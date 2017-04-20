 Skip to content
(13 News Now)   Enforcement of pooping speed limits is obviously and directly related to safety and not revenue generation   (13newsnow.com)
39
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Don't speed through work zones.  Seriously.
 
kokomo61
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: Don't speed through work zones.  Seriously.


Maryland has automated speed cameras in work zones, but they run 24x7, weeks before and after work actually happens. If it shut down outside of work, I'd be all for it.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SPEED ENFORCED BY ULTRASOUND.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img0.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
i ignore u
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or you could, you know, not go more than 11 mph over the speed limit.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pooping speed?

Here comes the science:

All mammals take about 12 seconds to poop regardless of size.

cdn.arstechnica.netView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poop=Energy/Universal Constant Squared

/Einstein's Theory of General Crapitivity
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I drive 40,000 miles a year and have received one speeding ticket in 30 years. I typically drive at about 110% of the speed limit.

Slow the fark down idiots.
 
rolladuck [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

i ignore u: Or you could, you know, not go more than 11 mph over the speed limit.


Too much effort for people who have to be at the gym in 27 minutes.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: Pooping speed?

Here comes the science:

All mammals take about 12 seconds to poop regardless of size.

[cdn.arstechnica.net image 850x433]


File under how NOT to use a log scale graph.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wademh: bughunter: Pooping speed?

Here comes the science:

All mammals take about 12 seconds to poop regardless of size.

[cdn.arstechnica.net image 850x433]

File under how NOT to use a log scale graph.


It is a perfectly cromulent coprometric scale.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  

i ignore u: Or you could, you know, not go more than 11 mph over the speed limit.


In almost all of the D.C. metro area, doing that means that you're being overtaken by everyone, including the semis.  Traffic there is either complete gridlock, or 80MPH.
 
Running Wild
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: Pooping speed?

Here comes the science:

All mammals take about 12 seconds to poop regardless of size.

[cdn.arstechnica.net image 850x433]


I kinda feel sorry for the person that got told "I'm writing and article and I need you to go on the internet and find pictures of animals pooping for me. Preferably in profile so the poop is visible."
 
Dave2042
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, America.  In the developed world:
People mostly stick to the speed limit, because it's safer for everyone.
The police are funded out of general taxes so they can focus on enforcing laws sensibly, rather than treating them as an opportunity to shake down the public for funding.
 
Invincible [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: Pooping speed?

Here comes the science:

All mammals take about 12 seconds to poop regardless of size.

[cdn.arstechnica.net image 850x433]


Wow, great example of how to lie with charts. "about" 12 seconds plus or minus an order of magnitude.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That stretch of I-270 fom Frederick to Gaithersburg makes people do the stupidest things. It goes from 4 to 3 to 2 lanes and people drive like shiat. Speeding, tailgating weaving, bunching up... I am not amazed it generates so much revenue. Thank Dog someone was about 100 yards ahead of me one evening when the flash went off on him. I was able to get from 70 to just below 65(ish) before I passed the camera. Sneaky? Yes. The State Patrol cars are painted to match the asphalt on the bottom and ground on the top.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kokomo61: foo monkey: Don't speed through work zones.  Seriously.

Maryland has automated speed cameras in work zones, but they run 24x7, weeks before and after work actually happens. If it shut down outside of work, I'd be all for it.


^^^^THIS^^^^ We also end up with construction zones that will go weeks with no activity at all(I drive through them to and from work each day, well, back when I was working at my office, rather than from home). Don't leave that shiat our after construction is farking done...
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: Pooping speed?

Here comes the science:

All mammals take about 12 seconds to poop regardless of size.

[cdn.arstechnica.net image 850x433]


You don't know what "average" means, do you? The headline from that article even says it.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

derpes_simplex: i ignore u: Or you could, you know, not go more than 11 mph over the speed limit.

In almost all of the D.C. metro area, doing that means that you're being overtaken by everyone, including the semis.  Traffic there is either complete gridlock, or 80MPH.


Same in LA.

In fact, some of the worst accidents I've witnessed have been people trying to accelerate back to 80mph after passing a backup of some kind.

They see the open road ahead and suddenly think the road is just as open in their blind spots.  And others race to pass someone like that who isn't apparently accelerating fast enough... as judged by comparison of vehicles.

For example a minivan can never accelerate fast enough for Porsche drivers.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: bughunter: Pooping speed?

Here comes the science:

All mammals take about 12 seconds to poop regardless of size.

[cdn.arstechnica.net image 850x433]

You don't know what "average" means, do you? The headline from that article even says it.


Do you feel deceived?

I'm sorry.

