(CBS Detroit)   Wisconsin woman who's been taking Hydroxychloroquine for 19 years to treat disease that it never is contracts Their New Hoax anyway   (detroit.cbslocal.com) divider line
42
1383 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 May 2020 at 5:03 PM (48 minutes ago)



cretinbob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that's unfortunate
 
dr_blasto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hydroxychloroquine was never considered as 'preventative' at all, outside of the stupidest of stupid people; it was tested as a potential treatment for infected people. These are different things.
 
raerae1980
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wat?  Headline is confusing.
 
Ivo Shandor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Wisconsin woman must have forgotten the zinc.
How to hydroxychloroquine
Youtube 0dUUkpVpS_k
 
Ivo Shandor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dr_blasto: Hydroxychloroquine was never considered as 'preventative' at all, outside of the stupidest of stupid people; it was tested as a potential treatment for infected people. These are different things.


That part is at least plausible. The drug is intended to interfere with viral replication, but by the time a person notices symptoms the virus has been happily replicating for days. If you already had the drug in your system at the time of infection it might prevent you from ever developing a severe illness. It's not something which would make sense for the general public to take all the time, but it could be an option for medical staff who had to work in a high-risk environment. It might also be something for a doctor to prescribe after a suspected exposure (e.g. someone coughing in your face at the grocery store) regardless of symptoms.

Of course the previous paragraph applies to drugs which (a) work, and (b) don't have severe side effects.

cf. PrEP for HIV
 
dothemath
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This is the physical equivalent of that headline...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
amylou
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Are you having a stroke, subby?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Dammit Mitch, you're an alcoholic
//Dammit Mitch, you have Lupus
///One of those two doesn't seem right
 
Unobtanium
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
she thought she would be safe because of what President Donald Trump has said about the drug.

I think I see the issue here...
 
tuxq
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So quick to insult the president, so unwilling to check your own writing. Bravo, subby.

ShareBlue isn't sending their best.
 
Kangaroo_Ralph
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"How can my girlfriend be pregnant?!? I was wearing a condom and everyone knows prophylactics are 100% effective!!!" cries buffoon.
 
InvisibleInsane
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
She takes hydroxywhatsis to treat her lupus. (It's never lupus.)
 
joker420
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
But I thought it killed people? SMH.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Well, if you were dumb enough to believe Trump?

Ivo Shandor: The drug is intended to interfere with viral replication, but by the time a person notices symptoms the virus has been happily replicating for days.


No, the drug was intended to interfere and kill plasmodium species without the side effects of quinine (IOW, an antimalarial drug,) and chloroquine became the standard treatment for malaria until resistance developed. It was later discovered to have an antiviral effect against some viruses.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
She's not dead so it totally works!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Because Donald Trump is a lying liar who lies like an entire rug store.

/ if he says it, it's a lie
 
lolmao500
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

dr_blasto: Hydroxychloroquine was never considered as 'preventative' at all, outside of the stupidest of stupid people; it was tested as a potential treatment for infected people. These are different things.


Woooosh
 
fragMasterFlash
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So what will the MAGA crowd claim to excuse this away?

She was sick for decades. Compromised immune system.
The dosage she was taking was inadequate.
She contracted the disease intentionally to try and make Trump look bad.

Pop some corn, the excuses shall be plentiful enough to satisfy a Steve Martin standup comedy routine.
 
Hobbess
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

tuxq: So quick to insult the president, so unwilling to check your own writing. Bravo, subby.

ShareBlue isn't sending their best.


https://knowyourmeme.com/memes/its-not​-lupus
It's an older meme, but it checks out.
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Mmmm word salad headline.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shirley Ujest
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
WAT?
 
wee
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
That headline reads like someone had a seizure while typing it.
 
lefty248
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That's what happens when you get medical advice from a moron. Dump 💩 Trump, 2020.
 
VOCSL5
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I wish I remembered the name of the malaria drug I needed to take over a decade ago for my internship in Bollywood.... the doctors, other students, website threads, etc., all warned of the side effects of delirium/hallucinations/anxiety.... I got lucky that I didn't suffer such things - I was already used to similar stuff from paxil and trazodone. But it was intense, that's for sure.
 
Albert911emt
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Word salad masquerading as a headline should be a crime.
 
patrick767
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
They were like, 'Well, nobody's ever said that was the cure or that was going to keep you safe' and it definitely did not."

The POTUS did, but other than that...
 
tekmo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Kangaroo_Ralph: "How can my girlfriend be pregnant?!? I was wearing a condom and everyone knows prophylactics are 100% effective!!!" cries buffoon.


