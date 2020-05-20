 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Hello. Uhh, can we have your liver?   (organdonation.nhs.uk) divider line
25
    More: Spiffy, Organ donation, Organ transplant, organ donor, Biology, Donation, Opt out, Faith, England  
•       •       •

940 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 May 2020 at 2:47 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But I'm using it right now.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
achewood.comView Full Size
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you can't trust them with the choice to donate, how can you trust their organs?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Put Monty Python's Meaning of Life reference here.
 
GasDude
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This being England, not sure there are any good livers available to donate
 
Stantz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: If you can't trust them with the choice to donate


In most cases, it's not about choosing, about being bothered to choose. The most prevalent reason for lack of organ donors is apathy, and that's more depressing than actual refusal.

Been a signed up donor for 30 years. Haven't spoked for over 20 years so they can have my lungs now.

I'd give the liver a miss though. long weekends...
 
Stantz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: Put Monty Python's Meaning of Life reference here.


The joke went thataway

(I meant smoked, obviously)
 
HallsOfMandos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Side note: People aren't wearing enough hats.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stantz: gar1013: If you can't trust them with the choice to donate

In most cases, it's not about choosing, about being bothered to choose. The most prevalent reason for lack of organ donors is apathy, and that's more depressing than actual refusal.

Been a signed up donor for 30 years. Haven't spoked for over 20 years so they can have my lungs now.

I'd give the liver a miss though. long weekends...


Frankly, I wish they would make it so you had to make a positive choice one way or another.

Hell, they could do it at every doctor appointment - "please indicate whether you want to be an organ donor".

I just think it's BS to assume consent and make people jump through hoops to indicate they don't consent.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stantz: steklo: Put Monty Python's Meaning of Life reference here.

The joke went thataway

(I meant smoked, obviously)


*loud, dramatic chord*

NOBODY expects the Monty Python's Meaninf of Life reference here!
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gil Hamilton approves.
 
sharbear
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stantz: steklo: Put Monty Python's Meaning of Life reference here.

The joke went thataway

(I meant smoked, obviously)


I like "spoked" - ha ha! It's how it would sound with a cig dangling out of ones mouth.
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hawkeye Pierce wanted for questioning...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
andyourdog2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Monty Python - The Meaning of Life Live Organ Transplants
Youtube Sp-pU8TFsg0
 
TickTurd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Need we say more?
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My liver is so enlarged it's enough for three people.
 
WaitForIt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
WaitForIt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
afflictor.comView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I never had fried chicken livers until a few years ago.  A friend insisted we get them at the Colonnade.  I am not a fan, but people tell me they love them.  Too metallic.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I never had fried chicken livers until a few years ago.  A friend insisted we get them at the Colonnade.  I am not a fan, but people tell me they love them.  Too metallic.


More testicles means more iron !

i.ytimg.comView Full Size


I'm guessing the liver does too. ( brains, heart and kidneys also, but I only do those with fava beans. )
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
NSFW

Kind of relevant.

Ray Mears' Wild Food
 
GallantPelham
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So now the government believes Not only all your money belongs to them but your body too.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

HallsOfMandos: Side note: People aren't wearing enough hats.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

GallantPelham: So now the government believes Not only all your money belongs to them but your body too.


Feel free to opt out.
 
whitroth
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Not sure you want mine. On the other hand, I'd rather not wake up in a bathtub full of ice water.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.