(NBC Montana)   Three days into the virus-shortened Yellowstone Dumbass League 2020 season, and it's already Bison 1 - Idiot Tourists 0   (nbcmontana.com) divider line
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
See, this would never happen to me. I have a special connection with nature.  The animals can sense my essence and we would become fast friends.
 
WyDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The "ain't messing witchoo" reporter chimes in:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I worked Cattle on ranches for 25 years and I know to be on guard 100% of the time, sometimes they aren't 'coming to get you' they may be 'getting away from an arse whipping' from another Bull but you are trampled no less. Wild animals are farking wild animals and wanting to touch something wild just because it's there is pretty dammed stupid. I bet she'd be a hoot at a Rattlesnake Roundup. . .o.O
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The last place we lived on, an old guy was killed by a Bull he'd raised as a Milk Pen Calf, meaning the mother Cow was this guys Milk Cow and he messed with the Calf from the day he was born until the day it 'playfully' pinned him against the side of the barn and crushed him to death.
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It's scary enough to be close to those guys when you're in a car. I wouldn't want to be anywhere near them if I was on foot.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I was hiking in Yellowstone, and accidentally found myself about 10 feet from a lone bison that was relaxing in the blind spot of a small hill.  Nothing about them says, "Let's be friends!"
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
GO BISON!
Fark user imageView Full Size


Although pain in the asp beat me to it. First thing that came to mind.
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
My money's on buffalo
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
In Colorado I was once about 30 yards away from a small herd of buffalo which is about as close as you want to get.  The key is to stay a still as possible and hope the bull hasn't seen you and perceived you as a threat.  Or it's in a bad mood that day.
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The President does this "pardoning of the Thankgiving turkey" every year, I wonder if the Prez could pardon a wild animal for real? I get tired of reading how the cougar-bear-moose was euthanized after Darwinning some dumbass.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Honestly, it doesn't hurt the animals that much, so...meh. If you haven't been there, there's signs all around reminding you not to get pictures with bison, or even get out of the car.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
...a female visitor was knocked to the ground and injured by a bison after approaching the animal too closely.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [BareFark]
Amuse Me might be dictating to Siri. Every time you stop and start again it gives you a capital letter, and occasionally you get an all caps word for no apparent reason. Some days - not every day - it starts every sentence with a lower case letter. Bison are smarter than Siri.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, did someone happen to catch video?  I like cheering the animals on when folks do stupid things.  They're called WILD animals for a reason.
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
Who pissed in your Cheerios, Mr. Pickyass?
 
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You just gotta throw a proper Hadouken when he tries that flaming spin attack.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
For the bison, it was Wednesday
 
Amoment
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
OK. I remember alligator grabbed a person and killed. Not before person said ' I won't do this again'.  Pet a wolf. Wow
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Maybe she was being extra cautious about Covid, and mistook it for a wash hand bison?

\kicks his own ass out
 
GrogSmash
Worked on a farm for a number of years as well.  If I knew there was a bull in the field, regardless of where the herd was, I wouldn't voluntarily enter it without a spotter (preferably armed).

It's amazing how every time you look up, that damned bull is another 10-15 yards closer, but completely ignoring you...
 
Bob Down
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What's with all the bison and buffalo injuries lately? We're supposed to get locusts next.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
They're busy on the other side of the planet. You'll have to wait your turn.

https://www.vox.com/2020/5/20/2115828​3​/locust-plague-swarm-outbreak-africa-a​sia-2020
 
