(Patch)   Signs that people aren't handing the reopening too well in Wisconsin: Police say they're looking for a man who was caught on video doing push-ups on a moving vehicle   (patch.com) divider line
    Milwaukee Police Department, Milwaukee police, reckless behavior, MILWAUKEE  
183 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 May 2020 at 2:10 PM



farkingbubbler [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus Darwin take the wheel.
 
Weird Hal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weird Bowflex but ok.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Is it illegal to do pushups on top of a moving vehicle? It seems like that wouldn't be a situation covered by existing law.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Is it illegal to do pushups on top of a moving vehicle? It seems like that wouldn't be a situation covered by existing law.


You need to wear a seat belt.
 
styxroxhades
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Styles?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
nbc.comView Full Size



Was he doing girly push ups?
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Is it illegal to do pushups on top of a moving vehicle? It seems like that wouldn't be a situation covered by existing law.


Babtists say it'll lead to dancing
 
tmyk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gunther_bumpass [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

tmyk: [Fark user image 476x270] [View Full Size image _x_]


Now is not the time to talk about Teen Wolf.
 
