(Newschannel 9)   Man arrested for setting grandma's home afire did not think his escape, cunning disguise through   (newschannel9.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, East Ridge PD, Apex predator, Middle-earth, Man, fire, dogs, grandmother's home  
posted to Main » on 20 May 2020 at 9:58 PM



8 Comments
 
Aquapope [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Grandma was terribly disappointed in him long before the fire.
 
CalebWilliamson
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Son I am disappoint!
WTP 2
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"YOU LOOKIN AT ME?"
 
pup.socket
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Since the grandma and the dogs are okay, I'll forgive the disguise.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Maybe he was mad because she didn't like his sausage sandwich....
 
chewd
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"witnesses told police that Sneed then asked for matches and then left.
According to witnesses, as Sneed left, he started pouring the vodka out in front of the business' exit doors and then threw the bottle beside the building."

What do you want to bet that he thought he'd throw a match & the vodka would go "woosh" in a big ball of flame?
 
dkulprit
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So many questions.  Just wtf is going on in his head?  Arson seems almost... normal compared to everything else going on with hin?
 
caddisfly
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm confused. Where are his face tattoos?
 
