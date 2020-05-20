|
It's Not News, It's Fark
|
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
|
Fark NotNewsletter: The story behind Drew's time travel
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2020-05-20 12:55:41 PM (10 comments) | Permalink
More: FarkBlog
• • •
92 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 May 2020 at 1:15 PM (less than a minute ago) | Favorite | Watch | share:
________________________
A message from Drew Curtis:
________________________
Hey everyone, hope your pandemic is going well.
Let me lead with the podcast blurb because it leads into the topic at hand - whether or not I am a Time Traveler. Last night we were recording the latest episode of Fark and Schnitt podcast when Newsweek dropped an article entirely devoted to my time travel tweet.
Here's the backstory: On New Years Eve 2015, everyone on social media was trashing 2015, as folks do pretty much every year. 2015 hadn't been a particularly bad year per se. Part of the problem with social media is that people don't tend to post "wow that year was reasonably average," so the good-riddance 20xx posts tend to be the strongest signal. So in response to the negative trend, I posted the following tweet: "Admission: I'm a time traveler from 2020. Enjoy 2016 - it's as good as it gets for awhile."
I figured if something really truly terrible happened by 2020 I could pop up out of nowhere and complete the joke. But a couple things intervened. One, I forgot about it entirely, Two, pandemic. For some reason I woke up about two weeks ago, remembered it, and retweeted it with "This tweet aged well," and hit post.
It's been interesting watching the viral ramp - I've had a couple other tweets go viral, but this one spread like wildfire. It really took off later on the first day when it got picked up by other aggregator accounts. By the end of the first weekend, it had 650,000 likes. I figured that was the end, but then it jumped over to Reddit and Instagram the following week, then Imgur and Facebook, and finally TikTok this week. Then the Newsweek article.
The responses I've gotten on social media have been super interesting. More people than I would have expected seem to think I might actually be a time traveler. Also, many people seem to confuse time traveling with being a psychic based on the questions I'm getting asked. Lots of people want to know when things will get better. Some folks want to know who will win the EPL/Superbowl/NBA finals. A few want to know what stocks to pick. Lots of people asking for a trip the hell out of here. That one I do understand
You guys already know I'm not really a time traveler. I am a really good guesser, though. Sometimes it can seem like the same thing.
________________________
We now return you to your usual Fark NotNewsletter.
________________________
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
vudukungfu told of an adventure in a store with an anti-mask policy
no1curr figured out why a woman in a parking lot in Hawaii was so upset
wademh found an appropriate way to remember Farker Sid_6.7
MagSeven's cat had feelings about a woman's temper tantrum
OkieDookie checked on People of Walmart's competitor
Marcus Aurelius answered the question, "If band names were literal, what would be the scariest band to fight?"
The Googles Do Nothing cared more about the method than the message
Pocket Ninja listed sure signs that your partner is cheating on you
thatguyoverthere70 knew the truth about AstroJesus' friend who tried to ward off coronavirus with cannabis
Yoda's Pen Is revealed what one guy did before becoming a defense attorney
Smart:
wademh described what Sid_6.7 was like on Fark
Befuddled had a suggestion for trying to keep people from causing even more trouble during the pandemic
cretinbob had a theory on why some businesses have had problems with customers as soon as they reopened
stoli n coke had parting words for Jerry Stiller
Raymond Perjurytrap noticed something about a reporter covering a story about an HOA president blocking a delivery driver from leaving
wademh found an appropriate way to remember Farker Sid_6.7
hubiestubert thought about what it will be like for people to one day tell their grandchildren about the COVID-19 pandemic
Chariset could see why some people think that doctors are wrong about the severity of the novel coronavirus
vudukungfu told of an adventure in a store with an anti-mask policy
dark brew remarked that they would've gotten away with it if it hadn't been for that bumbling lawyer
CSB Sunday Morning: This is not my beautiful house. This is not my beautiful wife
Smart: wademh went through a series of awkward interviews for a job
Funny: DocBubba wasn't in Kansas anymore
CSB [Cool Story, Bro] Sunday Morning is a thread where Farkers share true stories from their own lives based on a weekly topic. If you have a topic idea for a CSB Sunday Morning thread, please contact Farkback ahead of time, or just submit it on Saturday afternoon/evening. If you're posting an intro, you'll want to write it out first so you can copy and paste it in for the Boobies. Please note: While submitted CSB Sunday Morning threads have a high likelihood of being greenlit, there is no guarantee they will be.
TotalFark Discussion:
Note: This section can only be accessed by TotalFarkers
First, a sweet TotalFark Discussion story:
Badafuco's cat needs surgery, so TFD friends, including generalDisdain, suggested submitting a thread to ask for help so she can get it. TFD came together to help pay for Miss Maci's surgery. Fundraising was a success, thanks to awesome TotalFarkers who were able to help out by donating and/or getting the story out. Many TFDers, including meat0918 and mcsiegs, noted that TotalFark Discussion helping Badafuco and Miss Maci gave them hope in humanity when everyone's going through a difficult time.
