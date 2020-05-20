 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Most people put on life jackets when their boat is sinking 12 miles offshore. Then there's these two guys   (wfla.com) divider line
17
    More: Florida, Float, Pasco County, Florida, Lifeboat, Gulf of Mexico, Boat, United States Coast Guard, Adam Vetter Monday, coast of Hudson Beach  
•       •       •

1376 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 May 2020 at 4:36 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The two had spent the day fishing until they noticed a problem as water was puddling in the rear of the boat. Villacis went to get a bucket to scoop some of the water out, but it was already too late. Their 16 1/2 foot boat was going down by the stern. Within seconds, Villacis and Pupo were in the water.

If I were betting, my money would be on the bait well or similar fitting busting off where it connects to the value and the valve being open.  (intake)-->(valve)-->(pvc connection)-->(reversed pump)  Those things always crack right at the value and that can happen if you pound through some rough water.

A good rule of thumb is to only crack your bait well valve half-way, that way if the fitting *does* break off your bilge pumps can keep up.  Another rule of thumb is to know how to instantly get to that valve(s) if you *do* see the boat low in the water.  It's also good to test your damn bilge pumps before motoring out in the freaking gulf - always have a backup with butt connectors and/or butane solder iron/flame.  That way your day of fishing isn't ruined or you go out without goddamn working bilge pumps like these guys most likely did.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That one dude wasn't going to go anywhere without that cooler. Was it full of money, drugs or both?
 
vtstang66
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These guys had on life jackets...
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dipshiats. You always stay with your boat. Unless it's on fire. Every single time i launch or help to launch a boat, i always ask "did you put the cork in?" Saved several boats from having a bad day that way.
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Subby:  Most people put on life jackets when their boat is sinking 12 miles offshore Then there's these two guys

About that...

Fark user imageView Full Size


skiinstructor: Dipshiats. You always stay with your boat. Unless it's on fire.


You want that they should have sank with it?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
YOU CANT TELL ME TO WEAR A LIFE JACKET!! MY FREEDUMZ!!
 
jtown
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Pasco County.

ShockedFace.PNG
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Actually, most people put on life jackets when they get on the boat...
 
msinquefield
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

vtstang66: These guys had on life jackets...


Yes, but then they said this..."Villacis and Pupo said they had been kicking to stay afloat so long, they couldn't feel their legs. "...well, something tells me they don't understand what those life jackets and cooler should have helped them with...
 
Pew
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Villacis said he hugged his family and even slept in the same bed with his wife.
Wow. Maybe he can save the marriage after all.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Yeah, grab the bucket full of dead fish and hang around that for four hours. No problems with that plan.
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So no thought into carrying even a basic life raft?

Fark user imageView Full Size

/I'd go for something that would at least help protect you from the sun and wind.
 
winedrinkingman [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

lolmao500: YOU CANT TELL ME TO WEAR A LIFE JACKET!! MY FREEDUMZ!!


Life Jackets make you look less manly
 
winedrinkingman [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: lolmao500: YOU CANT TELL ME TO WEAR A LIFE JACKET!! MY FREEDUMZ!!

Life Jackets make you look less manly


You should strap on twenty pounds of guns and ammo instead
 
lolmao500
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: winedrinkingman: lolmao500: YOU CANT TELL ME TO WEAR A LIFE JACKET!! MY FREEDUMZ!!

Life Jackets make you look less manly

You should strap on twenty pounds of guns and ammo instead


If only COVID was like a sinking boat and it would kill the idiots and the idiots only.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.