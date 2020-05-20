 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   Subby is about to go to the Huron River and get historically high
Rev.K [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Don't forget to bring a towel.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the area received just over 2 inches

Sounds like subby's already in the area
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rev.K: Don't forget to bring a towel.


Percise1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2" makes it flood there?
Does 4" make it scream, and 6" makes it cry?

The El Huron river, eh? That means "the the Huron" in Spanish.
Do you know who else was called "El Huron"?
 
The Shoveller
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Watch out for Magwa
 
Hendawg
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Percise1: 2" makes it flood there?
Does 4" make it scream, and 6" makes it cry?

The El Huron river, eh? That means "the the Huron" in Spanish.
Do you know who else was called "El Huron"?


Eastern Michigan University on Latin Night back in the 80s?
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.