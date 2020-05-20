 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   VW pulls ad after it's called racist, although others might see a video where a white man puts a black man into his petit colon as something else   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
47
    More: Giggity, Racism, Germany's Volkswagen, ten-second spot, new yellow Volkswagen Golf, social media ad, new car, Associated Press, social media  
•       •       •

1785 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 May 2020 at 1:12 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



47 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Neue Golf, please.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I like my petit colons with sprinkles on top.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't find the actual video but based on the description it sounds terrible. Who thinks that this was a good idea?
 
red230 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Can't find the actual video but based on the description it sounds terrible. Who thinks that this was a good idea?


That must have been a really horrific video since ABC wouldn't even dare to have a link to it in that article.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

red230: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Can't find the actual video but based on the description it sounds terrible. Who thinks that this was a good idea?

That must have been a really horrific video since ABC wouldn't even dare to have a link to it in that article.


It's not even on YouTube that I can see
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 1 hour ago  
VW needs to bring back the unpimp your auto commercials with Peter Stormare. Those were great.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One man's pioneer is another man's colonizer.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: red230: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Can't find the actual video but based on the description it sounds terrible. Who thinks that this was a good idea?

That must have been a really horrific video since ABC wouldn't even dare to have a link to it in that article.

It's not even on YouTube that I can see


I think it has Morrissey in the background with Michael Stipe.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cached.imagescaler.hbpl.co.ukView Full Size
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Can't find the actual video but based on the description it sounds terrible. Who thinks that this was a good idea?


Interesting how that works, isn't it?

You're not allowed to see it for yourself, just take someone else's word for it that it's racist because that's how it works now.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/video/new​s​alerts/video-2175568/Video-Black-man-f​licked-white-hand-pulled-Volkswagen-ad​vert.html?ns_mchannel=rss&ito=1490&ns_​campaign=1490
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Can't find the actual video but based on the description it sounds terrible. Who thinks that this was a good idea?

Interesting how that works, isn't it?

You're not allowed to see it for yourself, just take someone else's word for it that it's racist because that's how it works now.


Even here: BSAB.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least they left the jews out of it this time.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, Germany!
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here. Found it. Not sure if it's racist as much as stupid and pointless. Seems like the idea was they wanted to show off the car and the guy was in the way? Who farking knows? It's a pointless ad when it leaves people with questions about what it's supposed to mean. But it's not saying that black people can't be near Volkswagens.
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2020/0​5​/volkswagen-pulls-racist-advert-apolog​ises-outcry-200520134305838.html

Here's the actual Twitter link with the ad.
https://twitter.com/FelixEd93/status/​1​262833851807797249?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw​%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1262​833851807797249&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2F​www.aljazeera.com%2Fnews%2F2020%2F05%2​Fvolkswagen-pulls-racist-advert-apolog​ises-outcry-200520134305838.html
 
SumJackass07 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Video here.

Article describing the problem: https://www.sbs.com.au/news/volkswage​n​-forced-to-pull-racist-ad

tldr;
The German equivalent of the n-bomb is kind of spelled out as the letters for the slogan fade in.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
.
.
.
.
Totally aside from race, what was the strategy of this ad? I don't get it.
.
.
.
.
 
Ecobuckeye
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: But it's not saying that black people can't be near Volkswagens.


It might be.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OtherLittleGuy: [i.pinimg.com image 500x693]


That's satire, BTW.

https://www.volksfolks.org/forums/gen​e​ral-discussion/ted-kennedy-vw-ad/

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Mikey1969: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Can't find the actual video but based on the description it sounds terrible. Who thinks that this was a good idea?

Interesting how that works, isn't it?

You're not allowed to see it for yourself, just take someone else's word for it that it's racist because that's how it works now.

Even here: BSAB.


They are. There are assholes EVERYwhere. And it is not wrong to want to judge for MYSELF what the content of a controversial ad is. I don't need people hiding content from me and then saying "Trust us, we'll tell you what to think.". YOU may like living that way, but that's more suited to hanging in North Korea, not the US.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SumJackass07: Video here.

