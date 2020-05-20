 Skip to content
(Mashable)   7-11 employee helps customer discern the difference between a thermometer and hand sanitizer in the most 7-11 way possible   (sea.mashable.com) divider line
13
    More: Murica, Spray bottle, Malaysia, Facebook, Circuit breaker, Hand sanitizer, 26-second long video, Malaysian front-liners, video upload  
posted to Main » on 20 May 2020 at 12:05 PM



Katerchen [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Thank you, come again!
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've seen a few videos of people trying to practice safety guidelines by getting a spritz of hand sanitizer...from a hot coffee dispenser. They recognize their error pretty quickly.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just yesterday, I had a drinking glass in one hand and paper towel in the other, and threw the glass in the trash...  Doh!
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just ask this staff from a 7-Eleven store in Thailand.

Why does Subby hate Fark user image?
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bearded clamorer: Just ask this staff from a 7-Eleven store in Thailand.

Why does Subby hate [Fark user image 56x11]?


Yeah, I noticed that too.  Nice work schlubby.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FkYouFkYouFkYou-WhosNext
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is the difference between an oral thermometer and a rectal thermometer?


The taste
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great video of her feet!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey Bob, why are you carrying a thermometer and walking around with a bottle of hand sanitizer up your butt?

Oh thank heaven, 7-11.
 
khatores [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blatz514: bearded clamorer: Just ask this staff from a 7-Eleven store in Thailand.

Why does Subby hate [Fark user image 56x11]?

Yeah, I noticed that too.  Nice work schlubby.

[Fark user image image 500x500]


Yeah...what were they thinking? Thailand doesn't exist!

/stupid Subby
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
solobarik
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It took that many employees?  I figured 2-3 would be enough.
 
Porous Horace [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Which one should I use?
Well, doctors say to use this. *beep* ok.
But Trump says to use this. *spray* argh!
Which one do you prefer?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This is a less deadly version of the "cop shoots perp when he meant to grab his taser instead of his gun" thing.
 
