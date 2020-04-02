 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox News)   Feel free to touch things now   (foxnews.com) divider line
47
    More: PSA, Infection, Hygiene, Infectious disease, Spread, spread of COVID-19, Need to know, novel virus, Virus  
•       •       •

1379 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 May 2020 at 5:49 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



47 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I don't trust the CDC since Trump got involved.
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

physt: I don't trust the CDC since Trump got involved.


Yeah, but surely you can trust Fox.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's what she said!
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Were there any updates regarding the spread via flatulence? Asking for a friend.
 
8 inches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beat you to it.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember how much safer we all felt after 9/11 when we could look at this to know when we were going to die...
Fark user imageView Full Size

We need something similar now.
 
MythDragon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next week: CDC reports virus spreads quickly through contaminated surfaces.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Trump's CDC is saying it's safe, it almost certainly isn't. If Fox News is saying it's true, it almost certainly isn't.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think intuitively this is probably true.  I've been thinking for a while that if surfaces were a decent vector for spread, hot-spots wouldn't just be hot-spots, they'd be damn near 100% infection zones.  The easiest way to get a particle into your lungs is to aspirate it.  Sure you can get something on your finger, then touch your face, and have it migrate via your eyes into your respiratory system.  But the odds of that happening are certainly less than just inhaling a droplet some asshole next to you coughed up.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK, so surfaces don't kill us now, but do masks work still, or do they not work again?  And do dogs carry and spread the virus still?  And I can lick door knobs again, right?
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: If Trump's CDC is saying it's safe, it almost certainly isn't. If Fox News is saying it's true, it almost certainly isn't.


Yea... sounds like Trump told the CDC what to say and Fox ran with it.
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank God I can masturbate again!
 
Bimmer Jones [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do we have independent confirmation? A Fox News article and the CDC are not reliable sources.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No thanks.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
i ignore u
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry, but the CDC is no longer credible.  I'm going to keep levitating and using telekinesis until a source without Trump's hand up its ass says so.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AmbassadorBooze: OK, so surfaces don't kill us now, but do masks work still, or do they not work again?  And do dogs carry and spread the virus still?  And I can lick door knobs again, right?


Masks are exactly the same as WHO has always said.

Cats can be coronavirus vectors, dogs just want steak, unless you lick them, in which case the worry is not Covid but the three bazillion varieties of bacteria and parasites the dog is carrying.

You can only lick knobs with the affirmative consent of the owner.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I can grab them by the pussy now? Oh wait, I forgot. I'm not a star. :(
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bimmer Jones: Do we have independent confirmation? A Fox News article and the CDC are not reliable sources.


https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2020​/​04/02/no-proof-coronavirus-can-spread-​shopping-says-leading-german/

So we are now in the Schrödinger cat situation of we have to believe the scientist, but at the same time disbelieve the Fox.  So yes the virus simultaneously does and does not transmit easily from surfaces.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, everybody go back to not washing your hands. LOL, imagine how much time people will save.

I never realized what an outlier I was (not a compulsive hand washer, just wash my hands when I feel it necessary, ie, before handling food/eating and after using the bathroom) before this global clusterfark.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Bimmer Jones: Do we have independent confirmation? A Fox News article and the CDC are not reliable sources.

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2020/​04/02/no-proof-coronavirus-can-spread-​shopping-says-leading-german/

So we are now in the Schrödinger cat situation of we have to believe the scientist, but at the same time disbelieve the Fox.  So yes the virus simultaneously does and does not transmit easily from surfaces.


I'm sorry, you asserting the Torygraph as reliable? Have you seen the Tory government over there? They're almost as bad as ours.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just when my elevator buttons stopped being sticky.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would this be the same CDC that Trump was throwing under the bus for not giving the public the news he wanted them to give yesterday?
 
powhound
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, remember that Fark story linked about a month ago. Lady was 100% isolating at home and apparently got it via a grocery delivery. I mean, the facts may have been skewed on that story, but I'll play it safe and continue washing my hands as much as possible while outside, or more particularly when I get home from outside. And wear a mask.
 
Anenu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does this mean i can stop washing my hands all the time then and go back to picking my nose while touching my eyes?
 
arcgear
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it's an election year.  wonder how much of this has to do with burying it from mind before November.  I've great suspicion about this advisory being politically charged

there's already plenty stacked against that guy in terms of reelection.  I'd take anything--even one of those Green crazies or a cactus--over him. hell, at least the cactus grows to consciously know about being a prick to others
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Anenu: Does this mean i can stop washing my hands all the time then and go back to picking my nose while touching my eyes?


Depends. Do you wear a MAGA hat?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Gonna go with trust but verify on this one. And it is unfortunate that that is even within the realm of possible responses to a statement by the CDC.
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
HEY TRUMP SUPPORTERS!

As a Liberal, this really, really triggered me! The only thing that could trigger me more is if you were to lick every hand railing, doorknob, glass door, pin pad, bar, table top and ATM screen you see. Make sure you record it and post it online to stick it to me!
 
Johnson
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

powhound: Yeah, remember that Fark story linked about a month ago. Lady was 100% isolating at home and apparently got it via a grocery delivery.


