(Bay News 9)   Answer: "Gov. DeSantis. Open our bars. We need our life back." Question: When do protest signs send wrong messages about protesters?   (baynews9.com) divider line
24
    More: Florida, Tampa, Florida, Protest, Dale Mabry Highway, Dale Mabry, continued closure of bars, Pinellas County, Florida, Hillsborough County, Florida, Bar owners  
jake_lex [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If you're holding a sign at a protest against measures to stop COVID-19, there is a clear message that is being sent about you: "I am a selfish dumbass."
 
lolmao500
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Anti-quarantine protesters should have been beaten to a pulp by the anti-riot police the first time they showed up, the rest of them would have stayed the fark home
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

jake_lex: If you're holding a sign at a protest against measures to stop COVID-19, there is a clear message that is being sent about you: "I am a selfish dumbass."


Seeing as this is a Florida story the signs were probably unnecessary.
 
gadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I don't imagine that liquor stores closed in any state, given how many people are physically dependent on the stuff.  You don't need a bar to get your supply.
 
The Goddamn Batman
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Can't wait for all the galaxy brains to come along and whine how their freedoms are being stripped because they're not allowed to infect others in public.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Please do.  I fully support you getting us to herd immunity.  Better make sure you update your estate plan.  This disease can go sideways on you quick.
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Anti-quarantine protesters should have been beaten to a pulp by the anti-riot police the first time they showed up, the rest of them would have stayed the fark home


The police are seldom interested in breaking up astroturf protests, for some strange reason or other.
 
Gooch [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Anti-quarantine protesters should have been beaten to a pulp by the anti-riot police the first time they showed up, the rest of them would have stayed the fark home


They were White though. What's a cop to do???
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

gadian: I don't imagine that liquor stores closed in any state, given how many people are physically dependent on the stuff.  You don't need a bar to get your supply.


Actually the liquor stores shut down for a long time in Pa.
Thank goodness the distributers never closed.
 
rcain
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

gadian: I don't imagine that liquor stores closed in any state, given how many people are physically dependent on the stuff.  You don't need a bar to get your supply.


I recall reading that Pennsylvania closed their liquor stores. Not sure if other States did as well
 
culebra [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Typical conservative drug addict waiting for the government to save him. Tut tut.
 
culebra [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

gadian: I don't imagine that liquor stores closed in any state, given how many people are physically dependent on the stuff.  You don't need a bar to get your supply.


Counterpoint: sometimes you wanna go where everybody knows your name.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Those poor snowflakes, they sacrifice so much.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ShavedOrangutan
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
A friend of mine owns a tattoo parlor and is big on the open movement.  For good reason, if he's not open, he's not making money, and as a business owner it's hard for him to get any unemployment support (especially in TX where he lives).  However, his whole community is going to benefit from him being closed right now.

If only we had some sort of system, where people could be compensated at times like this to stay closed for the good of all of us.  Some sort of subsidy.  Some sort of congressionally approved program to help people in these situations.

If only.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This is why I have no sympathy for these people.

Nothing short of "reopen everything" will satisfy these morons so why should we bother trying to appease them?
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Anti-quarantine protesters should have been beaten to a pulp by the anti-riot police the first time they showed up, the rest of them would have stayed the fark home


How much hazard pay would these police get, coming into direct contact with people with significantly higher risks of infection?
 
flart blooger
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
you guys still don't get it. the lockdown of the country has no scientific precedent. it was just a policy that was agreed upon by wishful thinkers with higher educations. the lockdown, social distancing and wearing of masks was only meant to keep the eventual spread from happening all at the same time. and since it was an experiment, i would have to say that it appears to have failed. the point was to 'flatten the curve'. which by their own admission only extends the pandemic. not stop it.

NOT STOP IT.

get it? it doesn't stop it. it only prolongs it in the population . and that's if they were even right. the closest thing to a control group to find out if the experiment worked is to look at sweden and belarus after everything calms down.

no one will escape this. not you. not me. no one. that doesn't mean you will die. that doesn't even mean you will get it. just that you will, WILL be exposed one way or another. the gas station, the grocery store, your pot dealer, your girlfriend that you broke the lockdown to go see, the home improvement box store that you went to, etc.....you might get it with no symptoms. you might get it with cold symptoms. you might get it with flu symptoms. if you read fark, you most likely will not die as the median age is 80. eight years above the average age of death for americans.

just remember, this is what happens when computer models are wedded to media hype and public policy.

