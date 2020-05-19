 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   One good thing about being stuck at home during a pandemic: You can blame the days-old heap of dirty dishes in your sink on the existential angst and feelings of disconnectedness that you're feeling, not on the fact that you're a lazy slob   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hahahaha.

"...Days-old..."
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're going to be a slob, at least use paper plates and plastic utensils if you need to use a plate. That way you can just toss it when you're done.

But seriously, just eat with your hands over the sink. Save the world.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I consider myself lazy. All the more reason to load the dishwasher and not the sink.
 
End_Of_Line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If anything I think I have become even more of a neat freak. When all you have is time, spending five minutes washing dishes after dinner is a nice distraction.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a dishwasher, so this isn't a problem. And don't give me that moronic nonsense that it's just as easy to wash them with soap and water. People who say that are people who are stupid enough to rinse their dishes off before they put them in the dishwasher. Put 'em in dirty. If they don't get clean, throw away your dishwasher and buy one that works.
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: If you're going to be a slob, at least use paper plates and plastic utensils if you need to use a plate. That way you can just toss it when you're done.

But seriously, just eat with your hands over the sink. Save the world.


We've used paper plates for years, but still wind up doing dishes at least once a day for pots/pans and utensils we use to cook and eat.
 
caddisfly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yesterday I washed all my bedding, took a shower, and vacuumed the house.  I think that's called the COVID-Trifecta.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if plastic wrap on plates would be cheaper than paper plates.
Also, why are Chinate so expensive and yet the worst?
//The best thing about death is no more dishes.
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: I wonder if plastic wrap on plates would be cheaper than paper plates.
Also, why are Chinate so expensive and yet the worst?
//The best thing about death is no more dishes.


Most of the little street taco stands in Mexico serve you your food on reusable plastic plates covered with plastic bags. No dishes, just toss the dirty bag, put a new one on and keep slinging tacos.

/of course, if you're eating street tacos, hygiene isn't exactly a high priority to you
//mmmmm, street tacos
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The kitchen is clean but I have a worsening case of taint stank.

I'm in the habit of only bathing before I leave the house.

And no one cares.
 
alex10294
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: I have a dishwasher, so this isn't a problem. And don't give me that moronic nonsense that it's just as easy to wash them with soap and water. People who say that are people who are stupid enough to rinse their dishes off before they put them in the dishwasher. Put 'em in dirty. If they don't get clean, throw away your dishwasher and buy one that works.


I would only add: buy the expensive pods and use the expensive hot water in your modern dishwasher.  The 40c is worth it to never have to clean dishes again.
 
Charlie Freak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or the fact that the people who used to make messes at school every day are now stuck, finding creative ways to mess up the house instead.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Plastic utensils and frozen dinners = clean sink.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: If you're going to be a slob, at least use paper plates and plastic utensils if you need to use a plate. That way you can just toss it when you're done.

But seriously, just eat with your hands over the sink. Save the world.


Even better, sit on the floor and use the inside of the dishwasher door as a table. Then run it, blammo, you've got a clean table again.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
      You know you might be lettin' it slide when...
assets.blog.foodnetwork.caView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

uncleacid: Plastic utensils and frozen dinners = clean sink.


As long as you're not using plastic straws you're good.
 
Andric [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I knew when I clicked that link there would eventually be a farking tiktok video involved
 
Cornelius Dribble
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Day One: I live alone, what do I need a dishwasher for? Takes five minutes to wash everything in the sink each night.

Day Seven: Gee, the dishwasher's full, guess I'd better run a load.
 
GodComplex
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I considered sending the link to the Mrs, but thought better as I like my internal organs to remain internal.
 
freakay [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
In a family of five the issue is unloading the dishwasher.  Nobody really wants to do it.  If the dishwasher was empty all the time, and we could just always have room in their for dishes, they would not pile up in the sink.

On the other hand...i remember seeing some fancy dishwasher that actually WAS a cabinet, and the idea was you never really put dishes in the cabinet.  I still dont think it would work...one the other hand...this person in the article is right:  do the math...three meals a day, for five people, equals 15 plates/bowls if nothing is washed.

So, maybe the idea should be to assign plates and bowls and cups like we are at summer camp or something...and assume that we will put 15 plates/bowls/cups in the washer every day...wash it at night...and then repeat the next day.

/the fact that im actually trying to figure this out says the article hits a nerve but also that madness has set in...
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's a good thing my wife doesn't read Fark, Subby.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

freakay: In a family of five the issue is unloading the dishwasher.  Nobody really wants to do it.  If the dishwasher was empty all the time, and we could just always have room in their for dishes, they would not pile up in the sink.

On the other hand...i remember seeing some fancy dishwasher that actually WAS a cabinet, and the idea was you never really put dishes in the cabinet.  I still dont think it would work...one the other hand...this person in the article is right:  do the math...three meals a day, for five people, equals 15 plates/bowls if nothing is washed.

So, maybe the idea should be to assign plates and bowls and cups like we are at summer camp or something...and assume that we will put 15 plates/bowls/cups in the washer every day...wash it at night...and then repeat the next day.

/the fact that im actually trying to figure this out says the article hits a nerve but also that madness has set in...


I unload the dw in my sleep each a.m. while the coffee is making. No prob.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 1 minute ago  
.
.
.
After 8 or 9 or whatever weeks it is my house is spotless. Every inch has never been cleaner.
.
.
.
.
 
