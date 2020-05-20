 Skip to content
(Twitch.tv)   7pm Eastern Drew and Dallan are back with this week's first Fark News Summary Livestream - all the pandemic news you need, some you don't, Skunk Ape, parallel universes, penguins and cats playing soccer   (twitch.tv) divider line
6
6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Drew [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Assuming my Internet connection will cooperate that is - it's been janky lately
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Drew: Assuming my Internet connection will cooperate that is - it's been janky lately


Oof!
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Drew: Assuming my Internet connection will cooperate that is - it's been janky lately


Skunk apes are setting cellular/internet towers on fire in protest of 5G or sumpin'. I read it on the Facebooks.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Drew: Assuming my Internet connection will cooperate that is - it's been janky lately


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Drew [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: Drew: Assuming my Internet connection will cooperate that is - it's been janky lately

Skunk apes are setting cellular/internet towers on fire in protest of 5G or sumpin'. I read it on the Facebooks.


Something like that.  i've got a fatter connection on order for Friday
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Drew: Assuming my Internet connection will cooperate that is - it's been janky lately


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

