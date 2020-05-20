 Skip to content
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is what you get when a slow news month has an even slower news day.
 
darth_badger
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
i2-prod.mirror.co.ukView Full Size


Mr. Bill for the win!
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Stoopid
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Heh, I'd have a beer with that guy if he showed up at a Fark party.

/oh no, Mr Bill!
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So that's where Jon Voight is now.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
TBH I'd rather read this story 100 times than about another idiotic Trump/coronavirus fiasco.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I don't see the problem.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

darth_badger: [i2-prod.mirror.co.uk image 615x820]

Mr. Bill for the win!


"At least I'm safe from Mister Hand. Oh, no!!!"
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
How did it not work out well?  Blankets are on the bed in an orderly fashion and he's having fun with the pillows.  IMO, this is a perfect thing to do!
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

darth_badger: [i2-prod.mirror.co.uk image 615x820]

Mr. Bill for the win!


BEST. DOG. TOY. EVER. Instead of squeaking he says, "oooooh nooooo".
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Hospital corners can go suck a dick.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
You'll really sleep well if one of those pictures hit you in the head.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Burn one meal and banned from the kitchen.

Break one dish...
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

uncleacid: You'll really sleep well if one of those pictures hit you in the head.


"I say Martha, old dear, I've taken me viagra; what say we knock some pictures down tonight, eh??"
 
give me doughnuts [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It looks fine except for all the stupid extra pillows that just wind up on the floor.
 
