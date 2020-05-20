 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1956, the United States made the hottest Bikini ever   (history.com) divider line
19
    More: Vintage, Cold War, Nuclear weapon, Tsar Bomba, United States, Nuclear weapons, coming years, World War II, successful test  
•       •       •

476 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 May 2020 at 11:17 AM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
My great uncle was there.  He was in the Navy, and was on the team that recorded the event on film and videotape.  Yes, they had an early videotaping system back then.

They had no idea where they were going, and didn't know where they were when they got there.  All they knew was there would be a large "event" that needed recording, and were given basic guidelines that it would be extremely bright.

My mom has a book from his estate that was given to all the attendees years after it was declassified.

Pretty fascinating look into history.
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: My great uncle was there.  He was in the Navy, and was on the team that recorded the event on film and videotape.  Yes, they had an early videotaping system back then.

They had no idea where they were going, and didn't know where they were when they got there.  All they knew was there would be a large "event" that needed recording, and were given basic guidelines that it would be extremely bright.

My mom has a book from his estate that was given to all the attendees years after it was declassified.

Pretty fascinating look into history.


The site is still potentially a catastrophe waiting to happen; make that a certain catastrophe eventually to happen.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The French say nothing good will come of this, nothing atoll.
 
dwlah [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Oblig
Bikinis
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: My great uncle was there.  He was in the Navy, and was on the team that recorded the event on film and videotape.  Yes, they had an early videotaping system back then.

They had no idea where they were going, and didn't know where they were when they got there.  All they knew was there would be a large "event" that needed recording, and were given basic guidelines that it would be extremely bright.

My mom has a book from his estate that was given to all the attendees years after it was declassified.

Pretty fascinating look into history.


That's seems like an understatement.

Actual cool story, bro.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
How much did the US Government pay the people of the islands to 'use' the area they destroyed? Yes yes, the ship was out to sea, but the land is unlivable.

When the United States government persuaded residents of Bikini Atoll in the Marshall Islands to leave their homes, they were told they'd be able to return as soon as the nuclear tests were over.

Seventy years have passed since those promises, and the chain of islands remain deserted. Although residents are desperate to return, it appears the time has not yet come for the long-anticipated homecoming.

A study published this week said the remote atoll may still be too radioactive for inhabitation. Researchers who traveled to Bikini last year discovered radiation levels higher than those allowed by minimum safety standards. However, neighboring atolls were significantly less nuclear - a positive sign after decades of upheaval for the region's former residents.

As part of the Cold War nuclear arms race, the U.S. would end up dropping a total of 23 nuclear weapons on Bikini between 1946 and 1958.

source

Imagine if the USSR did that.
 
Shryke
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: How much did the US Government pay the people of the islands to 'use' the area they destroyed? Yes yes, the ship was out to sea, but the land is unlivable.

When the United States government persuaded residents of Bikini Atoll in the Marshall Islands to leave their homes, they were told they'd be able to return as soon as the nuclear tests were over.

Seventy years have passed since those promises, and the chain of islands remain deserted. Although residents are desperate to return, it appears the time has not yet come for the long-anticipated homecoming.

A study published this week said the remote atoll may still be too radioactive for inhabitation. Researchers who traveled to Bikini last year discovered radiation levels higher than those allowed by minimum safety standards. However, neighboring atolls were significantly less nuclear - a positive sign after decades of upheaval for the region's former residents.

As part of the Cold War nuclear arms race, the U.S. would end up dropping a total of 23 nuclear weapons on Bikini between 1946 and 1958.

source

Imagine if the USSR did that.


What? Pollute a residential area and residents with dangerous radioactive fallout?

Nah, can't imagine that ever happening. Those guys were safety first, always.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Gang Of Four-I Found That Essence Rare (Live 2-24-1979)
Youtube seQ0uvnsmus
 
Subtonic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: How much did the US Government pay the people of the islands to 'use' the area they destroyed? Yes yes, the ship was out to sea, but the land is unlivable.