Smart: meg12279 gave advice on raising a daughter
Funny: My Daddy Ate My Eyes had been waiting for this thread
Funny: Ceteris Paribus says pointed out something about a homeless woman's boyfriend
Funny: The Pope of Manwich Village had a message for someone who would eat at a packed Chinese food buffet right now
Funny: MBK showed how one-way aisles can be safely enforced in supermarkets
Funny: Louisiana_Sitar_Club shared a scientific fact about Earth's moon
Politics Funny:
physt figured that maybe it's finally the right time
WoolyManwich recognized the real meaning behind some signs in front of a store
dionysusaur shared some famous words of wisdom
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat broke the news to Marcus Aurelius
Martian_Astronomer thought about how a fight between lockdown protesters might start
Politics Smart:
Marcus Aurelius brought up some of the things Barack Obama said in a leaked phone call that angered Mitch McConnell
hubiestubert made an observation about a store with a sign outside reading "no masks allowed"
Ambivalence argued that Sen. Richard Burr was the one who was being vindictive
physt figured that maybe it's finally the right time
eurotrader wanted to know more about Obama and Biden's alleged crimes
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week, listed from highest number of votes down
Photoshops:
opalakea showed how much President Trump used to enjoy moshing
Mojongo caught someone photowreckingballing Chrissy Teigen
Excelsior found out who this model likes to hang out with
Alligator went with the cheapest option at Edible Arrangements
RedZoneTuba followed the rules exactly
RedZoneTuba discovered what happens when a nurse really dislikes a patient
hail2daking remembered the tragic tropical fruit disaster
Alligator caught Joe Biden failing to follow proper social distancing guidelines
opalakea showed McMurphy on the way to therapy
Yammering_Splat_Vector figured out why you give Polly crackers instead of cookies
hail2daking showed off dat peach
hammettman really ruined Fark's mascot's day
Captions:
From: Caption this dog and some french fries
RedZoneTuba decided the dog was trying to make sure there would be more fries for itself
hail2daking knew that there was something missing
Fartist Friday: Create your Team Farkistan uniform for the Farklympics
CordycepsInYourBrain showed us why Team Farkistan won't be invited to the actual Olympics
This week's Fartist Friday theme, brought to you by E-brake: Create a Fark-themed greeting card using anything you like - Photoshop, MSPaint, pen and paper, etc
About Fartist Friday:
Fartist Friday is a weekly contest to help keep you entertained by giving you a way to show off your artistic skills - or lack thereof - during this time of social distancing. The winners of the Fartist Friday contests will be named in the following Fark NotNewsletter, where we'll also announce the theme for the next contest. Fartist Friday contests will be submitted Thursdays and will show up on Fark's main page on Fridays, and will close to both comments and voting at the end of the day (midnight Eastern) on Sundays. All times are approximate because we're all drunk. We're asking each person to limit their entries to three per contest. We might change things up depending on feedback. Please contact Farkback to let us know what you think, and feel free to submit your own Fartist Friday ideas.
Farktography:
Farktography Contest No. 784: "Happy Farktography Anniversary 15" ended in a six-way tie between Elsinore's surly bird, gregscott's colorful hovering shuttlecock, MorningBreath's pensive primate, Lovesandwich's conifers enjoying a sunset and moon enjoying an eclipse, and Earguy's shiny ball
Farktography is Fark's weekly photography contest. If you would like to suggest a Farktography theme, please contact Elsinore.
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on the Quiz this week, with a set of mostly socially distant results. jayfurr gets to be isolated in the 1000 club with 1031, followed by Evildog in second with 912 and needalife in third with 871. relaxitsjustme made fourth with 809, and sprgrss is less than six feet away in fifth with 807.
The hardest question on last week's Hard Quiz was over how NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin wound up finishing last at the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series GEICO 70 virtual race when he was having a great run up until the last lap. Only 36% of quiztakers knew that his daughter had wandered into the room with the living room TV remote, and when he shushed her away, she hit the power button - and the monitor he was using to race happened to also be a Samsung. I guess the lesson here is to show a little less brand loyalty when you're working from home.
The easiest question on last week's Hard Quiz was over what led to a Vallejo, California City Planning Commissioner's resignation after a Zoom meeting he participated in was made public. 90% of quiztakers knew that he thought it would be cute to introduce his pet cat to his coworkers, and then followed it up by tossing kitty aside like Carrot Top after a prop joke bombed. Not only were his coworkers about as amused as they would have been had it been Carrot Top making a prop joke, his constituents were angrier than if they had been forced to sit through an entire Carrot Top set.
The hardest question on the Easy Quiz was over one of the Louisville traditions surrounding their yearly custom of putting mint leaves in their bourbon to watch horses run around in a circle for a day, because TV cameras are in town and it's classier than their normal drinking straight bourbon and watching cars run around in a circle. Only 44% of quiztakers knew that ordering a "Hot Brown" in Kentucky would get you a turkey and bacon sandwich covered in cheese sauce and toasted and served on a fancy plate. While most of the finer restaurants in Louisville serve some form of the "Hot Brown," the original dates back to the Brown Hotel in 1926, and was based on traditional Welsh rarebit (a similar dish made with rabbit meat, which apparently the Brown Hotel was out of that day).
The easiest question on the Easy Quiz was over the French "Fromagissons" campaign and its aim to encourage support of local industry. 86% of quiztakers knew that the French government is essentially a Monty Python sketch at this point and is reminding folks that the cheesemakers are indeed blessed and should be patronized. While Arthur Fromage may have been the Sausage King of Chicago, his ancestor was likely a blessed one, as "fromage" is the French word for cheese.
Congratulations once again to the winners, and if you missed it, you can catch up here.
· · ·
10 Comments (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
Displayed 10 of 10 comments
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.
|
In Other Media
|