/no, I'm not
//hint: find the funny
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
- No ticket until you go 12 mpg over the limit.
- no points on your license
- the first time it flashes, it gets pinned on Waze.
- ticket is $40
- in a county where the median household income is $100,400
-- in a metro area where the median household income Is 93,800.  (PG is the "poor county" where median ahh income is only 75,900)

This isn't speed enforcement... it's a toll that is selectively paid by stupid people and/or people too affluent to give a fark.

/Lives in MD
//I will take a joke of a speed enforcement system any day over Roscoe P. Coltrane hiding in the bushes with a radar gun
///People are taking advantage of the 'rona to tear through wide-open lanes... getting passed by someone doing 85 in a 55 isn't unusual
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Izunbacol: - No ticket until you go 12 mpg over the limit.
- no points on your license
- the first time it flashes, it gets pinned on Waze.
- ticket is $40
- in a county where the median household income is $100,400
-- in a metro area where the median household income Is 93,800.  (PG is the "poor county" where median ahh income is only 75,900)

This isn't speed enforcement... it's a toll that is selectively paid by stupid people and/or people too affluent to give a fark.

/Lives in MD
//I will take a joke of a speed enforcement system any day over Roscoe P. Coltrane hiding in the bushes with a radar gun
///People are taking advantage of the 'rona to tear through wide-open lanes... getting passed by someone doing 85 in a 55 isn't unusual


hate Farking on my iPad.

/mph, not mpg - they'd make a killing if they charge Priuses and Teslas for excessive mpgs
// ahhhhhh.... income
/// Moving around here made me finally part ways with small stick shifts.  If you're gonna drive like that, I'm going to have a few tons of SUV around me.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
But what's with the porta potty? Turns out state law requires the operator be present when the radar and camera are active. If the operator works a lengthy shift, eventually, nature calls.

I can accept that. Definitely better than the ones they hide in garbage cans. Busting speeders shouldn't be a revenue generator, it should be a deterrent and a warning. At least speed cameras for the most part are less of a freaking scam than the red light cameras where they continually get busted farking with the numbers to make sure they get as many tickets a s possible. With those, if it was about safety, they'd install them at an intersection with issues, and not mess with the lights at all, but they still do. Party it's because the municipality loses money if the cameras don't generate enough revenue for Redflex or whatever scummy company is running them. Miss the minimum quota? Your city/county/state, owes Redlex a check. At least this one requires a physical presence, so they're less inclined to slap these all of the city and just sit back and collect money. And it also sounds like an actual problem area.

But when they pull bullshiat like this:
controleradar.orgView Full Size


i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size



It's no longer about safety, because if it were about safety, then slowing down would be the point. But since they hide it, then they don't care about slowing down, they just want the revenue.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

bughunter: Mikey1969: bughunter: Pooping speed?

Here comes the science:

All mammals take about 12 seconds to poop regardless of size.

[cdn.arstechnica.net image 850x433]

You don't know what "average" means, do you? The headline from that article even says it.

Do you feel deceived?

I'm sorry.

/no, I'm not
//hint: find the funny


I guess it's "funny" that you don't know how to read a headline? Are you a fan of America's Funniest Home Videos, or something? Because there wasn't really anything funny there, either...
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: bughunter: Mikey1969: bughunter: Pooping speed?

Here comes the science:

All mammals take about 12 seconds to poop regardless of size.

[cdn.arstechnica.net image 850x433]

You don't know what "average" means, do you? The headline from that article even says it.

Do you feel deceived?

I'm sorry.

/no, I'm not
//hint: find the funny

I guess it's "funny" that you don't know how to read a headline? Are you a fan of America's Funniest Home Videos, or something? Because there wasn't really anything funny there, either...


You know, upon further reflection, I am sorry.

I'm sorry everything in your world sucks so badly.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Don't speed. Seriously.


FTF-EVERYBODY

We're killing around 40,000 people a year with our precious farking automobiles. Excessive speed is one of the primary factors in this grim statistic. Who's next? It could be any one of you, yet almost all of you approach this subject with the cavalier attitude that donnie holds toward being president. HOORAY FOR ME TO HELL WITH YOU!
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

i ignore u: Or you could, you know, not go over the speed limit.


FTFY
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

jmr61: I drive 40,000 miles a year and have received one speeding ticket in 30 years. I typically drive at about 110% of the speed limit.

Slow the fark down idiots.


So you admit to speeding? Congratulations. Your "don't give a fark" attitude leads me to believe you too should take the bus.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: i ignore u: Or you could, you know, not go more than 11 mph over the speed limit.

In almost all of the D.C. metro area, doing that means that you're being overtaken by everyone, including the semis.  Traffic there is either complete gridlock, or 80MPH.


