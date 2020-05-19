 Skip to content
(NYPost)   "If you mow a penis, they will come"   (nypost.com) divider line
    More: Amusing, Crime, Devon and Cornwall Constabulary, British police department, Police, West Cornwall, Cornwall police drone operators, Criminal justice, Constable  
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, someone came.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark sakes subby if you were more regular with the manscaping you wouldn't need a mower to do it.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a rocket ship!
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Is this Heaven?
Fark user imageView Full Size

No, it's bollocks.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
rpm
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
They probably have their entire force working to crack this case..
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

LIKE A WILDCAT!
 
tommyl66
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What's wrong with a kiss, girl? Hmm? Why not start him off with a nice kiss?
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
♫ In the midnight hour, she cried mow, mow, mow ♫
 
KB202
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Shocking"? Really?
 
