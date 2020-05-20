 Skip to content
(Buzzfeed)   If you experience one or more of these 22 symptoms and were not born a redhead you may be transginger   (buzzfeed.com) divider line
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What do you call a blonde who dyes her hair dark? 
Artificial Intelligence.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Terrible list, good excuse for a redhead thread.

Ginger is just an anagram for the n-word.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Are you missing a soul too? You might be transginger.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What's the key combo to make a bookmark?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Twizzler" sounds like a racial slur
 
Tannax
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

PluckYew: Terrible list, good excuse for a redhead thread.

Ginger is just an anagram for the n-word.


Boom! Now I understand. Could never understand the connection to ginger and red, but the horrific racist meaning behind "beat you like a red headed step child" and you pointing out the anagram part connected all the dots.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That was dumb, but as good an excuse as any for a redhead thread, I guess. (shrug)
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
What now?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

GRCooper: What's the key combo to make a bookmark?


Alt-F4?
 
Cardinal Ximenez
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I have red hair sprinkled in my beard when I have one & can't tan worth a damn so have some characteristics.  Never had red hair on my head, but have some cousins who do, so it's obviously in the gene pool.

Worked with two girls who were covered in freckles so much that they'd do different spray tans & other treatments to try & fill in the spaces.
 