You're exactly the sort of stupid you're mocking.
 
walkerhound
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: So what will the MAGA crowd claim to excuse this away?

She was sick for decades. Compromised immune system.
The dosage she was taking was inadequate.
She contracted the disease intentionally to try and make Trump look bad.

Pop some corn, the excuses shall be plentiful enough to satisfy a Steve Martin standup comedy routine.


They'll use a hint of science, followed by a load of bullshiat

"It's a piece of anecdotal information.  There are ongoing studies in healthy people that will directly contradict those phony VA studies - which weren't peer-reviewed and only looked at the sickest people who were going to die anyway.  Look, this drug has been out there for 65 years and has a very good track record for safety and efficacy.  Chris Cuomo, boy should he talk after taking a drug - quinacrine - which can be lethal and has half the safety profile of hydroxy - you know what I'm talking about, right, half the safety profile and the nerve of that guy."
 
Literally Addicted
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Not subby, but I think what they're referring to is the woman is taking the meds for lupus....aka, "it's never lupus"...

HOW FAR HAS FARK SLIPPED WHEN NO ONE GETS A LUPUS JOKE?
 
PunGent
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

dr_blasto: Hydroxychloroquine was never considered as 'preventative' at all, outside of the stupidest of stupid people; it was tested as a potential treatment for infected people. These are different things.


Like our motherfarking president, and several of his smooth-brained followers right here on Fark.

/hope they all die of side effects, farking Nurglings
 
PunGent
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Kangaroo_Ralph: "How can my girlfriend be pregnant?!? I was wearing a condom and everyone knows prophylactics are 100% effective!!!" cries buffoon.


But enough about your political choices...
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
2-3 commas and the headline would have been fine.

/not subby
//it WAS lupus one episode
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: [Fark user image image 600x337]

/Dammit Mitch, you're an alcoholic
//Dammit Mitch, you have Lupus
///One of those two doesn't seem right


I dunno. You might yell at a leper trying to get into a hot tub.
 
MBooda
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Wat?  Headline is confusing.



Pricipal . Caught sayof school that has stoped Covidtestsing. " See, told ya so" Is He dead or not.  Oconomowoc Says yes. CBS Detroit Looking for chads -OR- "hello, I am write single to salute and wait for answer again"
 
JohnnyApocalypse
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The reason that hydroxychloraquine was considered as a possible solution for SARS-CoV2 is that it was effective against the SARS-CoV outbreak (not gonna google, but there's a CDC paper on it). This coronavirus isn't the last one though. I think a lower mortality, higher spread, some differences in symptoms, though I think the other also attacked ACE2 cells.

It's why researchers went ahead with trials and high hopes, but it didn't pan out.

So this lady would probably have had a good fight against the previous coronavirus, but this is just further anecdotal evidence that the chloroquines not good against this 'rona.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

lefty248: That's what happens when you get medical advice from a moron. Dump 💩 Trump, 2020.


Trump told her to take it for Lupus 19 years ago?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
ESL ?
 
MBooda
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: lefty248: That's what happens when you get medical advice from a moron. Dump 💩 Trump, 2020.

Trump told her to take it for Lupus 19 years ago?


Yep, same time he set those demolition charges at the WTC.
 
Gooch
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
HCQ as some last ditch attempt to save you while you're in ventilatorville? Fine
HCQ as a COVID prophylactic? GTFO
 
kabloink
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Kangaroo_Ralph: "How can my girlfriend be pregnant?!? I was wearing a condom and everyone knows prophylactics are 100% effective!!!" cries buffoon.


Not if you buy condoms from the dollar store

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

JohnnyApocalypse: The reason that hydroxychloraquine was considered as a possible solution for SARS-CoV2 is that it was effective against the SARS-CoV outbreak (not gonna google, but there's a CDC paper on it). This coronavirus isn't the last one though. I think a lower mortality, higher spread, some differences in symptoms, though I think the other also attacked ACE2 cells.

It's why researchers went ahead with trials and high hopes, but it didn't pan out.

So this lady would probably have had a good fight against the previous coronavirus, but this is just further anecdotal evidence that the chloroquines not good against this 'rona.


You could say that about each year's flu shot as well. That's not an excuse to skip it though. One person's reaction is not proof of anything really. If you had a thousand, then maybe.
 
edmo
‘’ less than a minute ago  
mrs edmo has a friend who has been taking that drug for quite some time for medical reasons. Guess what? She can't get it now. Not good for her.
 
