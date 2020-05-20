 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Squish Days bring hippo, shark, and unicorn hugs to nursing home during coronavirus pandemic, because what better way is there to make someone think they're hallucinating from a high fever than to be attacked by an inflatable shark   (kiro7.com) divider line
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Candygram!
 
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Sweet dreammmmmmssss...
 
70Ford
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Baby Shark - Kids Dance Version
Youtube aMGQtiQUdkA
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
joker420
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Bravo! That's using your noodle.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
