(LA Times)   I was promised a ticket. Don't just sit there Kojak, start writing   (latimes.com) divider line
Dave2042
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's a real positive for a society to have bunch of laws that everyone breaks and no one bothers to enforce.

Makes it so much easier to arbitrarily arrest someone you don't like.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Why even have these rules if no one is going to enforce them?
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
No Ticket!
Youtube iHSPf6x1Fdo
 
TheSpartanGrant [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Why the hero tag?
 
undernova
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Uh, the article spelled it out pretty well.

In case no one's noticed, the public dick factor of this pandemic has kicked in. Even with the people who are supposed to be doing something about, e.g., mounted cop in the story. It's a nonviolent misdemeanor scenario. Immediate, zero-tolerance enforcement will fail to uphold the intent of the law and encourage unnecessary further dickishness. There's already plenty of that going on.
 
Earl of Chives
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Why even have these rules if no one is going to enforce them?


In a more sane world we all pull together and follow the rules for the public good even if they aren't legally enforced. Of course that was before a pandemic became a red/blue issue.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Sun's out
Buns out
!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
