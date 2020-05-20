 Skip to content
(Chattanooga Pulse)   Not even a Nigerian prince would fall for these coronavirus check scams, right? Right?   (chattanoogapulse.com) divider line
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Its amazing what could end up looking like an oasis when you've spent the last three months crawling through an economic desert no thanks to a president who's got a history of irrational changes in policy for nebulous reasons and a blatant lack of strategy for this situation other then 'fend for yourselves, my family got some grafting to do'.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beware the checks with scribbling around the bottom. Totally fake.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fool.

Money.

Parted.

This shiat's been around long enough, it's difficult to feel bad anymore. There was plenty of information given as to how the $ would be distributed and how it wouldn't be and what signs to look out for - though many were common sense especially this day in age.

/except vulnerable people, I do feel bad for them.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: Fool.

Money.

Parted.

This shiat's been around long enough, it's difficult to feel bad anymore. There was plenty of information given as to how the $ would be distributed and how it wouldn't be and what signs to look out for - though many were common sense especially this day in age.

/except vulnerable people, I do feel bad for them.


Technically, aren't all that fell for this "vulnerable"?

/that's a lot of money for such a short time
//I blame excited people
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Had my very first IRS "we'll put out a warrant" scam call 2 weeks ago.  Have had a bunch of Nigerian prince style emails reworded to fit the Covid narrative, starting mid-April.  It's been interesting to see how the process has changed & what they've done to try to stay up to date in topics.

/IIRC, the covid change was something about Red Cross relief fund being "stuck"
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: TheCableGuy: Fool.

Money.

Parted.

This shiat's been around long enough, it's difficult to feel bad anymore. There was plenty of information given as to how the $ would be distributed and how it wouldn't be and what signs to look out for - though many were common sense especially this day in age.

/except vulnerable people, I do feel bad for them.

Technically, aren't all that fell for this "vulnerable"?

/that's a lot of money for such a short time
//I blame excited people


NotSureIfSerious.jpg but here you go just in case.

Vulnerable adult

As defined in the psychology, sociology, social work and legal fields, a vulnerable adult, or an adult at risk, is a person over the age of 18 who is at risk of harm or who lacks some life skills.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vulner​able_adult
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Doing the math, 11,200 people have fallen victim, I'm impressed.
 
