 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   After their senior concert was canceled, the band directors went to all 85 senior's houses to play each and every one of them the school fight song   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
7
    More: Hero, band directors, band directors play, Plano Senior High School, senior band students, College, band program, personal concert, band director Jason Lewis  
•       •       •

244 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 May 2020 at 10:38 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ansius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
American high school graduation celebrations have become such a weird thing.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
A soprano sax, french horn, and snare. I'd rather they not play at all.
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Sweet gesture. I'm surprised none of the students joined in.
 
Bob Down
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
No cowbell?
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
No tear-jerking dusty alma mater?
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: A soprano sax, french horn, and snare. I'd rather they not play at all.


It's okay, the snare's in a plastic bag.

WTF?
 
zez
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: A soprano sax, french horn, and snare. I'd rather they not play at all.


Morphine - Buena
Youtube kZjZBe6o78M
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.