When the United States government persuaded residents of Bikini Atoll in the Marshall Islands to leave their homes, they were told they'd be able to return as soon as the nuclear tests were over.

Seventy years have passed since those promises, and the chain of islands remain deserted. Although residents are desperate to return, it appears the time has not yet come for the long-anticipated homecoming.

A study published this week said the remote atoll may still be too radioactive for inhabitation. Researchers who traveled to Bikini last year discovered radiation levels higher than those allowed by minimum safety standards. However, neighboring atolls were significantly less nuclear - a positive sign after decades of upheaval for the region's former residents.

As part of the Cold War nuclear arms race, the U.S. would end up dropping a total of 23 nuclear weapons on Bikini between 1946 and 1958.

source

Imagine if the USSR did that.


What's really messed up if when you look up how many times nuclear bombs have been used in 'testing'.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Shryke: Nadie_AZ: How much did the US Government pay the people of the islands to 'use' the area they destroyed? Yes yes, the ship was out to sea, but the land is unlivable.

When the United States government persuaded residents of Bikini Atoll in the Marshall Islands to leave their homes, they were told they'd be able to return as soon as the nuclear tests were over.

Seventy years have passed since those promises, and the chain of islands remain deserted. Although residents are desperate to return, it appears the time has not yet come for the long-anticipated homecoming.

A study published this week said the remote atoll may still be too radioactive for inhabitation. Researchers who traveled to Bikini last year discovered radiation levels higher than those allowed by minimum safety standards. However, neighboring atolls were significantly less nuclear - a positive sign after decades of upheaval for the region's former residents.

As part of the Cold War nuclear arms race, the U.S. would end up dropping a total of 23 nuclear weapons on Bikini between 1946 and 1958.

source

Imagine if the USSR did that.

What? Pollute a residential area and residents with dangerous radioactive fallout?

Nah, can't imagine that ever happening. Those guys were safety first, always.


Yep.  Novaya Zemlya points and laughs.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This is an absolutely fantastic book by one of my favourite authors, Simon Winchester.

i.gr-assets.comView Full Size


The book starts in the year 1950 and the beginning has a lot about American nuclear testing in the South Pacific. which is as horrifying as it is interesting.


markie_farkie: My great uncle was there.  He was in the Navy, and was on the team that recorded the event on film and videotape.  Yes, they had an early videotaping system back then.

They had no idea where they were going, and didn't know where they were when they got there.  All they knew was there would be a large "event" that needed recording, and were given basic guidelines that it would be extremely bright.

My mom has a book from his estate that was given to all the attendees years after it was declassified.

Pretty fascinating look into history.


I can't even imagine. Wow.
 
devine [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This test was dropped by a B-52. We still have those in service almost 65 years later.
 
bobobolinskii [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Subtonic:What's really messed up if when you look up how many times nuclear bombs have been used in 'testing'.

Say no more

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dGFkw​0​hzW1c
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Beany and Cecil - Map to "No Bikini Atoll"
Youtube 88QOmxSa-IE
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Nadie_AZ: How much did the US Government pay the people of the islands to 'use' the area they destroyed? Yes yes, the ship was out to sea, but the land is unlivable.

When the United States government persuaded residents of Bikini Atoll in the Marshall Islands to leave their homes, they were told they'd be able to return as soon as the nuclear tests were over.

Seventy years have passed since those promises, and the chain of islands remain deserted. Although residents are desperate to return, it appears the time has not yet come for the long-anticipated homecoming.

A study published this week said the remote atoll may still be too radioactive for inhabitation. Researchers who traveled to Bikini last year discovered radiation levels higher than those allowed by minimum safety standards. However, neighboring atolls were significantly less nuclear - a positive sign after decades of upheaval for the region's former residents.