You ain't lying I live right by there and it has been nice being able to go to work doing the actual speed limit. People have been flying by me and the amount of red light runners is even worse.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: But what's with the porta potty? Turns out state law requires the operator be present when the radar and camera are active. If the operator works a lengthy shift, eventually, nature calls.

I can accept that. Definitely better than the ones they hide in garbage cans. Busting speeders shouldn't be a revenue generator, it should be a deterrent and a warning. At least speed cameras for the most part are less of a freaking scam than the red light cameras where they continually get busted farking with the numbers to make sure they get as many tickets a s possible. With those, if it was about safety, they'd install them at an intersection with issues, and not mess with the lights at all, but they still do. Party it's because the municipality loses money if the cameras don't generate enough revenue for Redflex or whatever scummy company is running them. Miss the minimum quota? Your city/county/state, owes Redlex a check. At least this one requires a physical presence, so they're less inclined to slap these all of the city and just sit back and collect money. And it also sounds like an actual problem area.

But when they pull bullshiat like this:
[controleradar.org image 316x336]

[i.dailymail.co.uk image 634x423]


It's no longer about safety, because if it were about safety, then slowing down would be the point. But since they hide it, then they don't care about slowing down, they just want the revenue.


So you don't believe the self-entitled assholes who are exceeding the speed limit will learn their lesson and slow the fark down after getting a ticket? You're almost as cynical as I am.
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: i ignore u: Or you could, you know, not go more than 11 mph over the speed limit.

In almost all of the D.C. metro area, doing that means that you're being overtaken by everyone, including the semis.  Traffic there is either complete gridlock, or 80MPH.


My equipment is governed at 68 mph, but I get automatically fired if I get a citation at 11+ over the speed limit. My truck goes maybe 4 over the posted limit.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
FTA: "Yes. They have worked. They do slow people down. Nobody wants to get a ticket,"

Unpossible. I've been infromed in numerous gun threads that lawbreakers are gonna lawbreak regardless. of laws.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Dave2042: Hey, America.  In the developed world:
People mostly stick to the speed limit, because it's safer for everyone.
The police are funded out of general taxes so they can focus on enforcing laws sensibly, rather than treating them as an opportunity to shake down the public for funding.


If everyone in other countries is so compliant with the speed limit, then the cops can't shake down the public. If no one speeds, no one gets a speeding ticket (generally).
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Pats_Cloth_Coat: FTA: "Yes. They have worked. They do slow people down. Nobody wants to get a ticket,"

Unpossible. I've been infromed in numerous gun threads that lawbreakers are gonna lawbreak regardless. of laws.


Everyone jabs the brakes for the cameras and then floors it again.
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

edmo: [i.imgflip.com image 750x500]


He looks like the kinda guy who would wonder long and hard (after a dose of tadalafil) about that sort of thing.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Whatever.

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
keldaria
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

bucket_pup: That stretch of I-270 fom Frederick to Gaithersburg makes people do the stupidest things. It goes from 4 to 3 to 2 lanes and people drive like shiat. Speeding, tailgating weaving, bunching up... I am not amazed it generates so much revenue. Thank Dog someone was about 100 yards ahead of me one evening when the flash went off on him. I was able to get from 70 to just below 65(ish) before I passed the camera. Sneaky? Yes. The State Patrol cars are painted to match the asphalt on the bottom and ground on the top.
[Fark user image image 300x168]


I typically only go 5-8 mph over the limit when on my own or move with the speed of traffic if I'm in an area where everyone is speeding around me. The trick is always to watch the cars ahead of you, typically you'll see brake lights come on if they see or pass a cop or camera flash even if they weren't speeding which allows you time to slow down in advance. Doing so has easily kept me out of tickets for the last 15 years or so.

That said, it's funny that you bring up the control cars paint job. Ohio state highway patrol had started painting their cars silver to mark their 50 year anniversary (they wanted to do gold but it caused their gold logo to blend in with the paint job). They stopped painting them silver years ago and went back to white because they seen a dramatic uptick in patrol cars being rear ended while on the side of the road and determined it was because the silver color caused the car to blend into the pavement too much causing a safety issue.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

i ignore u: Or you could, you know, not go more than 11 mph over the speed limit.


That would be great if:

1) They actually gave tickets to people who were actually driving.
2) There wasnt a financial incentive to rig the system against people
3) They didn't frequently send the ticket to the wrong person
4) There was actual due process involved with the assessment of fines
5) The cameras didnt make things more dangerous
6) We weren't counting on fines assessed in an extrajudicial way without regards to due process, without safeguards ensuring that the right people were fined, and without handing over a share of the revenue to a private company with a financial incentive to ensure that they do not operate fairly and equitably.
 
