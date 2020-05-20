 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Quest for 'super duper' missiles pits US against key rivals, as the race for the Wowee Bomb or Really Kickass Torpedo heats up bigly   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I believe we're doing all of this on cost plus contracts.  Which means any resulting product will be way too expensive to use, and either ridiculously complex or hopelessly overextended.

So no biggie.  A few hundred billion wasted, tops.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel good knowing theres a functionally illiterate draft dodger in charge.
 
mrparks [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't Iran have the Really Kickass Torpedo?

Hypersonics are vaporware, yeah? They exist only in theory. It's the new mineshaft gap.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That headline could probably say 'trump throws money down large end of funnel with small end pointed at friends, family, grifters' and be true.
 
culebra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't they just pretend to make it and then tell him it runs on the Invisibility Engine like the F-35?
 
joker420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welp, I guess we ended WWll a few years to early.
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can live with a super-duper missile gap.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

joker420: Welp, I guess we ended WWll a few years to early.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ICBKM: Intercontinental bees-knees missile
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump occasionally mentions his interest in hypersonic weapons, sometimes without using the term. In February he told governors visiting the White House: "We have the super-fast missiles - tremendous number of the super-fast. We call them 'super-fast,' where they're four, five, six and even seven times faster than an ordinary missile. We need that because, again, Russia has some."

And last Friday, Trump told reporters, "We have no choice, we have to do it, with the adversaries we have out there," mentioning China and Russia. He added, "I call it the super-duper missile." He said he "heard" it travels 17 times faster than any other U.S. missile. "It just got the go-ahead," he added, although the Pentagon would not comment on that.


That whole section of the article could have been replaced by a single line, and we all would have been better off.

"President Trump is excited about hypersonic missiles and wants some, but doesn't understand them."
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Call me when we have a radical rail gun
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: Call me when we have a radical rail gun


We have a radical railgun.

You mean when we have the Hammer of Dawn.
 
FarkMeAmadeus
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I've heard good things about the MAGA-missile, except it always veers wildly to the right and can only attack dark targets.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Trump occasionally mentions his interest in hypersonic weapons, sometimes without using the term. In February he told governors visiting the White House: "We have the super-fast missiles - tremendous number of the super-fast. We call them 'super-fast,' where they're four, five, six and even seven times faster than an ordinary missile. We need that because, again, Russia has some."

And last Friday, Trump told reporters, "We have no choice, we have to do it, with the adversaries we have out there," mentioning China and Russia. He added, "I call it the super-duper missile." He said he "heard" it travels 17 times faster than any other U.S. missile. "It just got the go-ahead," he added, although the Pentagon would not comment on that.


That whole section of the article could have been replaced by a single line, and we all would have been better off.

"President Trump is excited about hypersonic missiles and wants some, but doesn't understand them."


Was his response a mad lib?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Is this just some viral marketing for Space Force? The second trailer came out the other day.
 
mrparks [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: That whole section of the article could have been replaced by a single line, and we all would have been better off.

"President Trump is excited about hypersonic missiles and wants some, but doesn't understand them."


Hey now, that's authentic presidential gibberish.
 
Skeleton Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Bees Knees Kablooey

Dope-ass Bang Log

Metal Dick of Combustible Devastation

Nuke-tipped Fark You 5000
 
way south
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

mrparks: Doesn't Iran have the Really Kickass Torpedo?

Hypersonics are vaporware, yeah? They exist only in theory. It's the new mineshaft gap.


Not really. It depends on what sort of capability you are expecting.
Icbm's are hypersonic on reentry. Making a hypersonic glider is relatively simple, you just go up into the outer atmosphere to accelerate to high speeds before coming back in. This seems to be the sort of thing China and others have been experimenting with, a rebranded scud warhead.

I suspect the hypersonic missile they want is one that can do over Mach 5 at sea level, something that could steer around terrain and dash past missile defenses.   The problem is you can't run a normal jet turbine at these speeds. Rockets won't give you enough propulsion to sustain these speeds for long. You'd need a pulse wave detonation engine, a scramjet, or something equally sketchy and new.
We know the US has been dabbling in a lot of exotic tech lately in the attempt to make the dream weapon a reality, so there have very likely been a few breakthrough test articles but nothing to deploy.

We've made some of the first kind before tho, and we had to pull back for fear of accelerating the Cold War.
If we need those then it's probably not difficult to procure them. If we want the new hotness then that's going to take a while longer.


Sprint Missile
Youtube kvZGaMt7UgQ
 
Unicron74 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: Call me when we have a radical rail gun

We have a radical railgun.

You mean when we have the Hammer of Dawn.


You mean the BFG-9000 for the infantry.
 
Mock26 [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Trump occasionally mentions his interest in hypersonic weapons, sometimes without using the term. In February he told governors visiting the White House: "We have the super-fast missiles - tremendous number of the super-fast. We call them 'super-fast,' where they're four, five, six and even seven times faster than an ordinary missile. We need that because, again, Russia has some."

