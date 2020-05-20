 Skip to content
(CNN)   Remember those Italian towns that started offering $1 homes to try to lure people into moving to the country and reverse declining population trends? Well the people who bought in are having a blast even in coronavirus lockdown   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'd love to buy one.  But it would depend on the costs to refurbish, and the amount I'd be expected to pay in taxes.  I have a feeling those might be much less affordable, but I don't know anything about Italy.  Also, how would a Visa work?
 
Farkin Charlie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would have in a second if I had the discretionary income to make it work.
//csb  I don't
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I still say Bart got a better deal.

gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: I'd love to buy one.  But it would depend on the costs to refurbish, and the amount I'd be expected to pay in taxes.  I have a feeling those might be much less affordable, but I don't know anything about Italy.  Also, how would a Visa work?


Better than a Discover card, about the same as a MasterCard.
 
flappy_penguin
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I was soooooo close to gtfo. Biz up for sale w/possible buyer, house on the other side rented, plane ticket for 3/24. They shut the airports down 3/23 and keep pushing back the re-opening, looking like at least July and we'll everything else went to shiat.

/Not Italy
//I kinda am meh about having to liquidate instead more pissed about having to wait it out here in 3rd world trumpistan until july
///farking july
 
