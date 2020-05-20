 Skip to content
'The South is gonna rise again.' Fark: In COVID-19 cases
Angry Manatee [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Let them eat ventilators
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
"Nobody could have known that the disease would come back so strong..."

Motherf*ckers we TOLD YOU!

OVER AND OVER AGAIN!

STAY THE F*CK AT HOME!

WEAR A GOTTVERDAMMT MASK!

COVID DOESN'T CARE HOW YOU VOTE, JUST F*CKING LISTEN FOR A CHANGE YOU KNUCKLEDRAGGING CHUCKLEF*CKS!
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Well, that's gonna happen, so make sure you get right with God at that next packed church service.
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I've told people here for weeks and weeks that it's going to get worse again, but there's a whole lot of the 'You're not the boss of me' syndrome crossed with Dunning-Kruger syndrome going around right now.. I'm tired of telling them. Now I'm just staying home and waiting for them to all die so that we can leave the house again sometime this fall.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Do only Catholics get Last Rites or do other denominations do that?
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

darkhorse23: I've told people here for weeks and weeks that it's going to get worse again, but there's a whole lot of the 'You're not the boss of me' syndrome crossed with Dunning-Kruger syndrome going around right now.. I'm tired of telling them. Now I'm just staying home and waiting for them to all die so that we can leave the house again sometime this fall.

[Fark user image 425x389]


Imma swipe that image.
Thx.
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Im_Gumby: darkhorse23: I've told people here for weeks and weeks that it's going to get worse again, but there's a whole lot of the 'You're not the boss of me' syndrome crossed with Dunning-Kruger syndrome going around right now.. I'm tired of telling them. Now I'm just staying home and waiting for them to all die so that we can leave the house again sometime this fall.

[Fark user image 425x389]

Imma swipe that image.
Thx.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Hey look at this funny Meme I just found.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LawPD [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
FlyingFarmer [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

arrogantbastich: Hey look at this funny Meme I just found.
[Fark user image image 425x389]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

FlyingFarmer: arrogantbastich: Hey look at this funny Meme I just found.
[Fark user image image 425x389]

[Fark user image image 425x390]


Looks a little blurry. Is it a copy of a copy of a copy or something?
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
A whole lotta people are gonna die because Donnie needs to get reelected in order to stay out of prison.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Jake Havechek: Do only Catholics get Last Rites or do other denominations do that?


This is the South, remember. They don't want there rites beein' violated.
 
culebra [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Can you deep fry a ventilator? Asking for a southern friend.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

hubiestubert: "Nobody could have known that the disease would come back so strong..."

Motherf*ckers we TOLD YOU!

OVER AND OVER AGAIN!

STAY THE F*CK AT HOME!

WEAR A GOTTVERDAMMT MASK!

COVID DOESN'T CARE HOW YOU VOTE, JUST F*CKING LISTEN FOR A CHANGE YOU KNUCKLEDRAGGING CHUCKLEF*CKS!


Womp womp
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

cyberspacedout: Jake Havechek: Do only Catholics get Last Rites or do other denominations do that?

This is the South, remember. They don't want there rites beein' violated.


They're ok with their rights being violated as long as they can violate someone else's rights.
 
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: [Fark user image 400x286]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
noazark [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: [Putting Covid-19 in Jim's coffee was a brilliant idea]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ababyatemydingo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lived in Alabama from 1986 to 1995.

Made lots of friends there who are (bafflingly) still there. Hope those guys stay safe and healthy.

The rest of the ignorant, racist shiatbags can die attached to the dwindling number of available ventilators.
 
Toxophil [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Earlier today I was thinking about all these people in the grocery store without a mask, and it occurred to me that if you trust politicians more than doctors, you probably ought to stay the fark out of hospitals for the rest of your life.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I bet most red states cover up the numbers... we'll only know when hospitals get full
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Just wait two weeks" is the new "its happening!"
 
EmmaLou
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Meh. They were warned.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
#RedneckRemover
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

culebra: Can you deep fry a ventilator? Asking for a southern friend.


The Russian-made ones deep fry themselves.
 
SlashBlot
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
And nothing of value will be lost..
 