And last Friday, Trump told reporters, "We have no choice, we have to do it, with the adversaries we have out there," mentioning China and Russia. He added, "I call it the super-duper missile." He said he "heard" it travels 17 times faster than any other U.S. missile. "It just got the go-ahead," he added, although the Pentagon would not comment on that

Proof that Trump
1) Is an idiot
2) Says anything that pops into his idiotic head
3) Has no filters at all
4) Loves to hear himself speak
5) See #1 again
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
He never CALLED them "super-duper missiles."  That's false reporting and fake news.

He only said THAT he calls them that.  But he didn't call them that, so it's wrong to say that he did.

Checks mix, libturds.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I won't be satisfied until our fighters can reach Ludicrous Speed.
 
X-Geek [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
We call them 'super-fast,' where they're four, five, six and even seven times faster than an ordinary missile. We need that because, again, Russia has some."
Fark user imageView Full Size

Ted : That's right. That's - that's good. That's good. Unless, of course, somebody comes up with one eight times faster. Then you're in trouble, huh?

[Trump convulses]

Trump : No! No, no, not eight ! I said seven. Nobody's comin' up with eight . Who makes a missile eight times faster? You won't even get your heart goin, not even a mouse on a wheel.

Ted : That - good point.

Trump : Seven's the key number here. Think about it. 7-Elevens. seven dwarves. Seven , man, that's the number. Seven chipmunks twirlin' on a branch, eatin' lots of sunflowers on my uncle's ranch. You know that old children's tale from the sea. It's like you're dreamin' about Gorgonzola cheese when it's clearly Brie time, baby. Step into my office.

Ted : Why?

Trump : 'Cause you're farkin' fired!
 
overthinker
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
a super-duper missile? I have a "Gonnafarkyoup" bomb.. it has laser beams...  (pinky finger to side of mouth)...
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

way south: mrparks: Doesn't Iran have the Really Kickass Torpedo?

Hypersonics are vaporware, yeah? They exist only in theory. It's the new mineshaft gap.

We've made some of the first kind before tho, and we had to pull back for fear of accelerating the Cold War.
If we need those then it's probably not difficult to procure them. If we want the new hotness then that's going to take a while longer.


NASA was making something called the X-43 that could fly at mach 6.8 and technically "accelerate" at mach ~11 (at least the data centered slightly above positive acceleration).  They canceled the program and now the DoD has control, no idea if they've done anything with it.  The whole idea was to make a vastly more efficient means to orbit (Scramjets have an amazing Isp).

In general, the whole thing smells of Russia drawing us down a rabbit hole, with Trump leading the charge.  There's little advantage to such things, and immense technical difficulty.  Use a slow, stealthy drone and fire a missile when it is range.  Or use a cruise missile that runs too low for RADAR.  Hypersonic is a fools errand.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rolladuck [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

yet_another_wumpus: In general, the whole thing smells of Russia drawing us down a rabbit hole, with Trump leading the charge.  There's little advantage to such things, and immense technical difficulty.  Use a slow, stealthy drone and fire a missile when it is range.  Or use a cruise missile that runs too low for RADAR.  Hypersonic is a fools errand.


At worst, we should be doing some modest development work that would keep us to a position of continuously being about seven years out from being able to field a functional system given a period of intense investment. That way, we maintain a competent base of technical experts who would be required should we feel war is imminent. We don't have to start from scratch, and we also can use the fact that adversaries would be investing espionage resources to figure out what we're building to maintain a competent counter-intelligence workforce and preemptively identify and eliminate people who would sell out their country for a new car or a thinner girlfriend.
 
jso2897
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The Star Wars hustle again. Time for some more fartknockers to get rich.
Open up yer wallet!
 
orbister [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

dothemath: I feel good knowing theres a functionally illiterate draft dodger in charge.


I would not like to have someone with his or her finger on the button who had ever volunteered to fight. It's a job for a coward.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
 
oyster.ignimgs.comView Full Size

With all the cash the US dumps into war and war related materials, shouldn't things look something like this?
 
the voice of raisin [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Skeleton Man: Bees Knees Kablooey

Dope-ass Bang Log

Metal Dick of Combustible Devastation

Nuke-tipped Fark You 5000


dammit. those were gonna be the next 4 album names for my 90's hair metal/comedy throwback band (like Steel Panther, but waaay silllier),
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
In February he told governors visiting the White House: "We have the super-fast missiles - tremendous number of the super-fast. We call them 'super-fast,' where they're four, five, six and even seven times faster than an ordinary missile. We need that because, again, Russia has some."

Next time he talks about them, they'll be 8, 9, 10, even 11 times faster!

And last Friday, Trump told reporters, "We have no choice, we have to do it, with the adversaries we have out there," mentioning China and Russia. He added, "I call it the super-duper missile." He said he "heard" it travels 17 times faster than any other U.S. missile.

*facepalm*
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Unicron74: Gyrfalcon: Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: Call me when we have a radical rail gun

We have a radical railgun.

