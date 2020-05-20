 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   Road fatalities were down 8% in March vs the year prior, but the rate per driven miles went up 14% due to racers treating the Beltways as NASCAR ovals   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby must not know that people have always used the beltway as a racetrack. I once had someone pass me at 90 mph using the inside shoulder.
 
probesport
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Yeah but did they hit the pace car?
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Initially, there was a lot of noise late at night screeching tires and phartcanning, but I suspect most of those drivers no longer have working cars.
 
Supadope [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I heard a couple croch rockets on the expressway the other day. They went through all six gears full throttle, and then continued with the rpms maxed for 20 seconds before they let up.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I drove on I-285 yesterday going 80mph (which is the standard speed everyone drives) and someone went past me in a Charger going what I estimate to be 130mph.  I looked in my rear view and saw him coming and was like "Whoa.  That guy is coming fast."  I saw several cars easily going 95mph.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's Maryland law to treat the eastern crescent of the Capitol Beltway as a NASCAR/ WorldStarHipHop/ #YourOwnPersonalProvingGround/ Autobahn-West facility.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Only 8%? People are dumb AF. How is it not down 90%?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
1981 Heavy Metal movie introduction RADAR RIDER by RIGGS
Youtube t_KXgFpguE0
 
rolladuck [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Only 8%? People are dumb AF. How is it not down 90%?


The answer is literally in the headline.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Autonomous cars for the mass market can't arrive soon enough.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Some 18 y/o genius got clocked doing 308 kph (191 mph) up here in Canucklestan.
The cops gave him a vacay from driving for a while.
 
12349876
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Only 8%? People are dumb AF. How is it not down 90%?


You sound New York City.

I have a Democratic governor, and curbside and drive thru was never banned at any store and just about all blue collar work was deemed essential  The traffic in the non retail parts of town never got much lighter than the average no school day.
 
The5thElement [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I-70 in Missouri has been resembling the Daytona 500 for weeks now. Haven't seen MHP in the St. Louis area for quite a while now.
 
12349876
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

12349876: lolmao500: Only 8%? People are dumb AF. How is it not down 90%?

You sound New York City.

I have a Democratic governor, and curbside and drive thru was never banned at any store and just about all blue collar work was deemed essential  The traffic in the non retail parts of town never got much lighter than the average no school day.


Should clarify blue collar. Lots of big factories shut, but construction and trades keot chugging along.
 
Mister Peejay [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So what Subbyis saying is, traffic is safer not when it is slower, but when there are fewer zombies driving around with their cruise control on and their brains off.  Got it.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
At the other end of the speed spectrum, the reduced traffic seems to have encouraged some people who can't drive to come out and try it again. Scary. Like a ten-year-old with a shopping cart.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm sorry, the moment I hear "group says" I have to ask "what's their angle".
So unless there is some official data, even by insurance companies, I find things hard to swallow.

/general statement, not specifically for this case
//DNRTA
///just FYI, and if you were confused at first like me, article talks about fatalities, not extra driving or extra traffic, just that total fatalities are down, but increased fatalities as a percentage. Which, honestly doesn't mean much if fewer people are driving, and much less miles but the usual numskulls are still out there
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Subby, have you ever been on 285 outside Atlanta?  Or on any highway in the Atlanta Metro area?

No matter what the conditions there are a shiat ton of people who go as fast as they possibly can at all times.  There's a reason we call GA400 The Alpharetta Autobahn.

Sure, you're not going anywhere fast during rush hour but other than during reallyheavy traffic it's a given you'll see at least one person breaking three digits on their speedometer.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The traffic fatality data, compiled from all 50 states and the District of Columbia, confirm the alarming reports across the country that speeding and reckless driving during the health crisis are leading to a disproportionate number of crashes and fatalities.

Massachusetts has an up-to-date database of fatal accidents along with the contributing factors determined by police. A large majority are not blamed on speed.  Police are out writing speeding tickets anyway because they don't know what else to do.
 
Zizzowop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I heard the Cannonball Run record was broken like 5 times this year already. 

/yes, it's a real thing
 
