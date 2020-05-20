 Skip to content
(NBC 2 Fort Myers)   Florida man who dove into Bass Pro fish tank posts "profanity-laced confession to Facebook"   (nbc-2.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uncensored version cause ain't nobody got time to figure out what he's saying:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
We really need proper mental health care in this country.
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
He's a real credit to the species.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm going out on a limb and guess he's wearing a white wife beater and ball cap on backwards - with obligatory cross tattoo
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Did he drown the Florida tag during his little dip in the tank?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Dude sounds like he is only one Monster energy drink shy of being bulletpoof*

*Disclaimer: Metaphorical bullets only, no cop bullet immunity implied
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

DippityDoo: I'm going out on a limb and guess he's wearing a white wife beater and ball cap on backwards - with obligatory cross tattoo


Don't forget the barb wire around the bicep!
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
dumpaday.comView Full Size
 
powhound
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Walker: Uncensored version cause ain't nobody got time to figure out what he's saying:
[Fark user image image 646x823]


I still can't quite figure out exactly what his problem is. Do we have access to a vulgarian filter to run that hot mess through?
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Picture of Danny dumbass.
scontent-den4-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Kalashinator: DippityDoo: I'm going out on a limb and guess he's wearing a white wife beater and ball cap on backwards - with obligatory cross tattoo

Don't forget the barb wire around the bicep!


I don't see any tats on his FB pics, but there are a LOT of pics of him holding fish...so I'm getting a bit of a Troy McClure vibe going now.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I read that as "drove" and was sorely disappointed in TFA.
 
darth_badger
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
He should have to swim in this fellas tank...

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size


Maybe he was hot?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
You brag about breeding fish?

Loser!
 