She never left the house.

But her HUSBAND left the house "just to grocery shop".
It's a mystery.
 
Gulper Eel [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Here, will this work?

"You may have heard about studies showing that the virus can remain infectious for up to 24 hours on cardboard and up to 72 hours on plastic or stainless steel. These are controlled laboratory studies, in which high levels of infectious virus are applied to the surfaces and humidity and temperature held constant. In these experiments, the level of infectious virus - virus capable of causing disease - decreased even after a few hours, indicating that the virus does not survive well on these surfaces."

Lots more where that came from.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Do remember that this is coming from the same disorganization that just weeks ago claimed it didn't spread via air.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
My nickname is "things". I'm waiting.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: AmbassadorBooze: Bimmer Jones: Do we have independent confirmation? A Fox News article and the CDC are not reliable sources.

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2020/​04/02/no-proof-coronavirus-can-spread-​shopping-says-leading-german/

So we are now in the Schrödinger cat situation of we have to believe the scientist, but at the same time disbelieve the Fox.  So yes the virus simultaneously does and does not transmit easily from surfaces.

I'm sorry, you asserting the Torygraph as reliable? Have you seen the Tory government over there? They're almost as bad as ours.


The professor they site is Prof. Dr. Hendrik Streeck one of the lead scientists from the University of Bonn

https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/ne​w​s/cdc-updates-guidance-to-note-coronav​irus-does-not-spread-easily-from-conta​minated-surfaces

So it stands.  We are in a quantum state of the virus does not transmit easily, as scientists say and that virus does transmit easily on surfaces, because Fox says it doesn't.  And we are all good people and believe scientists, right?  And we are all good people and disbelieve fox, right?

Now, If it comes out that fox, the telegraph, washington examiner, and the CDC are fabricating the statement from the german professor, that would be different.
 
powhound
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Johnson: powhound: Yeah, remember that Fark story linked about a month ago. Lady was 100% isolating at home and apparently got it via a grocery delivery.

She never left the house.

But her HUSBAND left the house "just to grocery shop".
It's a mystery.


Maybe. I don't remember that part. And if he was leaving the house to grocery shop why was she ordering groceries online?

Anyways I basically treat everything like it's been licked by a plague rat.
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

dothemath: Remember how much safer we all felt after 9/11 when we could look at this to know when we were going to die...


FTFY: Remember how non-stupid people felt after 9/11 when we could look at this to know how the GOP's polling numbers were trending?

The DHS' regularly changing alert levels came to a sudden end when the media noticed that the alert level always went up when tracking polling for the GOP went down. "Support Real American Conservatives or the filthy un-American Demonrats will kill you and your children" was, and still is, the Republican electoral strategy; so is abusing the permanent components of the state to aid their electoral chances.
 
fngoofy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Yeah, fark the CDC.  I'll look to other countries for my scientific analysis, thank you very much.
 
GrinzGrimly [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

physt: I don't trust the CDC since Trump got involved.


1. "Trump needs to listen to the scientists"
2.  [Scientist say something you base disagree with]
3. "The scientists are carrying water for Trump! Let's listen to journalist instead!"
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

physt: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: If Trump's CDC is saying it's safe, it almost certainly isn't. If Fox News is saying it's true, it almost certainly isn't.

Yea... sounds like Trump told the CDC what to say and Fox ran with it.


From CDC page link in Fox story:

"From touching surfaces or objects. It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes. This is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads, but we are still learning more about this virus."

The CDC is saying it's still possible, and they still recommend disinfecting all common-use surfaces:

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-​n​cov/prevent-getting-sick/disinfecting-​your-home.html
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

i ignore u: Sorry, but the CDC is no longer credible.  I'm going to keep levitating and using telekinesis until a source without Trump's hand up its ass says so.


https://www.wikihow.com/Develop-Telek​i​nesis
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
richieunterberger.comView Full Size
 
Farkin Charlie [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I wonder if this is a play to make mail-in voting unnecessary, and then just before the election change courses again. I wouldn't put it past this administration to try.
 
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: [Fark user image image 425x318]


Here we see a young David Cameron meeting Donald Trump for the first time.
 
Fishmongers' Daughters [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Bimmer Jones: Do we have independent confirmation? A Fox News article and the CDC are not reliable sources.

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2020/​04/02/no-proof-coronavirus-can-spread-​shopping-says-leading-german/

So we are now in the Schrödinger cat situation of we have to believe the scientist, but at the same time disbelieve the Fox.  So yes the virus simultaneously does and does not transmit easily from surfaces.


Know who else...
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The Touch - Stan Bush (HD Restoration)
Youtube A52--FKUQgU
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ less than a minute ago  

nyseattitude: HEY TRUMP SUPPORTERS!

As a Liberal, this really, really triggered me! The only thing that could trigger me more is if you were to lick every hand railing, doorknob, glass door, pin pad, bar, table top and ATM screen you see. Make sure you record it and post it online to stick it to me!


I'm infected, what's your address?  I lick you long time.
 
Displayed 47 of 47 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.