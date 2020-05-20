 Skip to content
(Chicago Sun-Times)   Sears Tower apparently was designed by a 5 year old playing Minecraft   (chicago.suntimes.com) divider line
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Dammit Dresden!

/would be a fun way to promote the TWO books coming out, though
 
deadsanta
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
More like. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
swarrt
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Farkie checks out.

Fark user imageView Full Size


TWO!
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

jim32rr: [Fark user image 300x200] [View Full Size image _x_]


Whomever owns it can call it whatever they want, but everyone else will still call it the Sears Tower
 
hoyt clagwell
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: jim32rr: [Fark user image 300x200] [View Full Size image _x_]

Whomever owns it can call it whatever they want, but everyone else will still call it the Sears Tower


You got 'dat right, brudder!
 
Stormin Gorman
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

deadsanta: More like. [Fark user image 739x992]


That looks like it should be cover art for a Pavement album.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
There's only one Willis tower that I recognize:
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Ghost Roach: Dammit Dresden!

/would be a fun way to promote the TWO books coming out, though


Dresden??
More like Durden.
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 1 minute ago  
5 year olds shouldn't have packs of cigarettes.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

