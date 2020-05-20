 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Jerusalem Post)   Archaeologists discover sealed 2000-year-old unique complex by the Western Wall complete with graffiti... Jesus .... was ... here   (jpost.com) divider line
14
    More: Cool, Temple in Jerusalem, Judaism, Temple Mount, Jerusalem, Jerusalem residents, Western Wall, Western Wall Heritage Foundation, room structure  
•       •       •

1120 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 May 2020 at 1:43 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
naughtyrev [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Life of Brian - Latin Lesson - Romans go home!
Youtube wjOfQfxmTLQ
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeshua Eunt Domus?
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's a misunderstanding, it says "Hey, Zeus was here".
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  

naughtyrev: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/wjOfQfxm​TLQ]


ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
We need a [Geraldo] tag.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Yes, it's very cool and archaeology is an important scientific tool to understanding the past, but to somehow tie that into some sort of blood right of a people to occupy the land is nationalistic pandering at best.

Western Wall Heritage Foundation director Mordechai "Suli" Eliav said in a press release: "I am excited, on the eve of Jerusalem Day, to reveal to the Jewish nation a new treasure trove of impressive and fascinating findings that shed light on life in Jerusalem throughout the generations in general and on the eve of the destruction in particular.

"This finding epitomizes the deep connection of Jews with Jerusalem, their capital. Even when there were physical limitations, prayer at the foot of the remnant of our Temple never ceased, and this is tangible evidence of this."
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Uh, where does it say about the graffiti?
 
bisi
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Maybe this is not the year to be opening ancient sealed artefacts
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Figgin' Bansky
 
radarlove [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This article feels like a direct response to the recent inertia that the disgusting Temple Denier movement has gained recentky.
 
radarlove [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

radarlove: recentky.


I mean, nothing to see here, Comrade!  I am normal American Farsky!  Go fightin' footballs, hamburger boy howdee big tex!
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That clay lamp is cool.
I'm going to have to make one of those.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

radarlove: This article feels like a direct response to the recent inertia that the disgusting Temple Denier movement has gained recentky.


The what? That's some memory hole bullshiat right there.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Yes, it's very cool and archaeology is an important scientific tool to understanding the past, but to somehow tie that into some sort of blood right of a people to occupy the land is nationalistic pandering at best.

Western Wall Heritage Foundation director Mordechai "Suli" Eliav said in a press release: "I am excited, on the eve of Jerusalem Day, to reveal to the Jewish nation a new treasure trove of impressive and fascinating findings that shed light on life in Jerusalem throughout the generations in general and on the eve of the destruction in particular.

"This finding epitomizes the deep connection of Jews with Jerusalem, their capital. Even when there were physical limitations, prayer at the foot of the remnant of our Temple never ceased, and this is tangible evidence of this."


So if a country invaded, took all your shiat and sent you elsewhere, you're saying that you would waive all claims to what had been taken from you?
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.