(LA Times)   Why yes, I do machine wash and dry my cash and then spray with disinfectant spray. Doesn't everyone?   (latimes.com)
42
    Interesting, Money, time cash, physical bank notes, coronavirus crisis, paper money, supermarkets of the U.S., crisis-hit countries, Monthly banking account fees  
•       •       •

556 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 May 2020 at 10:41 PM



cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Who still uses cash?
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
A lot of places don't want your filthy cash right now. I last went to an ATM in March, and that money is still in my wallet.
 
akimbotoo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Don't tell anyone, but I wash then dry and then iron my cash.  I have patients who only pay cash and I have to have change for them.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

bingethinker: A lot of places don't want your filthy cash right now. I last went to an ATM in March, and that money is still in my wallet.


Seriously. I zelle my weed dealer now (memo: pet sitting) because it's easier and I don't have to handle cash.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I've taken to soaking my rent payment in rubbing alcohol before handing it over, since I still have to do that in physical cash. Once I explained what I was doing and why, the landlord was okay with it,
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Only place I use cash is the dispensary.
 
kevinatilusa [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It's important to know proper procedures for money laundering.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I am Iron Man

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

akimbotoo: Don't tell anyone, but I wash then dry and then iron my cash.  I have patients who only pay cash and I have to have change for them.


I have done this. Especially $1's, they get crinkled in my pocket and vending machines like smooth.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No.
 
Linkster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All of my money has been laundered, but thanks.

uh, wait a minute...
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll take it off your hands
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just let it sit on a table 48 hours and your good. Wash hands frequently, though.
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just wash your hands after handling it. Probably should have been doing that anyway. Cash is dirty.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I still use cash. It all depends on what it is though. Don't worry it stays in my wallet and I wash my hands.
 
Big Dave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to drive strippers from party to party and guess who got all the $1 bills at the end of the night/morning.  I never washed 'em though - 2001-2007 was a wild, dirty time.  This last week I hit up a couple fast food places and tried to tip several people; Taco Bell and Jack in the Crack were happy for tips - Mcdonnalds wouldnt take a penny.  One more story; lady in the grocery store paid with cash and told the checker she "washes all my money" - so this laundering is a thing people are doing.
 
SpottedOwl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't the loose change make a heckuva racket in the dryer?
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I work in a pharmacy. Paper money doesn't bother me much seeing as I handle so many ass pennies every day.
 
Linkster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin'sHero: Just let it sit on a table 48 hours and your good. Wash hands frequently, though.


What if I put it in a hermetically sealed jar on Funk and Wagnall's porch for 48 hours?   My pants, wadded up in a ball substitute as recommended by the CDC?
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Who still uses cash?


People who actually have some.
 
adj_m [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Who still uses cash?


o/

I use cash for businesses and people that appreciate cash. So, not general retail stuff usually, but for service industry, trade work (like repairs and renovations), or small business stuff I'll often use it. Makes it easier to ensure tips go to the person you're tipping as well.

/Have switched entirely to debit during the pandemic however.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I keep my cash in my prison pocket, so I'm glad you all wash it.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a kid I thought it was illegal to wash money.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Who still uses cash?


I'm not swiping my card thru your mom's Square dongle.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  

capt.snicklefritz: Only place I use cash is the dispensary.


No choice on this one yet.
 
jtown
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I accidentally warshed a credit card a couple weeks ago.  Does that count?

When I go shopping now, I put that card in my shirt pocket so I can get it without contaminating my whole wallet.  But I forgot to put it in the quarantine zone after that shopping trip.  Still works.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

tjsands1118: akimbotoo: Don't tell anyone, but I wash then dry and then iron my cash.  I have patients who only pay cash and I have to have change for them.

I have done this. Especially $1's, they get crinkled in my pocket and vending machines like smooth.


I've never heard anyone call a stripper a vending machine before, but it checks out.
 
wage0048
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I haven't touched cash in at least two months.
 
vermiis
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
FTFA:  "Cash ist Fesch" is a common saying in Austria and southern Germany.

Mean Girls - Stop Trying to Make Fetch Happen
Youtube Pubd-spHN-0
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Who still uses cash?


People doing illegal things or their iPhone battery is dead.
 
bobobolinskii [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

bingethinker: A lot of places don't want your filthy cash right now. I last went to an ATM in March, and that money is still in my wallet.


Same here, longest time I've ever held onto cash in my sordid life.
 
silverjets
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The hilarious part about not accepting cash now is that cash is dirtier than a toilet.  They had no problem handling cash before the covid panic but all of sudden don't want to touch it now.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I just spray it , soak it, with Windex with Ammonia ..
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
the CDC has changed its COVID-19 guidelines in the past few days to make it clear that the virus spreads mainly through person-to-person contact and "does not spread easily" on contaminated surfaces
 
MythDragon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Who still uses cash?


People who don't want to use their debit card for sub 10 dollar purchases?

I use money software to track my bills and what I'm spending money on (how much I spend on gas and groceries and dining out each month, ext.) And I don't feel like having to put in the system every time I buy a candy bar or a dollar menu cheeseburger
 
Harlee [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I hold out my nitrile gloved hand with a little pool of 70% alcohol hand sanitizer in it for the coins, rinse them around briefly then put the coins in my pocket. The cash goes into another pocket. Later, it gets put in a sealable plastic food storage container filled with 70% alcohol. Soaked overnight, while being shaken a few times. Air dried and added to the clean cash in my wallet. I tell cashiers it has been sterilized and they are grateful.

Why would you ever swipe your credit/debit card through one of those filthy card slots and then put it back min your wallet?
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I 'found' $7 in my dryer the other day. I got some food at a drive thru and thought about asking whether they were taking cash, I use a card 99% of the time. But I just handed over the cash and they took it, no questions asked.

/csb
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I like cash. A one dollar bill has very interesting stuff on it like the seeing eye pyramid and some writing that's Latin or Greek or something, which reassures me that the Illuminati has approved it. My credit card is boring. Visa has no creativity at all.
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The paper (linen) in US currency is naturally anti-bacterial. That's why you don't see moldy cash.
 
whitroth
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
But there are laws against money laundering!
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I've been using ApplePay on my watch since January (originally for convenience on a vacation). Now I use it everywhere there's a point-of-sale terminal. Google and Samsung have identical features.

// Similar to others ITT, I haven't gone to an ATM since some time in February.
 
MSBFDffpm
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: I am Iron Man

[Fark user image 850x478]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