FAIL

learn some science people and stop rattling off numbers and percentages.
 
overzelus [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

flart blooger: you guys still don't get it. the lockdown of the country has no scientific precedent. it was just a policy that was agreed upon by wishful thinkers with higher educations. the lockdown, social distancing and wearing of masks was only meant to keep the eventual spread from happening all at the same time. and since it was an experiment, i would have to say that it appears to have failed. the point was to 'flatten the curve'. which by their own admission only extends the pandemic. not stop it.

NOT STOP IT.

get it? it doesn't stop it. it only prolongs it in the population . and that's if they were even right. the closest thing to a control group to find out if the experiment worked is to look at sweden and belarus after everything calms down.

no one will escape this. not you. not me. no one. that doesn't mean you will die. that doesn't even mean you will get it. just that you will, WILL be exposed one way or another. the gas station, the grocery store, your pot dealer, your girlfriend that you broke the lockdown to go see, the home improvement box store that you went to, etc.....you might get it with no symptoms. you might get it with cold symptoms. you might get it with flu symptoms. if you read fark, you most likely will not die as the median age is 80. eight years above the average age of death for americans.

just remember, this is what happens when computer models are wedded to media hype and public policy.

FAIL

learn some science people and stop rattling off numbers and percentages.


Look, it's fart 2.0
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

WalkingSedgwick: he police are seldom interested in breaking up astroturf protests, for some strange reason or other.


From the photo and article this appears to be actual bar owners, without a contingent of Nazis and gun-waving "militia" wankers.

I sympathize with them (the bar owners) like any small business. But they should be angry at Congress, not the governor. Trillions are being shoveled to the wealthy to spare them the horror of taking a financial hit like the workers and small businesses.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Anti-quarantine protesters should have been beaten to a pulp by the anti-riot police the first time they showed up, the rest of them would have stayed the fark home


Ahh, the internet tough guys...why don't you go do it. Show everyone that are as tough as you talk. Take pictures and post them on Fark.
 
The Goddamn Batman
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

flart blooger: you guys still don't get it. the lockdown of the country has no scientific precedent. it was just a policy that was agreed upon by wishful thinkers with higher educations. the lockdown, social distancing and wearing of masks was only meant to keep the eventual spread from happening all at the same time. and since it was an experiment, i would have to say that it appears to have failed. the point was to 'flatten the curve'. which by their own admission only extends the pandemic. not stop it.

NOT STOP IT.

get it? it doesn't stop it. it only prolongs it in the population . and that's if they were even right. the closest thing to a control group to find out if the experiment worked is to look at sweden and belarus after everything calms down.

no one will escape this. not you. not me. no one. that doesn't mean you will die. that doesn't even mean you will get it. just that you will, WILL be exposed one way or another. the gas station, the grocery store, your pot dealer, your girlfriend that you broke the lockdown to go see, the home improvement box store that you went to, etc.....you might get it with no symptoms. you might get it with cold symptoms. you might get it with flu symptoms. if you read fark, you most likely will not die as the median age is 80. eight years above the average age of death for americans.

just remember, this is what happens when computer models are wedded to media hype and public policy.

FAIL

learn some science people and stop rattling off numbers and percentages.


Yeah! Don't listen to all those eggheads with advanced medical degrees. We need to learn some science from this guy!
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

flart blooger: learn some science people and stop rattling off numbers and percentages.


"I want science, not numbers!"
 
flart blooger
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Ganon D. Mire: How much hazard pay would these police get, coming into direct contact with people with significantly higher risks of infection?


i don't think the police are coming into direct contact with people with significantly higher risks of infection...that would be the nursing home workers. and they are actually trying to do everything they can to minimize the risks they bring into the nursing home.

your assumption that protesters have any higher risks than the average person cowering at home is not born out in any scientific literature. in fact, according to your non-science based logic, the police would be the ones at a higher risk of infecting the stuck at home, public at large, due to their repeated contact with others as their job description. you are just afraid and want everyone to agree with your fear.
 
Heraclitus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Deny civil rights to gays and blacks, lock children in concentration camps, force women to conceive against their will, but not being able to get hammered and hook up with your cousin at the local watering hole is a step too far.
 