You mean when we have the Hammer of Dawn.

You mean the BFG-9000 for the infantry.


I've wanted a chainsaw bayonet for over a decade.
 
the voice of raisin [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

yet_another_wumpus: way south: mrparks: Doesn't Iran have the Really Kickass Torpedo?

Hypersonics are vaporware, yeah? They exist only in theory. It's the new mineshaft gap.

We've made some of the first kind before tho, and we had to pull back for fear of accelerating the Cold War.
If we need those then it's probably not difficult to procure them. If we want the new hotness then that's going to take a while longer.

NASA was making something called the X-43 that could fly at mach 6.8 and technically "accelerate" at mach ~11 (at least the data centered slightly above positive acceleration).  They canceled the program and now the DoD has control, no idea if they've done anything with it.  The whole idea was to make a vastly more efficient means to orbit (Scramjets have an amazing Isp).

In general, the whole thing smells of Russia drawing us down a rabbit hole, with Trump leading the charge.  There's little advantage to such things, and immense technical difficulty.  Use a slow, stealthy drone and fire a missile when it is range.  Or use a cruise missile that runs too low for RADAR.  Hypersonic is a fools errand.


Wow, this could be Russia pulling a "Star Wars" on us, like Reagon did to them 35 years ago?

How dumb do you have to be to fall for the trick you just pulled on the other guy?
 
dothemath
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

orbister: dothemath: I feel good knowing theres a functionally illiterate draft dodger in charge.

I would not like to have someone with his or her finger on the button who had ever volunteered to fight. It's a job for a coward.


In reality there is no "button". The President is always accompanied by an aide carrying a small valise containing a radio that can be used to contact SAC/NORAD.
The "finger" is also a myth. Presidents will typically use their penis to signal the initiation of WW3.
 
CRM119
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"The fools.... The MAD fools" ....... "No more than 10 - 20 million dead tops"........... trump- "Hey maybe I will go down in history as the greatest mass murder ever -- think of the ratings"
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
They did that in the 1950s and it had to be cancelled because the damn thing was so pants-shiattingly terrifying that it couldn't even be tested because the same maniacs who were perfectly happy to annihilate an island with a ten megaton hydrogen bomb looked at the design halfway through and concluded it was too dangerous to try.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CRM119
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

dothemath: orbister: dothemath: I feel good knowing theres a functionally illiterate draft dodger in charge.

I would not like to have someone with his or her finger on the button who had ever volunteered to fight. It's a job for a coward.

In reality there is no "button". The President is always accompanied by an aide carrying a small valise containing a radio that can be used to contact SAC/NORAD.
The "finger" is also a myth. Presidents will typically use their penis to signal the initiation of WW3.


Ron Jeremy 2020 "Stick it to em"
 
way south
‘’ 1 minute ago  

yet_another_wumpus: way south: mrparks: Doesn't Iran have the Really Kickass Torpedo?

Hypersonics are vaporware, yeah? They exist only in theory. It's the new mineshaft gap.

We've made some of the first kind before tho, and we had to pull back for fear of accelerating the Cold War.
If we need those then it's probably not difficult to procure them. If we want the new hotness then that's going to take a while longer.

NASA was making something called the X-43 that could fly at mach 6.8 and technically "accelerate" at mach ~11 (at least the data centered slightly above positive acceleration).  They canceled the program and now the DoD has control, no idea if they've done anything with it.  The whole idea was to make a vastly more efficient means to orbit (Scramjets have an amazing Isp).

In general, the whole thing smells of Russia drawing us down a rabbit hole, with Trump leading the charge.  There's little advantage to such things, and immense technical difficulty.  Use a slow, stealthy drone and fire a missile when it is range.  Or use a cruise missile that runs too low for RADAR.  Hypersonic is a fools errand.


I don't think this is Russia driven since they're largely irrelevant now. It's a big concern with China for sure, since we've had to reposition military assets due to the threat.
If any enemy so much as copies what the Cold War US has done then many missile defense systems in use might be vulnerable. China is known to export weapons and many nations want a means of damaging western ships.

Even if you don't use a hypersonic missile in your fleet as a counter weapon (we don't use supersonic cruise missiles, arguably a vulnerability), you should have some to test against as target drones or for research platforms.
It's not really wasted research. As you say, the technology is useful for space travel, it's also useful to create new defenses. This is development that was probably going to continue, as it has throughout the post Cold War era.

I don't think Trump knows nor cares about the specifics. The military asked for money to do R&D, he's running on military expansion, so they get the money.  He's not going to memorize the missiles name. He made some crude joke about having a super-duper missile to counter the enemies super missile.

Yes, it's stupid. What he calls it is unimportant fodder for the nut gallery.
The important takeaway is that the US is accelerating its missile game in response to the Chinese, and that global arms race is getting a lot less coverage than it should.

Boeing X-51 Waverider Record Breaking Flight (2010)
Youtube VZUwKX3_uE4
 
