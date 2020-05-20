 Skip to content
(CBS News)   New Zealand is looking better and better all the time   (cbsnews.com) divider line
Jackal_N [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New Zealand, Denmark, and Canada are all looking like great places to live and raise a family.

/Canada is a somewhat distant third, it needs to fix it's racism toward Native Peoples
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New Zealand is awesome.  I'd move there in a minute if I could get a good job.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Germans fled Nazi Germany to New Zealand in the 1930s.

Americans fled Nazi Murica to New Zealand in the 2020s.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
New Zealand to the rest of the world: Sorry folks, islands closed, kiwi out front shoulda told ya.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

enry: New Zealand is awesome.  I'd move there in a minute if I could get a good job.


This is the reason so many Kiwis got the fark out in the last 20 years. There's very little opportunity unless you're particularly into sheeps or escorting fat American tourists around Middle Earth.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Jackal_N: /Canada is a somewhat distant third, it needs to fix it's racism toward Native Peoples


It used to be much worse. That isn't a defence. It's an indicator that Canada may improve. I'd like to see that. I'd also like to see them do something about the cost of living in Toronto.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
A work associate moved there just before this pandemic hit. Lucky farking bastard.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
'Obama gave of on manufacturing jobs'.
A lie in under thirty seconds.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Whoops. Wrong thread
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Seems like the countries that a lot of people want to emigrate to don't particularly want the kind of people who want to emigrate there.  The countries tend to want rich, young, highly and uniquely skilled, and healthy individuals.
 
mrparks [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Especially when you consider how rare it is to actually encounter a Balrog.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Jackal_N: /Canada is a somewhat distant third, it needs to fix it's racism toward Native Peoples

Maybe some indians shouldnt be acting like terrorists lately, that would help.
 
middlewaytao [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
docilej
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
l use to work a 4 day work week (Wednesday thru Saturday, 9am - 8pm... including holidays).
Not all 4 day work weeks are created equal. So glad l was able to transfer to a M-F (7:30am - 4pm) shift. l would never go back !!!
 
LordJiro [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
In terms of countries blowing the United States out of the water in pretty much every measurable metric, New Zealand's usually near (or at) the top.

But hey, our economy is huge because we were the biggest power left mostly intact during WW2, and we have the military equivalent of a particularly-insecure redneck's gun collection (massive, but unable to be used effectively), so at least we've got that going for us.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Jackal_N: /Canada is a somewhat distant third, it needs to fix it's racism toward Native Peoples

Maybe some indians shouldnt be acting like terrorists lately, that would help.


A history of being victims of genocide makes some people upset.  Go figure.
 
brizzle365
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Ive come to accept that I don't want to live any place that would have me.

NZ would likely not have me, which is a shame. Its a beautiful country, with very rich history and some rather incredible people that I have been lucky enough to call friends.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The COVID-19 infection rates in NZ have matched projections nearly perfectly. This is what intelligent leadership and a socially responsible population looks like, IMHO.

/keep up the good work
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Germans fled Nazi Germany to New Zealand in the 1930s.

Americans fled Nazi Murica to New Zealand in the 2020s.


Derp.  You poor thing, please flee.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Ten hour days suck, I prefer 9-Nines.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: enry: New Zealand is awesome.  I'd move there in a minute if I could get a good job.

This is the reason so many Kiwis got the fark out in the last 20 years. There's very little opportunity unless you're particularly into sheeps or escorting fat American tourists around Middle Earth.


Yeah.  My former boss was from Auckland and he left for good reasons.  The guide we had in one spot on the South Island had all sorts of detail of how LOTR was filmed in this particular area he was taking us to.  I later learned not only was he one of the sound engineers but he got an Oscar for another Peter Jackson movie.  And he was our tour guide.
 
Do you know the way to Mordor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
When you're lying awake
With a dismal headache,
And repose is tabooed by anxiety,
It is hardly surprising
If you're agonising
Considering modern society;
There are terrible dangers
From horrible strangers
Whose every intention is criminal;
There are counterfeit healers
And Ecstasy dealers
Who thrive 'cause policing is minimal;
We've got under-age nooky,
And lads playing hooky
Who lurk around corners to mug us;
And there's Proddies and Papists
And robbers and rapists
With tabs of Rohypnol to drug us;
On the street you take fright
At the menacing sight
Of graffiti in French and Cyrillic;
And behind curtains drawn,
People downloading porn
Are indulging in tastes paedophilic;
Though the threats are tremendous,
The law won't defend us,
And don't even think of resistance;
So before it's too late,
Let us all emigrate
To a very much better existence...

Suddenly New Zealand doesn't seem so boring,
Suddenly New Zealand seems attractively remote;
Lots of sheep and lambs and sheep and lambs
And sheep and lambs and sheep and lambs
And sheep and lambs and sheep and lambs
And sheep and lambs and sheep and lambs
And sheep and lambs and the occasional goat.

"Suddenly New Zealand" from "Absolutely Fascinating"
Youtube iZnmMeohBvc
 
