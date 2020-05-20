 Skip to content
(Fox 5 New York)   ♩ "My bologna has a first name. ♩ It's T-E-X-A-S. ♩ My bologna has a second name. ♩ It's S-M-U-G-G-L-E-R-S" ♩   (fox5ny.com)
posted to Main » on 20 May 2020 at 6:05 PM



cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bologna smugglers?
Is that like butt pirates?
 
delsydsoftware [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bologna Smuggler was my prison name
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that a bologna you're smuggling or are you just happy to see me?
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My Maroon 5 tribute band made the headline
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought bolonga smugglers was a colloquial term for Speedos.
 
crinz83
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hot cold cuts?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bologna Smugglers in Texas?  You Packer nation is that far south?
 
FiendishFellow05 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gordon Bennett: I thought bolonga smugglers was a colloquial term for Speedos.


That's BUDGIE smuggler - I think it's an Austrialian slang term.

As in "Ah, wearing some budgie smugglers, are ya? Brave man!"
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In these parts, we call it "Kentucky ham".
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yet they let this yo yo smuggler just saunter right on through...


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ride the Bologna Pogna baby!


Yeah that's not going to work.
 
JZDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is Mexican bologna made with cane sugar instead of corn syrup? Is that why there is a black market for it?
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lizzo lunch
 
bobobolinskii [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They claim 590 lbs., the true weight will never be known
 
CRM119
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Group W ...what ya in for
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The meats in both incidents were destroyed by agents.

I wouldn't mind my meat being destroyed by certain agents.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dryknife
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Weird Al Yankovic - 1979 - My Bologna
Youtube C4_G7HHJ0GE
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
band name dibs on "Texas Baloney Smugglers" !

(nah, you can have it)
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
and "Texas Baloney Smugglers" still have a long way to go to be cooler than the "Illinois Enema Bandit"
 
Stratohead
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fear - Beef Bologna
Youtube dO5KoBHto80
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Street value?
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Mmmm....Alabama tenderloin....aahhgghlee
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Therion: band name dibs on "Texas Baloney Smugglers" !

(nah, you can have it)


Debut album title -

The Wurst of the Texas Bologna Smugglers
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: The meats in both incidents were destroyed by agents.

I wouldn't mind my meat being destroyed by certain agents.

[Fark user image image 425x448]


But her face
 
Aquapope [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: I thought bolonga smugglers was a colloquial term for Speedos.


those are banana hammocks.
 
Aquapope [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

dryknife: Yet they let this yo yo smuggler just saunter right on through...


[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 500x524]


she's smuggling raisins, too.
 
brizzle365
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Texas Bologna Smugglers is the name of my Green Jelly/ZZ TOP Mashup tribute band name.
 