As part of the Cold War nuclear arms race, the U.S. would end up dropping a total of 23 nuclear weapons on Bikini between 1946 and 1958.

source

Imagine if the USSR did that.

What's really messed up if when you look up how many times nuclear bombs have been used in 'testing'.


The law firm I worked for did a pro bono law suit for the citizens of St. George, Utah back in the 1980's.  St. George is downwind from the Nevada test site.  The city had a MUCH higher incidence of leukemia than normal.  We won the first couple of rounds of the suit but then we lost because, gasp, you can't sue the government for bad things that happen during a war, and the government (court) said that the cold war was a real war.  Interestingly, the lawyer who did the lawsuit, and was the founder of the law firm, Wallace L. Duncan, was born and raised in Salt Lake City and died of leukemia in 2008.  He was a very good person.

Odd side note: my dad was in charge of nuclear arms control at the Pentagon in the late 1950's.  He was adamantly opposed to nuclear testing.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: How much did the US Government pay the people of the islands to 'use' the area they destroyed? Yes yes, the ship was out to sea, but the land is unlivable.

When the United States government persuaded residents of Bikini Atoll in the Marshall Islands to leave their homes, they were told they'd be able to return as soon as the nuclear tests were over.

Seventy years have passed since those promises, and the chain of islands remain deserted. Although residents are desperate to return, it appears the time has not yet come for the long-anticipated homecoming.

A study published this week said the remote atoll may still be too radioactive for inhabitation. Researchers who traveled to Bikini last year discovered radiation levels higher than those allowed by minimum safety standards. However, neighboring atolls were significantly less nuclear - a positive sign after decades of upheaval for the region's former residents.

As part of the Cold War nuclear arms race, the U.S. would end up dropping a total of 23 nuclear weapons on Bikini between 1946 and 1958.

source

Imagine if the USSR did that.


It would have been quite a big deal if the USSR had dropped any nuclear bombs on a US territory.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Nadie_AZ: How much did the US Government pay the people of the islands to 'use' the area they destroyed? Yes yes, the ship was out to sea, but the land is unlivable.

When the United States government persuaded residents of Bikini Atoll in the Marshall Islands to leave their homes, they were told they'd be able to return as soon as the nuclear tests were over.

Seventy years have passed since those promises, and the chain of islands remain deserted. Although residents are desperate to return, it appears the time has not yet come for the long-anticipated homecoming.

A study published this week said the remote atoll may still be too radioactive for inhabitation. Researchers who traveled to Bikini last year discovered radiation levels higher than those allowed by minimum safety standards. However, neighboring atolls were significantly less nuclear - a positive sign after decades of upheaval for the region's former residents.

As part of the Cold War nuclear arms race, the U.S. would end up dropping a total of 23 nuclear weapons on Bikini between 1946 and 1958.

source

Imagine if the USSR did that.

What's really messed up if when you look up how many times nuclear bombs have been used in 'testing'.


"1945-1998" by ISAO HASHIMOTO
Youtube cjAqR1zICA0

/Hot bikini action starts around 3:30
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The Atomic Times is another book I'd recommend.  The author was there for numerous tests where'd they'd turn their backs to the blast.  One time, they were ordered to face the wrong way.

The worse part for them seemed to be when they were in the buildings with the windows that were rusted open and listen to the Geiger counter clicking.
 
jbuist
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Sorta funny how that one got out of control.  Ltihium-6 was used in the bomb but they had trouble refining it to be 100% pure, so lithium-7 was in there too.  Lithium-7 doesn't have the cross-sectional density that lithium-6 does so it's usually missed by neutrons and therefore doesn't add to the energy and 60%-ish of the lithium in there was still lithium-7.

Problem with thinking the lithium-7 wouldn't get hit with a neutron is, well, in a nuclear explosion there's a LOT of them and even though the odd are small the lithium-7 still got hit and cracked releasing energy resulting in a way bigger boom than anticipated.

Lessons learned.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.