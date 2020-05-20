 Skip to content
(CNN)   In some good news, the F-35 fighter has at least one thing that works: the ejection seat   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Unfortunately, the jet in the story is an F-22, so RIP, pilot...
 
Dedmon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
$90 million each. More than I'll ever earn, much less than I'll ever be taxxed for. It's mind boggeling how that kind of money even exists, where a piece of equipment is $90 million fricken dollars, and we use it for training in Florida.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Unfortunately, the jet in the story is an F-22, so RIP, pilot...


Apparently there were two crashes - one involving an F-22, and one involving an F-35. As tax-payers, I think we can all feel a unique pain deep down inside, somewhere near the wallet region...
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Don't worry,
Trump can play golf for a couple of more years and buy us another one..
 
Linkster
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Training exercise, isn't that the usual BS excuse?
 
American-Irish eyes [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Unfortunately, the jet in the story is an F-22, so RIP, pilot...


F-35
 
i ignore u
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
F-35s hey a bad rep, but 60% of the time they work every time.
 
American-Irish eyes [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Dedmon: $90 million each. More than I'll ever earn, much less than I'll ever be taxxed for. It's mind boggeling how that kind of money even exists, where a piece of equipment is $90 million fricken dollars, and we use it for training in Florida.


You really don't do anything involving manufacturing high end electronics, construction, etc...  90 million is not a whole lot in certain businesses.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
get it right it was ejection training...
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Keeping us safe!  😂
 
winedrinkingman [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

i ignore u: F-35s hey a bad rep, but 60% of the time they work every time.


Every issue with the F35 could be forgiven because of its stealth features.

That said modern radar systems and the computers that analyze their data looking for stealth aircraft, make stealth useless against any air defense weapon developed in about the last 20 years.

What we have are expensive non stealth fighters that were depending on stealth to survive, but won't.
 
