(Bay News 9)   Nurse, son develop unique, Florida-themed protective mask that's a hit with medical staff   (baynews9.com) divider line
    Jennifer Englert, full-face snorkel masks, Crystal River, Florida, Citrus County, Florida, Citrus County nurse, Crystal River Watersports  
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Glad she turned her bong into a useful device!
 
joker420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fail.
 
cheap_thoughts [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is for when you live with your mom, in the basement, and she keeps her cat box down there with you.
 
flappy_penguin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was hoping it was "caught huffing paint guy".jpg
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glad she has PPE that she can use as a bong later to relax.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

*looks at profile picture*
Uh huh...

/actually got me thinking about those full-face snorkels. Much cheaper, I'm guessing. Like $30 bucks.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

*looks at profile picture*
Uh huh...

/actually got me thinking about those full-face snorkels. Much cheaper, I'm guessing. Like $30 bucks.


Like these
deeperblue.comView Full Size
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a pretty good use for those.  Can the filter hold up to inhalation and exhalation?

Those masks suck for their intended purpose.  I hear that a few people drown in them every year when they get water in the pipe, but can't get the mask off their face to spit it out.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Dryad
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
A full-face snorkel mask is a useful thing now.
-
Mask - With a 3d printed attachment in place of the snorkel, they can take a standard bacterial/viral filter like this one, good for all day wear.
-
PAPR - With a similar 3d printed attachment, they can take a hose to a portable device providing positive pressure, with the same filter on the inlet side.
-
NIPPV - With a slightly different inlet attachment on top, and a special exhaust attachment at the chin of the mask, its can act as an early intervention for Covid victims. A hose on top feeds in oxygen at a positive pressure from a CPAP/BiPAP device, and an exhaust tube with the viral filter and an adjustable PEEP valve cleans the outlet air and provides back pressure. This device allows for assisted breathing, while the PEEP helps hold the lungs open, helping many Covid patients avoid full blown ARDS and sedated intubation.
-
Seriously, these things are seeing a lot of use. A Italian mask manufacturer donated 10,000 to hospitals in Italy, and last I heard Spain was asking citizens to turn in any snorkel masks they had at home.
AFAIK, only the U.S. has resisted using them en masse, because lawyers.
 
rkdutka [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

So even tho made in Florida it's not Florida?

/no basements hear dude
/ you obviously DNRTFA
/ I also DNRTFA lol
 
solcofn
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I read "Nurse, son develop unique" and thought this was going in an entirely different direction.
 
Dryad
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Those masks suck for their intended purpose.  I hear that a few people drown in them every year when they get water in the pipe, but can't get the mask off their face to spit it out.


There are two chambers in the mask, separated by one-way valves. The upper eye chamber brings in the fresh air, it moves to the lower chamber to the mouth and nose, then out a one-way valve in the chin. Original design was to prevent fogging of the upper chamber, but it works really well to move air one way for the filters sake. Also eliminates 'dead space' where CO2 can be rebreathed.
In positive pressure applications, you just put a viral filter on the chin valve to assure clean exhaust air as well.
 
Dryad
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Those masks suck for their intended purpose.  I hear that a few people drown in them every year when they get water in the pipe, but can't get the mask off their face to spit it out.


They are not hard to use or particularly dangerous. A few people every  year are killed by their toilets, too.
If you can't operate a snorkel mask, then, um, Darwin.
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

There are two chambers in the mask, separated by one-way valves. The upper eye chamber brings in the fresh air, it moves to the lower chamber to the mouth and nose, then out a one-way valve in the chin. Original design was to prevent fogging of the upper chamber, but it works really well to move air one way for the filters sake. Also eliminates 'dead space' where CO2 can be rebreathed.
In positive pressure applications, you just put a viral filter on the chin valve to assure clean exhaust air as well.


Neat. There was some news a few weeks back about hospital engineering departments here in Toronto adapting these masks to take standard N95 filters on the snorkel bit. I was wondering how they kept from fogging.

The certainly look a lot more comfortable and more protective than an ordinary N95 muzzle mask and faceshield combo.
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Ayup
 
JAYoung
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The spear gun for IVs was a bit much though.
 
Trik
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Well, that was a longer view up some strangers nose than I care to indulge in.
 
arcgear
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
i was expecting something made out of empty tall cans of king cobra or old English
 
