 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WCVB Boston)   I'm working from home right now so please leave your message at the sound of the JEEP   (wcvb.com) divider line
13
    More: Scary, English-language films, Certified first responder, Real estate, Daughtry, 2007 singles, Table, Rooms, condo owner  
•       •       •

447 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 May 2020 at 12:17 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/ what a home owner angry at a jeep in their living room might look like
 
Linkster
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
WTF is wrong with NEWS Organizations, why do they have to SPAM the shiat out of me, you sell advertising on your site, right?

NEWS Organizations - We do, but that only pays for everything, we need to make a BIGGER profit every year. To keep the CORPORATION happy.

Me - So making enough money to cover your costs and 10% profit would be enough then? Yes?

NEWS Organizations - Oh NO!  We need to make even more money to keep the Board happy, a continuous, CONSISTANT Profit isn't enough, it needs to Grow.


This is the farkING PROBLEM! and has been for 60 farkING YEARS!!   FIX IT!
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



/obscure?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
*Jeep Wave*

/'97 Wrangler.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Buncha old people in this thread.
 
Skeleton Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
A friend of mine drove her dad's truck into their living room when we were like 16 (we're 35 now) and for the last few years, I've been sending her links to every news story about a vehicle crashing into a building that I come across. It drives her nuts, and I find myself unable... or maybe unwilling... to stop.
 
Linkster
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ZMugg: Buncha old people in this thread.


I wouldn't know ;-)
 
Insain2
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ZMugg: Buncha old people in this thread.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Better watch out for the "Drool" kidd-o your old man wants one!!!!
 
Bob Down
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Suddenly Jeep headline asleep at the wheel
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Insain2: ZMugg: Buncha old people in this thread.

[Fark user image 400x300]
Better watch out for the "Drool" kidd-o your old man wants one!!!!


I was including myself in that group. I posted the first Jeep picture.

Born during the Eisenhower Administration, "kidd-o".
{|:P^D>
 
Linkster
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Ya see, the thing about a $100K jeep, is that it is solid as *fark* and will climb a tree.

It was built in 1943, has a ford stamp and is mostly made from raw steel.


Not that Blutoothless cocksucker.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It's a Jeep Thing; you wouldn't understand.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.