Article describing the problem: https://www.sbs.com.au/news/volkswagen​-forced-to-pull-racist-ad

tldr;
The German equivalent of the n-bomb is kind of spelled out as the letters for the slogan fade in.


Yeah, at :07. "Did I just farking see that?!? Holy Randy Marsh on WoF, Batman!"
 
treesloth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FirstDennis:
Totally aside from race, what was the strategy of this ad? I don't get it.

Same question here...  Is it supposed to be, "This is the new Golf.  It's so nice.  Make sure you keep undesirables away from it."?
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Can't find the actual video but based on the description it sounds terrible. Who thinks that this was a good idea?


Go on Twitter. It's on there.

I can't imagine who thought "Oh! This is a great idea!"
 
gretzkyscores
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was wondering how long it was gonna take for the intersectionality SJW bullies to get sick of having to take a back news seat to Covid-19 and start throwing attention-seeking temper tantrums again.
 
OldJames
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Using one of the rules of the internet "Pics or it didn't happen", this ad probably doesn't even exist. The writer was probably short on hooker money and needed to get an article check.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mashaka
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"'Without question: the video is inappropriate and tasteless,' Volkswagen wrote. 'We will clarify how something like this could happen, and there will be consequences.'"

Imagine how much more stern that sounds in the German.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
*ReadsTFA*

Annoying to whom?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Oh, I get it

Annoying
People who annoy you.
Wow.

Tone deaf monkey feathers
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It would appear that this isn't some weird thing where it could be construed as racism if you're an idiot. The KKK would be proud of that ad. It isn't subtle.
 
Mashaka
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

gretzkyscores: I was wondering how long it was gonna take for the intersectionality SJW bullies to get sick of having to take a back news seat to Covid-19 and start throwing attention-seeking temper tantrums again.


I was wondering how long it would take for a snowflake to get triggered by somebody's God-given right to be racist being questioned.
 
Mouser
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Can't find the actual video but based on the description it sounds terrible. Who thinks that this was a good idea?


Germans, apparently.  Well, some Germans.
 
orbister [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

SumJackass07: The German equivalent of the n-bomb is kind of spelled out as the letters for the slogan fade in.


It's a terrible, terrible advert, but I'm really not sure the "das N-Wort" charge sticks. This is as close as I can get it

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Colour_out_of_Space [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Mashaka: "'Without question: the video is inappropriate and tasteless,' Volkswagen wrote. 'We will clarify how something like this could happen, and there will be consequences.'"

Imagine how much more stern that sounds in the German.


'Ve vill klarify how zomethink like zis coult hoppen, und zere vill be konsekvences!'"

Holy crap. You're right.
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

gretzkyscores: I was wondering how long it was gonna take for the intersectionality SJW bullies to get sick of having to take a back news seat to Covid-19 and start throwing attention-seeking temper tantrums again.


Imagine thinking to yourself "I have a worthwhile point to make" and this being what comes next.
 
orbister [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: They are. There are assholes EVERYwhere. And it is not wrong to want to judge for MYSELF what the content of a controversial ad is. I don't need people hiding content from me and then saying "Trust us, we'll tell you what to think."


That's the whole principal behind "no-platforming" at universities. A small coterie of students with exquisitely heightened sensibilities and strong character seek to prevent their peers from hearing things they might not correctly understand.
 
orbister [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

gretzkyscores: I was wondering how long it was gonna take for the intersectionality SJW bullies to get sick of having to take a back news seat to Covid-19 and start throwing attention-seeking temper tantrums again.


The Guardian managed three articles on one day on how COVID-19 was affecting trans people. Badly, it seems because identifying as non-binary gets less attention than dying.
 
dready zim
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

SumJackass07: The German equivalent of the n-bomb


I had to google what it was, but after I did, yeah it was pretty obvious it was that.

Dog whistle advertising to the max.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

orbister: SumJackass07: The German equivalent of the n-bomb is kind of spelled out as the letters for the slogan fade in.

