(KING 5 News)   Two Washington State gyms temporarily "halting protest" until they can find some way to infect people with Covid-19 without being sued into smoking holes in the ground   (king5.com) divider line
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Murder with malice aforethought
 
El Trolo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
We don't mind if we spread sickness and death, but WHOA! WE don't want to be held accountable for it!
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I live about 10 minutes from the Arlington one so I'm getting a kick...

\got nothin'
\\reverse slashies ftw
 
haknudsen
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Utah has solved the problem, governor signed bill to protect business from getting sued for COVID outbreaks.
https://www.sltrib.com/news/politics/​2​020/05/04/utah-governor-signs-bill/
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 minute ago  
You can tell how strong their convictions are to their idea of freedom by how quickly they backed down.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Great. Now where am I supposed to be in 26 minutes?!

/other than asleep
 
