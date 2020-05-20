 Skip to content
(The Detroit_News)   The containment ponds at Dow Chemical in Midland have flooded. We should send the Lansing protesters there to clean up the toxins. They will get to be outside all day and can work without masks. But, no shooting at the flood waters, please   (detroitnews.com) divider line
    Midland, Michigan, Dow Inc., Flood, Dow Michigan Operations site, Detroit News, Dow's local emergency operations center, Midland County, Michigan  
RosevilleDan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They said they wanted to go back to work.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Relax, I'm sure that Dow has a carefully drawn up and exquisitely detailed plan for dealing with just this sort of crisis, and has set aside more than enough money to cover any and all costs that might possibly be associated with mitigating the disaster.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Relax, I'm sure that Dow has a carefully drawn up and exquisitely detailed plan for dealing with just this sort of crisis, and has set aside more than enough money to cover any and all costs that might possibly be associated with mitigating the disaster.


They have somehow sold the land to themselves, absolving themselves of any responsibility for what they themselves have done.
 
devine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does this mean my investment in silly putty futures will pay off?
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Silly putty would great now while I'm in the waiting room.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Relax, I'm sure that Dow has a carefully drawn up and exquisitely detailed plan for dealing with just this sort of crisis, and has set aside more than enough money to cover any and all costs that might possibly be associated with mitigating the disaster.


They need a GoFundMe to tide them through this crisis
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Do you want an army of Jokers? Because this is how you get an army of Jokers.
 
jso2897
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

RosevilleDan: They said they wanted to go back to work.


Yeah, back to work swilling booze at the bar.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Wait, it's really the Tittyballassee river?
 
151
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Well, at least it's not supposed to rain through the rest of the week, so there's that.

/Stay safe Midland-area farkers
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So you're saying that, as the globe heats up, the oceans get warmer and put more water vapor into the air which results in more rain and flooding???

i'm skeptical
 
shaggai
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I don't see what the problem is. Trump made sure the EPA doesn't to shiate, so no biggie.
 
stevenboof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Schlubbe: Wait, it's really the Tittyballassee river?


More or less.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Tell 'em a vat of hydroxycholoquine leaked.
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Relax, I'm sure that Dow has a carefully drawn up and exquisitely detailed plan for dealing with just this sort of crisis, and has set aside more than enough money to cover any and all costs that might possibly be associated with mitigating the disaster.


This is a good thing.  There won't be any nasty insects, loud squawking birds or obnoxious children ruining things for the rest of the fine folks down stream.
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Great, another Superfund Site.
 
JRoo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"To go through this in the midst of a global pandemic is almost unthinkable. This is unlike anything we've seen ever before."

Yeah, there have been no floods in the recent years.
Who could predict or understand anything happening ever?
Well, it's a mystery, probably God did it.

Well, time to go back to using science to make chemicals never seen by man before.
 
howismydriving
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So what about the nuclear reactor that Dow has in Midland? I have not heard a peep about it in the news. Historical flooding, loss of power and such have been shown not to be good for nuclear reactors.
https://www.nrc.gov/info-finder/nonpo​w​er/dcc-mi-triga.html
 
thismomentinblackhistory
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I think that they're just called the ponds now.
 
eKonk [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
To be fair, trump is doing everything he can to gut environmental regulations. This will be standard disposal practice if he gets his way.
 
