(10 News)   California's EDD phone system is hanging up on unemployment seekers. Subby (an IT guy) dealt with them back in 2018 and their system was complete shiat then as well   (10news.com) divider line
cryinoutloud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Feature."
--all 50 states

/They're trying to pay for the system upgrade by selling your info to Google.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Well, thank you for your service subby.
 
ecor1
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'm in California and got EDD a few days ago. I applied online and didn't have any problem. Not surprised that the phone service is crap, tho.
 
Bob Down
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Did you try turning it off and on again, submitter?
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
If only they had access to people who would be interested in a part-time job of fielding calls.
 
flemardo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's nothing new. I had to call in for my father's EDD SDI(disability) claim months ago before shiat hit the fan. Same thing would happen. Would say maximum holding was reached and would hang up. The trick was to keep note of your number choices to the automated system so you could blast through it and try quicker without listening to everything. I remember for my need it was 3,3,1.
 
TheRedMonkey
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Subby is probably some desktop support know it all wannabe.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Iworkformsn: Well, thank you for your service subby.


Don't thank Subby. He clearly didn't fix the problem when he had the chance. This is all Subby"s fault.
 
