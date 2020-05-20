 Skip to content
(WINK Fort Myers)   Do you know the difference between a ballpoint pen and tattoo? This man apparently doesn't. Oh yeah, he's also wanted for murder. (w/pic)   (winknews.com) divider line
AstroJesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And he had such a promising career ahead of him as a Post Malone tribute artist.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He looks like he passed out in front of Banksy while they were on an absinthe binge.
 
Ow! That was my feelings! [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Igor Jakovsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: And he had such a promising career ahead of him as a Post Malone tribute artist.


Lil Wayne "perfected" that look before Post.
 
Mad Morf
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Wow. That guy has "red alert" written all over his face.

Well, not literally.

Maybe.

Could be there somewhere.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Afraid his little penis was going to be out there in social media?
 
Calehedron
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Thing is, he was getting more action than I am looking like THAT and the dispute was possibly about her posting pictures of them in the act.

Maybe the Post-it Malone look is in!
 
Linkster
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
No one would finish his ink, until now.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Mad Morf: Wow. That guy has "red alert" written all over his face.

Well, not literally.

Maybe.

Could be there somewhere.


I read it as "I AM A BARREL OF SLUTS HOUSE SPECIAL #4 ORANGE CHICKEN WITH PORK FRIED RICE"
 
Calehedron
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Igor Jakovsky: AstroJesus: And he had such a promising career ahead of him as a Post Malone tribute artist.

Lil Wayne "perfected" that look before Post.


You are on to something! Post Malone has culturally appropriated Lil Wayne's look!

/To the Twitter for outrage!
 
jtown
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
How were they ever able to identify him???
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I have some family there. After listening to their stories I have no inclination to ever stop in.
 
chewd
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"I want my face to look like the back cover of a bored 5th graders trapper keeper."
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This is what your cellmates do to you when you pass out drunk on pruno
 
Artist
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Years ago, when I saw tats like that, I wondered what kind of person would get them, like how messed up were they to be ok looking like a four year old drew all over them. Now, I wonder what the tattoo "artist" looks like who did this, and what the conversations were like. "Yeah, I can totally re-do your eye brows to look like saw blades!"
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Maybe that murder was a tattoo that got out of hand
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Maybe that murder was a tattoo that got out of hand


Maybe they all are AlgaeRancher
Maybe they all are.....
 
mrparks [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Normally, I'm a big fan of natural eyebrows.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size

It's like the crying/laughing masks
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

These two should get together and produce offspring...
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
He looks like the back of one of my notebooks from 7th grade.
 
Mock26 [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
My first tattoo, which I got when I was about 12 years old, was with a pen. I fell and my hand landed on a ballpoint pen, drove the tip deep into my skin. And ever since then I have had a small blue dot on the palm of my right hand.
 
EdwardTellerhands
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Calehedron: Thing is, he was getting more action than I am looking like THAT and the dispute was possibly about her posting pictures of them in the act.


Wasn't a "her," but otherwise correct.
 
