(Legacy.com)   "In lieu of flowers, please pay someone's open bar tab"   (legacy.com) divider line
    More: Hero, Comedy, Summons, Service of process, Randall Jacobs of Phoenix, Uncle Bunky, various dodgy establishments, Colorado ski slopes, Arizona dive bars  
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I hope my nephew writes my obituary and includes that my gamertag/fark handle was a dick joke and that I still lit farts on fire until whatever age I finally kick it at.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Open bar tabs aren't really a thing anymore though are they?
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Open bar tabs aren't really a thing anymore though are they?


Yea I'll take the 2nd option and smoke a bowl in his honor.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
OMG. I swear I've talked to him at the Dilly Dally on Indian School.

Years before the Millennial trash came and gentrified the place beyond recognition.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Open bar tabs aren't really a thing anymore though are they?


Oh yes. Local craft brew place near me always offer to start one up.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Open bar tabs aren't really a thing anymore though are they?


Depends on how long you've known the owner and been a good customer. Apparently puking in the booth makes me a bad customer.
 
Mock26 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Open bar tabs aren't really a thing anymore though are they?


In a lot dive bars they still are.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Mock26: cameroncrazy1984: Open bar tabs aren't really a thing anymore though are they?

In a lot dive bars they still are.


Subby here. In  south Florida they are. Even in places I've never been before. Someone vouches for me, and I'm pretty old and very white.
 
phishrace
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I hate when you read an awesome obituary and you think 'I would definitely party with that guy/ gal', but you can't because they're dead. Makes me feel like I should have a really shiaty obit so no one feels bad after they read it.

Dude was here, now he's not.
 
chookbillion [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Arizona wil make you look 30 years older than you really are. This guy looks about 110
 
