


Early on the experts were saying viruses on meat do die with cooking. But since then they've found the coronavirus behaves differently than many others that they can't be sure what it will do until they've had time to test and confirm many preliminary assumptions. And with larger statistical pools. Much of the information we get today is with relatively small test samples. And of course viruses mutate that what we see today isn't what we saw when we first experienced the virus... Then there's the problem of the executive branch wanting to skew the information--firing those that won't follow his lead--that formerly non-political federal agencies aren't as reliable as they once were...
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

tommyl66: Sounds like a bunch of malarkey, hogwash, nonsense and bunk...


Which, ironically enough, is the technical terms for the ingredients in their products.
 