It's a terrible, terrible advert, but I'm really not sure the "das N-Wort" charge sticks. This is as close as I can get it

[i.imgur.com image 571x563]


Seems pretty intentional especially considering the context of the ad.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dready zim
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

orbister: SumJackass07: The German equivalent of the n-bomb is kind of spelled out as the letters for the slogan fade in.

It's a terrible, terrible advert, but I'm really not sure the "das N-Wort" charge sticks. This is as close as I can get it

[i.imgur.com image 571x563]


You are aware of how that word is spelled in German?

As in not the same as English?

When looked at in combination with pushing a black guy into a cafe called (when translated) 'the little colonist', it is hard to see the advert as anything but quite racist.

How hard are you going to try to not see it as racist I wonder?

Not calling you racist of course, just so argumentative you would argue the sky was made of red cheese. You are like someone from Scotland, you could have an argument in a room by yourself.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Mashaka: "'Without question: the video is inappropriate and tasteless,' Volkswagen wrote. 'We will clarify how something like this could happen, and there will be consequences.'"

Imagine how much more stern that sounds in the German.


Fark is not your personal erotica site.
 
dready zim
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Mikey1969: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Can't find the actual video but based on the description it sounds terrible. Who thinks that this was a good idea?

Interesting how that works, isn't it?

You're not allowed to see it for yourself, just take someone else's word for it that it's racist because that's how it works now.

Even here: BSAB.


https://www.bsab.org/
 
dready zim
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Mashaka: "'Without question: the video is inappropriate and tasteless,' Volkswagen wrote. 'We will clarify how something like this could happen, and there will be consequences.'"

Imagine how much more stern that sounds in the German.

Fark is not your personal erotica site.


Could you be a little more stern when you say that, please?
 
drumhellar
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: OtherLittleGuy: [i.pinimg.com image 500x693]

That's satire, BTW.

https://www.volksfolks.org/forums/gene​ral-discussion/ted-kennedy-vw-ad/

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Mikey1969: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Can't find the actual video but based on the description it sounds terrible. Who thinks that this was a good idea?

Interesting how that works, isn't it?

You're not allowed to see it for yourself, just take someone else's word for it that it's racist because that's how it works now.

Even here: BSAB.

They are. There are assholes EVERYwhere. And it is not wrong to want to judge for MYSELF what the content of a controversial ad is. I don't need people hiding content from me and then saying "Trust us, we'll tell you what to think.". YOU may like living that way, but that's more suited to hanging in North Korea, not the US.


"Yeah, the Nazis were bad, but there were assholes on the Allies' side, too. Lets not forget that.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: orbister: SumJackass07: The German equivalent of the n-bomb is kind of spelled out as the letters for the slogan fade in.

It's a terrible, terrible advert, but I'm really not sure the "das N-Wort" charge sticks. This is as close as I can get it

[i.imgur.com image 571x563]

Seems pretty intentional especially considering the context of the ad.

[Fark user image image 365x750]


That could have been accidental.

Microsoft got into trouble over with Wingdings in 1992 when typing NYC produced the results of "Skull and crossbones", "Star of David", and "thumbs up".
 
Guildmaster
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

orbister: SumJackass07: The German equivalent of the n-bomb is kind of spelled out as the letters for the slogan fade in.

It's a terrible, terrible advert, but I'm really not sure the "das N-Wort" charge sticks. This is as close as I can get it

[i.imgur.com image 571x563]


Maybe "Neger" is the equivalent in German? I kept trying to figure out what the article was talking about too. Since they couldn't even show a frame cap of what they meant, I guess I'll never know.
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Still the best VW commercial:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ud8Lq​e​pko3U
 
Guildmaster
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Per https://www.dw.com/en/always-derogato​r​y-germany-battles-over-the-n-word/a-52​327824


>In the Duden online German dictionary, the word "Neger" (hereafter referred to as the N-word) is defined as a term for "a person of (very) dark skin."

So, it is "Neger" that they're saying shows up, which it...kinda does? And with the added context of the rest of the ad, yeah, it looks pretty bad.
 
Displayed 47 of 47 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.