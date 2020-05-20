 Skip to content
(LA Times)   Dealership: If Hyundai is abandoning us, we'll abandon our customers. Call the tow company and get these customers' cars out of here   (latimes.com) divider line
    Hyundai Motor Company, Car dealership, Nissani Brothers Hyundai, Olivia Vera, manager of the Hyundai dealership, Hyundai Kona  
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A dealer shop should be able to replace an engine in under a day if they know their stuff, like they should. I've had the intake manifold replaced on my Subaru and it took 2 hours at the dealer. They're doing a brake job for me on Friday and said it won't take more than an hour. The only job that should take multiple days to complete is bodywork. If they have to order a part, they should be loaning a car for the night and paying for the gas. It's their fault their inventory wasn't up to the task and you shouldn't have to pay for that.

But, this guy sounds like a con artist so I would have had to steal my car back or hire some goons to rough him up.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Vera and other customers who are complaining of mistreatment have it wrong, the man said. "There are two sides to every story," he insisted.
True. But that doesn't make both sides correct.
Finally. See media? You *CAN* admit this.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sounds like the guy was running multiple scams and figured he'd be able to use the Coronavirus as another one.
 
red230 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Driedsponge: Sounds like the guy was running multiple scams and figured he'd be able to use the Coronavirus as another one.


Knowing this and the reputation of a lot of towing companies I wouldn't be shocked if there was a deal between the two where they specifically targeted owners that wouldn't be able to pay the impound fees and split the cash once the cars are sold.

It also wouldn't shock me if he had a financial stake in that tow company and impound yard.
 
Klivian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: A dealer shop should be able to replace an engine in under a day if they know their stuff, like they should. I've had the intake manifold replaced on my Subaru and it took 2 hours at the dealer. They're doing a brake job for me on Friday and said it won't take more than an hour. The only job that should take multiple days to complete is bodywork. If they have to order a part, they should be loaning a car for the night and paying for the gas. It's their fault their inventory wasn't up to the task and you shouldn't have to pay for that.

But, this guy sounds like a con artist so I would have had to steal my car back or hire some goons to rough him up.


Lucky you to have a good repair shop. The dealer for my car tried to scam me when I took it in for service recently. If not for a dash cam installed that showed they never did the test they claimed I would never have known.

Crooked/lazy shops outnumber the good ones by a significant margin.
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hyundai has had a dealership issue for years. Back when they were still a joke, they capitulated and basically gave dealers anything they wanted to keep the brand. Now that they have a good product, they are stuck with terrible dealers whose rights they cannot legally pull unless something major like this happens. It was good of them to step in here for the wronged customers.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: A dealer shop should be able to replace an engine in under a day if they know their stuff, like they should. I've had the intake manifold replaced on my Subaru and it took 2 hours at the dealer. They're doing a brake job for me on Friday and said it won't take more than an hour. The only job that should take multiple days to complete is bodywork. If they have to order a part, they should be loaning a car for the night and paying for the gas. It's their fault their inventory wasn't up to the task and you shouldn't have to pay for that.

But, this guy sounds like a con artist so I would have had to steal my car back or hire some goons to rough him up.


It's depressing realising how many sociopathic sub creatures (Dealership owners) run for and win public office.
 
Tallman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BadReligion: Hyundai has had a dealership issue for years. Back when they were still a joke, they capitulated and basically gave dealers anything they wanted to keep the brand. Now that they have a good product, they are stuck with terrible dealers whose rights they cannot legally pull unless something major like this happens. It was good of them to step in here for the wronged customers.


I guess we're lucky, then; my wife has a Tuscon that she took to the dealer for some A/C work, it was completely covered under warranty, and they found 2 unrelated issues that they fixed (also under warranty) at the same time and within the timeframe they quoted for the initial repair. Of course, the same owership has a Subaru and Mazda franchise, in addition to Hyundai, perhaps those two brands have been historically more selective.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As someone who is picking up his new car today, I'm getting a kick?
 
Trocadero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

red230: Driedsponge: Sounds like the guy was running multiple scams and figured he'd be able to use the Coronavirus as another one.

Knowing this and the reputation of a lot of towing companies I wouldn't be shocked if there was a deal between the two where they specifically targeted owners that wouldn't be able to pay the impound fees and split the cash once the cars are sold.

It also wouldn't shock me if he had a financial stake in that tow company and impound yard.


I wanted to try a newly opened Chik-fil-A on the Westside, but the parking lot was a complete mess. Watched a single tow truck, not a monster platform one, just a regular "hook" up one, hassling some guy who "illegally" parked in the section marked out for a pharmacy. Five linebacker sized dudes, how did they fit in that one truck? Why did that make it even more suspicious?

/I went to a different restaurant near Lincoln/Manchester
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tallman: BadReligion: Hyundai has had a dealership issue for years. Back when they were still a joke, they capitulated and basically gave dealers anything they wanted to keep the brand. Now that they have a good product, they are stuck with terrible dealers whose rights they cannot legally pull unless something major like this happens. It was good of them to step in here for the wronged customers.

I guess we're lucky, then; my wife has a Tuscon that she took to the dealer for some A/C work, it was completely covered under warranty, and they found 2 unrelated issues that they fixed (also under warranty) at the same time and within the timeframe they quoted for the initial repair. Of course, the same owership has a Subaru and Mazda franchise, in addition to Hyundai, perhaps those two brands have been historically more selective.


Not all of them are bad, but the bad ones stand out more than most other brands.
 
hockeychick [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Does he not have the most punchable face?
 
EmperorSled
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I know here on Fark we want to be all high and mighty, take the high road, and not resort to our neanderthal ways, but some people just deserve SEVERE corporal punishment sometimes.

This is one of those cases, anyone at the dealership or the tow company who had anything to do with this deserve to have the customers use baseball bats on them.
 
nanim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"Hooman Nissani" was running that Hyundai dealership?..  seriously?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

hockeychick: [Fark user image 375x293]

Does he not have the most punchable face?


Not quite Pharma Bro levels but yeah, that smirk isn't doing him any favors.

Maybe not punchable (I never remember to take my rings off first or things happen so fast no time to do so) but we could throw eggs at him. Rotten eggs, of course. I wouldn't waste good ones.
 
AintNoAmoeba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

nanim: "Hooman Nissani" was running that Hyundai dealership?..  seriously?


Fark user imageView Full Size

Hoomans no nothing about running a successful business!
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

hockeychick: [Fark user image image 375x293]

Does he not have the most punchable face?


He looks like the love child of Ron Jeremy and Tom Sizemore.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Seems a pretty straightforward violation of bailment.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
My car is significantly longer in the tooth (tire?) than these are, and yet I would actually get violent over this. A 2019? Wow.

farking with a person's car is farking with their life and livelihood in a lot of parts of the country.
 
nanim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
How about reporting her missing car stolen?

/ She'd never authorized the dealership to do anything but repair it.
 
